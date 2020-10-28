Mentorship & Leadership

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
A mentorship provides you with the insight that can help you develop a fast-paced career, but it also offers you an opportunity to learn other skills. While you may not view this as a path to leadership, many of the experiences you’ll have with a mentor will prepare you to lead. Here are just a few examples of the leadership qualities that mentorship will instill in you.

Boost Your Self-Awareness

A self-aware leader can promote that same quality in their team, but self-awareness isn’t usually a trait you’re born with. The best way to develop this characteristic is by receiving regular feedback on your performance. While an employer may not take the time to do this, providing regular feedback is one of a mentor’s key roles. Through their insight, you can hone your other skills and, in doing so, develop a higher degree of awareness of your actions.

Improve Your Communication Skills

A good leader is skilled at communicating his thoughts while also listening to his team members’ thoughts and concerns. This isn’t something that comes well to everyone, but your interpersonal skills will improve in a natural setting as you work with a mentor. You’ll learn how to communicate well with your mentor and with those with whom your mentor works. By the time you complete your participation in a mentorship program, you’ll have the communication skills of a good leader.

Learn Networking Skills

Ambition requires the ability to develop a passion for networking, understanding that meeting new people in a specific field of an industry can aid in advancement. It may be difficult to advance a career in some cases, especially when the opportunities for upward mobility within an organization are limited. However, when you network with others in your industry or career field, you’ll find more opportunities to step into leadership roles. These openings can be found at conventions and industry-related events or via the professionals you meet as you work with a mentor.

There are many more ways that participating in a mentorship program early in your career can help you advance later in life. The skills you learn from the mentor and the relationships you forge will evolve as you adapt to your career. In many cases, mentorship can be a direct path to future leadership roles.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C.

    Reynaldo Perez D.C., Chiropractor, Founder & CEO at Florida Wellness & Rehabilitation Centers

    Reynaldo Perez D.C. is a driven healthcare professional and a skilled Chiropractor who is committed to approaching health from a holistic level. Through his practice, Florida Wellness and Rehabilitation Centers - for which he serves as Founder, Owner, and CEO - Reynaldo has fully integrated Western medicine practices into his chiropractic methodology to provide his clients the most comprehensive approach to their health and wellness. Reynaldo works with his patients not only on their chiropractic needs but also on their nutrition and medical needs to cover all of the bases and best empower his patients to take control of their own health journeys. 

    Learn more about Reynaldo Perez D.C. on his website!

