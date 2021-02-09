Mentor to Millions

Great perspectives on how to build sustaining relationships

I was first exposed to the book through the MentorBox. I went through the entire course segment and then purchased the AudioBook. In my work as an educator administrator, we mentor faculty, students, entrepreneurs, the community, and other stakeholders. I was looking for a method to leverage the span of support and service. What I found was a good reference for supporting team building whether at the micro-level in the household or scaling up to larger entities such as multi-billion dollar companies. What I found most intriguing was the concept of a fair deal. I also like the work on the Red and Blue ocean for wading out of the red sea of competition and finding unique and innovative marketplace niches.

Although the book is co-authored by Kevin, there is very little of his story — except as it relates to the mentee and how the relationship leveraged the scalability of Timm & his family businesses. An interesting story, but I am not sure the mentor/mentee journey method here is scalable. First, you start with a super-grand dad of a star such as Zig Zigler as the mentor and access to his legacy through his family; those relationships and networks are rare gold. However, the book has a few great stories on collaboration to scale and entrepreneurial success — well worth the time to read.