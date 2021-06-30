Merrimac Dillon of The Pillow Bar: “Try to avoid sleeping in nightclothes that are not all-natural.”

Try to avoid sleeping in nightclothes that are not all-natural. Anything with polyester or rayon can hold heat and make you perspire in the night. Look for things that are 100% cotton as this allows the fabric to breathe and not retain moisture. This will allow you to have a more comfortable night’s sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Merrimac Dillon.

Merrimac Dillon is the founder and president of Dallas-based custom pillow company, The Pillow Bar. Dillon founded the brand after a personal need made her recognize the severe gap in the sleep industry. Dillon has since expanded The Pillow Bar to other areas including sheets, pajama sets, and even bath items — The Pillow Bar is in the business of sleep and making sure customers are using the best products at every step of their sleep journey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I was born and raised in New Orleans and attended the University of Kentucky where I studied marketing. After receiving my degree from Kentucky, I decided to pursue my education further. From there I returned home to New Orleans and earned my master’s degree from Tulane University.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

It was 2008 and my husband was undergoing major spinal surgery. After hours and hours of intensive surgery, he was released to recovery. When talking with his doctors after surgery, I knew that if we wanted him to walk again we had to make sure he had the best of what he needed to aid in the recovery process. They recommended the best shoes, mattress, and more but the one thing they couldn’t recommend was a pillow. I was shocked. A pillow is something that we all use every single night when we sleep and these notable doctors were able to recommend everything else, except a pillow. I honestly couldn’t believe that something so basic hadn’t been perfected. So that’s when I went to work to find the best pillow possible for my husband. And while I’m not a doctor, I made sure that through the entire process of founding The Pillow Bar and creating our custom pillows, I consulted with doctors and other experts to make sure we were creating only the best for our customers.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

While I myself am not a doctor, I worked with my husband’s neurosurgeon and chiropractor to develop our line of pillows that address each person’s unique sleep needs. We even invented the machine that makes each pillow to each person’s specifications.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love to read and I truly believe that whether you are reading to escape, learn, or further yourself, it is incredibly important. That being said, I don’t feel that there was a book that played such a significant role in my life. The thing that resonates with me and impacts my life most are the people I encounter. People that share their experiences with sleep and how products that we make at The Pillow Bar have changed their lives. That is the whole goal of what we do, we aim to improve people’s lives through better sleep. Their stories and testimonies are the only things I need to read because they continually impact me as a founder, inventor, businesswoman, and human being.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I have a saying on my wall that was something my father said to me nearly every day of his life “Attitude and integrity will bring you success but it’s nothing without love and faith.” I try to keep that philosophy in the forefront as I work with the team and grow our company.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults between 18 and 64 years of age need seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Adults over 65 need approximately 7–8 hours. If you look further into that statistic, you’ll find that teenagers between the ages of 14–17 should attempt to get 8–10 hours of sleep a night, whereas an adult aged between 26–64 should try to get at least 7–9 hours of sleep each night. However, I think the better or more important question is, how can people achieve restful sleep? Because even if you get the recommended hours of sleep for your age bracket but it’s not restful or continuous, then it’s not really beneficial to your health.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

I think when it comes to sleep, it’s about following a schedule that fits your lifestyle, and again while you should be aiming for a healthy number of hours, you should also be focused on achieving restful sleep. You also need to listen to your body and recognize how you feel after you get a certain number of hours versus another. Perhaps you find you perform better when you get six hours of sleep versus eight. Ultimately, you have to do what works best for you, your lifestyle, and your own personal health. And if you ever have questions about your sleep and your health, you should always consult your doctor.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35-year-old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, some of the basic health benefits of getting enough sleep can range from getting along better with people to reducing your risk of serious health problems like diabetes and heart disease. People can also see an improvement in their mood and reduced stress levels. Additional benefits include maintaining a healthy weight, maintaining focus, and getting sick less often. We all know the feeling of waking up after a great night’s rest and you just feel rejuvenated and revived. Sometimes, there is no better feeling.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Sleep should absolutely be a priority for everyone. There are numerous studies that show how sleep directly impacts a person’s health and functionality. When you sleep, it gives your body time to reset and recover, which is extremely important to the continuance of a healthy life. Sleep, like exercise, is a key practice for everyone because it helps maintain the body and the mind. The worst feeling is when you wake up after not getting nearly enough restful sleep and you just feel like a zombie. Every task is a struggle and you strain to stay awake and focused. It’s not healthy or safe for you, or the people around you.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

In my opinion, it’s electronics, work, and a bad sleep environment. Each of these things has its own unique distractions or diversions from good sleep. Electronics like phones and TV keep us up and engaged rather than asleep and resting. Many working Americans feel that work never stops so neither should they, which instills terrible habits. Working until the late hours of the night, sleeping with our phones on loud so we hear every alert and don’t miss anything, and allowing it to creep into our thoughts as we go to sleep, resulting in a tumultuous and stressful night of tossing and turning. But one of the most important obstacles and one that can also encompass the prior two is a bad sleep environment. This means that your bedroom and the things within it are not ideal for optimized sleep. How is your pillow, your mattress, your sheets? What is the thermostat set at? Are there pets on your bed? Do you sleep with a partner in a bed that is too small? All of these things and more can contribute to a bad sleep environment.

My recommendations are to remove electronics like your phone and TV from the room if possible. Some people might say, “Well my phone is my alarm clock,” and to that, I say “OK, then put your phone on sleep mode so that no texts or emails come through to wake you.” But for the best sleep, put your phone in the other room and get an alarm clock. For work, try to set a deadline for yourself each night where you stop working completely and begin to decompress from your day. Get into this routine of not letting work dictate your evenings and your sleep. Finally, for your sleep environment, make sure you’re in a dark, cool room and that your bed and everything on it is optimized for great sleep. Invest in good pillows, a mattress, and quality linens. Just try to be mindful of your routines and again, what works best for your lifestyle — trying to force something that is not feasible won’t result in better sleep habits.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

I think there are more distractions today than we had in the past. Twenty-five to 30 years ago, cell phones looked very different and they weren’t as much of a distraction like today. Plus it wasn’t so common for there to be a TV in the bedroom, which again provides for more distractions and the delaying of sleep. I’m not sure if getting good sleep is more difficult today because we also have a number of things that help aid our sleep efforts, but it’s all about being mindful of what we surround ourselves with when we’re getting ready to turn in for the night.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

In my opinion, don’t sleep on finding a good pillow! Through the founding of my business, The Pillow Bar, and talking to people through the years, many don’t think or consider their pillows — they believe a pillow to be a necessary accessory to the bed when in reality it is something that should be top of mind. The goal is to keep your head in line with your spine so that you have support all through the night, allowing for a more restful and rejuvenating sleep. No more waking up tired, groggy, with aches and pains! Invest in your sleep by investing in a pillow that works best for your body and your sleep style. Another thing to realize is that it’s important to know what type of sleeper you are — front, back, or side. This will help determine the types of support you will require while you sleep. As we like to say at The Pillow Bar, no one is one size fits all, so neither should your pillow. That’s why we help you figure out your sleep style, then custom fill your pillow based on your height and age so that you get the best support for you. A quick tip to figuring out your true sleep style — it’s the position you wake up in, not the position you fall asleep in. Try to avoid sleeping in nightclothes that are not all-natural. Anything with polyester or rayon can hold heat and make you perspire in the night. Look for things that are 100% cotton as this allows the fabric to breathe and not retain moisture. This will allow you to have a more comfortable night’s sleep. And I know things over the last year have been pretty rough for everyone but something else I suggest is trying not to have too much alcohol right before you go to bed. This has been proven to disturb your sleep. There is nothing wrong with a glass of wine at dinner, or maybe two if you really need it, but too much can disturb your sleep patterns. Lastly, try to have a bedtime routine. It’s important to get your body into a rhythm that allows you to relax and sleep more peacefully. Take a bath, read a book, do some meditation, or whatever you need to relax — try to keep the electronics away! Once your body is relaxed, it makes it easier to fall asleep and maintain great sleep through the night. Going to bed stressed and wound up is only going to result in restlessness and disrupted sleep. You have to take the time to prepare your body and your mind for sleep.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Don’t get on your phone! I know it is tempting but try to not introduce a distraction. I also wouldn’t necessarily recommend taking melatonin or a sleep aid as those are meant to keep you asleep for several hours. Something I like to do when I wake up and struggle falling back asleep is take a hot bath. If my mind is racing and I just can’t get back to sleep, I find the hot water and bath salts help me unwind and relax. Afterward, I’m able to crawl back into bed and fall back to sleep. It’s almost like hitting the reset button.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

Like with everything else, it is dependent on who you are and what your body needs. If you feel more rested after a nap and don’t have issues going to sleep later that night, then, by all means, feel free to nap during the day. But if you wake from a nap groggy and more tired and you have trouble falling to sleep later in the evening, then maybe abstain from napping during the day. Do what works best for you, your body, and your health.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

As cliche as it may seem, I would really like to meet Oprah. She and her team at O Magazine have been so helpful to me in building my business and sharing the importance of great sleep that I would just like to say thank you to her personally. I admire her in so many ways. She does so much for small businesses and for women in general. She is an inspiration to so many and I truly hope she knows that.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our website www.ThePillowBar.com and follow us on Instagram to see all of the products we offer and how we’re on a mission to bring better sleep to everyone.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!