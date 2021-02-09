Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mentor to Millions

Book Review

Great perspectives on how to build sustaining  relationships

I was first exposed to the book through the MentorBox.  I went through the entire course segment and then purchased the AudioBook.  In my work as an educator administrator, we mentor faculty, students, entrepreneurs, the community, and other stakeholders.  I was looking for a method to leverage the span of support and service.  What I found was a good reference for supporting team building whether at the micro-level in the household or scaling up to larger entities such as multi-billion dollar companies.  What I found most intriguing was the concept of a fair deal.  I also like the work on the Red and Blue ocean for wading out of the red sea of competition and finding unique and innovative marketplace niches.

Although the book is co-authored by Kevin, there is very little of his story — except as it relates to the mentee and how the relationship leveraged the scalability of Timm & his family businesses.  An interesting story, but I am not sure the mentor/mentee journey method here is scalable.  First, you start with a super-grand dad of a star such as Zig Zigler as the mentor and access to his legacy through his family; those relationships and networks are rare gold.  However, the book has a few great stories on collaboration to scale and entrepreneurial success — well worth the time to read.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

