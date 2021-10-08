Meredith Vaish of Pause Box: “Stop “should-ing” yourself and start receiving”

Stop “should-ing” yourself and start receiving. Having days without to-do lists is critical. During this time, find what lights you up and do that. Do something totally impractical or do something just for the pleasure of it. (I found myself making a lot of soup!) In fact, pleasure is a great teacher. Find joy, feel good, spend time laughing, learning, and lightening up. Remember, burnout is a consequence of habitually “should-ing” yourself. Your job is to disrupt that old pattern with a new feel-good one. Listen to your soul’s impulses and allow yourself to fill your cup.

Meredith Vaish is a recovering overdoer who left 20-years in corporate for a year-long ‘SOULbbatical.’ Thanks to what she learned during her pause, she’s now on a mission to help others break free from the overwhelm of being always-on and use that energy instead to create the life they love. She offers clarity-coaching tools and tips on her website: https://pauseboxco.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

From an early age, I was taught that it was up to me to “make things happen.” I was naturally an initiative-taking kid, teaching myself how to jump rope, knocking on doors around my neighborhood to see if friends were able to play. I graduated from college summa cum laude and went from teaching myself web coding to landing jobs at several Silicon Valley startups. I was never afraid of work. In fact, it was the one thing I knew I was really good at — and I was admired and rewarded for it. Then one day, I was done. I resigned from my job to pursue “creative projects,” and took a year off to listen to my intuition and find out what mattered. I reinvented myself at 48 by founding my company, Pause Box. As a Type-A, over-doer, I’m the least likely spokesperson for pause that you’ll meet. And yet, the message is clear. Breakthroughs happen when you take a break.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Being a coach and entrepreneur is my second career, but I got hooked on personal development early in life. As a latchkey kid, I watched the Oprah Winfrey Show every day after school. I was so intrigued by hearing people’s life stories and I wanted to know what made them tick. I also loved learning about myself in the process. Oprah taught me so much about transformation before I even had a word for it.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My personal development journey accelerated after reading Tara Mohr’s book, “Playing Big.” She helped me see how my inner critic, though well-meaning, was ultimately limiting me. Her book taught me how to unhook from praise and criticism so that I stopped hiding. Finally, her lesson on how to design “leaps” — simple actions that help you get feedback — influences my work today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

A few years ago, I volunteered at a women’s jail to help teach the Enneagram. The facilitator and I had a lot of material to cover but the women were too distracted to listen. So, we decided to ditch the formal content and share my story as an Enneagram Type 4. They listened to me recount my challenges and life mistakes, and they shared their own stories.

The facilitator and I walked away that day knowing that we had “failed” to impart the curriculum but we accomplished something far greater. We had modeled the power of authenticity and giving voice to truth. From that moment on, I decided that how I show up energetically (just me, with nothing to prove and no one to please) matters so much more than any content I share. People understand and respond to authentic presence.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“We stay busy enough so the truth of our lives doesn’t catch up with us.” -Brene Brown

As a busy high-achiever, I never thought to question my busyness. I thought it meant I was hard-working and successful. I realize now that busyness distracts us from knowing who we really are and what we’re here to do. When we’re busy, we don’t listen to our intuition and we don’t honor our true needs and desires. Instead, we prioritize meeting other people’s expectations of who we should be, and that’s exhausting, draining and leads to burnout.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Each month I offer an event called “The Unplug Sessions: A Playdate With Spirit.” During this hour, I guide participants through practices that help them release the energy of proving, pleasing, and perfectionism and plug into their own powerful wisdom. It’s an experience that helps them shift out of default energy, filling them up with possibility and renewed creativity. I enjoy reminding my attendees that it’s not just what you’re DOING, but who you’re BEING that creates the impact in your life and livelihood.

In addition to my monthly events, I offer a program called the Creator Academy: An 8-Week SOULbbatical To Powerfully Create Your Next Chapter. This program is for women who are ready to show up differently and create what’s next for them. Next chapters can be obvious like changing a job, a relationship, starting a business, or creating a new product, or it can be more subtle like committing to a different way of showing up, getting clear on your purpose, or starting to make a bigger impact and contribution in the world. Whatever the goal, The Creator Academy helps busy women get out of overwhelm and confusion and into creating the next higher version of themselves.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Before founding Pause Box, I would have said that my three success traits are hard work, smarts, and overdelivering. Now, after founding my company, I know that success comes when I practice receptivity and letting go of over-effort and control.

In fact, I teach this in my system, “The Creator’s Compass and Energy Map,” to help women recognize when they’re in the default energies of struggle, hustle, and autopilot and share remedies to move them into the “golden zone” when action feels effortless, helpers abound, and ideas and solutions appear as if by magic.

For me, embracing my intuition and the energy of the golden zone continues to be my number one success strategy.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

My own burnout forced me to quit my job of 16 years at a prestigious university. At the time, I would have given anything to just keep working, but my body had other plans. For me, burnout showed up as a Repetitive Stress Injury. I lost all strength in my right arm, shoulder, and hand. I remember the embarrassment when I had to tell my team that I couldn’t finish the project, and the shame I felt for having let them down.

It was only after I was forced to pause, that I acknowledged how exhausted I truly was. I was soul-level tired. I realized that I wouldn’t be able to heal my weariness in a cubicle. That’s when I resigned and embarked on my SOULbbatical. In that year, I prioritized my time differently. I spent it away from my usual habits and routines, in reflection and inquiry, exploring a new way of being, getting clear on what truly mattered to me, and creating the next version of me.

My SOULbbatical culminated in the founding of my business, Pause Box. Since that time, nearly four years ago, I have guided many busy women to take meaningful breaks from the energies of pleasing, proving, and perfectionism so they can recharge and get clear on what’s next for them. I do this by helping them access their intuition and teach them a process by which they can step confidently into the next, highest expression of themselves. I call it their “Next Chapter.”

Having helped dozens of women heal from burnout and overdoing, I’ve learned that the process is deeply personal. There’s no one size fits all approach. Not everyone needs to leave their job or take a year off. But what is consistent across all of the women I serve is that trying to figure it all out on your own only reinforces the hold burnout has on you.

That’s because burnout is first and foremost an energetic state. It’s made up of the beliefs, actions, and attitudes we hold about ourselves and about our situation. Oftentimes, we can’t see these limiting beliefs or lift out of the heaviness we’re feeling on our own. That’s why it’s essential to have a guide.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a deep disconnection from your soul. It results from doing all the things to satisfy outer expectations while ignoring or overruling your own feelings and desires so that you’re left empty and depleted. In the most simple terms, burnout happens when there’s more energy going out than coming in.

Symptoms of burnout are exhaustion, feelings of overwhelm, isolation, emotional extremes, or feeling numb and checked out.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is being “on fire” with purpose, creativity, and possibility.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

I used to be one of those skeptics. As you saw in my story, I perfected the ability to “soldier on.” But what I didn’t realize at the time was that it wasn’t the job that was making me act this way, it was my own deep need to be seen as helpful and worthy. You see, for those of us who haven’t been taught our own innate value, we learn that our worth lies in what we do — and how perfectly we do it — rather than in who we are.

Burning out leads to numbing out. Instead of healing our lives, we narcotize. We eat and drink more, we distract ourselves with TV, social scrolls, and online shopping. We hide from the big questions of our lives and we stay busy. We can spend years or even decades checked out in burnout. This is a huge loss for our health and relationships. Ultimately, we lose the ability to fulfill our potential.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout is a result of the sustained need to prove, please or be perfect. It’s overdoing in its most extreme form.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

From a coaching perspective, here are the 5 things you should do if you are experiencing work burnout:

Notice and name it. Burnout doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a slow build over time. Often, we don’t even see how deeply we’re in it until something breaks (like our health or relationships). Take an inventory of your energy. Do you feel excited, hopeful, and engaged or quick to anger, critical, and shut down? What’s your body feeling — tight and tired? Do you do stuff just for you like walking, meditating, or journaling? Or did you ditch them long ago in favor of getting things done? Don’t try to fix it. As with any challenge, the more we put pressure on ourselves to fix it, the more it stays in place. That’s because fixing and forcing are some of the behaviors that got you into burnout in the first place. Can you allow yourself to be for now? Can you give yourself compassion instead of judgment? Can you see this situation as an invitation to start doing things differently? Take some time to consider this question, what if burnout is happening for you rather than to you? Notice the difference? Take a break For the first three months of my SOULlbattical, I perfected the art of doing nothing. I spent time in my backyard, putzing, watering plants, reading, and journaling. I set up three different areas to sit and nap — each with a relaxing view and varying degrees of sun or shade. Rest is absolutely necessary to recover from burnout. Consider this period your “active recovery,” like when athletes have to do lower-intensity activity after heavy exercise so their system can flush and rebalance. Take a sick day from work and devote it to your healing. Stop “should-ing” yourself and start receiving. Having days without to-do lists is critical. During this time, find what lights you up and do that. Do something totally impractical or do something just for the pleasure of it. (I found myself making a lot of soup!) In fact, pleasure is a great teacher. Find joy, feel good, spend time laughing, learning, and lightening up. Remember, burnout is a consequence of habitually “should-ing” yourself. Your job is to disrupt that old pattern with a new feel-good one. Listen to your soul’s impulses and allow yourself to fill your cup. We already know that you’re an expert do-er, but I’m willing to bet that you come up short when it comes to receiving. Your recovery depends on balancing both energies. Here are some actions to practice: notice, listen, allow, welcome, trust, let go, feel, contemplate, observe, be, accept, and appreciate. Ask for what you need. If you’re suffering from burnout, it’s pretty likely that you’re not asking for what you need. Many of the women I’ve worked with are pleasers — always taking care of others at the cost of themselves. To heal from burnout, you need to start tuning into and acting on your own needs. Here’s a practice I give my clients. It’s a variation of the “One Question Pause” exercise available on my website. Reflect on this question multiple times a day: What do I most need right now? Now, honor it. Don’t deny, judge, postpone or discount it. Do you need a nap? Take one. Want some chocolate? Enjoy some. Do you want to dance? Yes, shake it! Here’s the deal. You have a lot of trust to rebuild with yourself! Burnout is self-abandonment. You can’t spend every day doing only for your job and expect to have any cred with your inner self. It’s imperative that you spend time listening to and honoring your inner nudges and impulses. Set aside a day just to practice this.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Be an excellent role model. Show up for yourself. Take breaks to tune in and prioritize what lights you up. Share how you make decisions and how you factor in your own need to feel good. Encourage them to make time for themselves and give them permission to not do anything.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

When I was recovering, I remember my boss urging me not to respond to emails at night and on weekends. I appreciated her sentiment, but replied only half-joking, “if you don’t send them, I won’t respond to them.” This is a great example of how managers can reset the norms. For example, what if being heroic wasn’t celebrated, what if working around the clock was viewed as a block to creative problem-solving, and what if taking mental health days wasn’t something we had to hide?

Finally, if employee productivity really is the goal, employers can provide better access to coaching services that help employees get at the root cause of their proving, pleasing, and perfectionist habits.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I’ve seen some promising strides in employee wellness. There have been changes in policies like flex-time and flex-place, changes in business culture like walking meetings or 4-day work weeks, and overall encouragement of practices that support the whole-person like mindfulness and meditation. The bottom line is that companies will change when their employees change. It will take the initiative of a few well-placed, high-achievers to help demonstrate that working differently (more sustainably, creatively, and intuitively) is a game-changer.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see is when people think that a short-term fix (like taking a few days off) can solve a long-term, ingrained problem. Burnout isn’t a result of overworking (though that’s a key symptom) it’s a result of overdoing motivated by pleasing, proving, and perfectionism. Unless you take care of the root cause, the burnout will be back. I highly recommend working with a coach to build skills and practices around boundaries, inner listening, and strengthening one’s sense of duty to self.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. I would bring back the practice of sabbaticals and I would encourage professionals to give greater care and nourishment to their souls (hence, SOULbbatical).

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love a lunch date with Brene Brown where I could design a custom Pause Box for her.

