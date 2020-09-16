Mentors – Hope

Hopefully…you can do it !! The word HOPE for me was given by my mentors. I’ll remember the word hope when I think about my mentors and when when I think about my mentors, I remember the word hope. They’ll always mention that, problems are not only life, just think about the blessings you have. Never worry for the problems instead find solutions to the problems. Stars shine in the dark, similarly we’ll know our life skills, our strength only during the tough times. There is a sunshine after every dark night. Similarly we’ll have a bright future after every struggles and difficulties. Never lose hope whatever the situation may be, if you have HOPE you can change anything. Have an optimistic power ever in you life and shine ever.