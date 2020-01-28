Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mentally strong? Do you have these 7 Habits?

Mental strength is not mythical, and yes, mentally strong people exist just like you and I. They have disciplined their mind in a way to properly manage situations and life. There is a difference in being tough and in being mentally strong. You must understand the difference for improving the quality of your life. Doing […]

By

Mental strength is not mythical, and yes, mentally strong people exist just like you and I. They have disciplined their mind in a way to properly manage situations and life. There is a difference in being tough and in being mentally strong. You must understand the difference for improving the quality of your life. Doing your due diligence at work, walking an extra mile there to make sure you are legible for a promotion; dropping kids to school, picking them up daily and help them in studies in evenings; taking care of your side hustle as an extra; and being known for all that you do so that there is recognition of the great things you can do is all about being tough. But being mentally strong is different. It refers to controlling stress, thinking positive, and not letting all the bad around you affect your mental peace. There is more to it and you will know as we go on to discuss these seven habits of the mentally strong people here:

  1. Proactive approach to life

How strong you are at deciding when it is time for you to take action? How practical is approach towards life? How action oriented are you? These matter because you will be strong mentally only when you have a proactive approach towards life. You will experience less stress if you are taking timely decisions and remain active.

  • Move on from things you have no control on

People who have mental strength are able to keep check on the way they think and behave so that their emotions are not unregulated. They move on as soon as they find the limitations about control on things. If you are spending your time, energy and resources on things beyond your control you will not be able to progress. Frustration will weaken you.

  • Make best of the unexpected

Unexpected is the new opportunity, this is the attitude of the mentally strong people. If the unexpected upsets you, you are not adventurous by nature. Embrace what comes your way and let it determine a new course of action you will take to grow and make a difference.

  • Enjoy the present and plan for future

People who remember their past too often and do not let it go are not disciplined. They let their old experiences determine their future vision and present actions which might not bring great results. One of the great habits of the mentally strong people is that they let go of the past, enjoy the present and plan ahead for the future to ensure they are where they want to be without being unhappy.

  • Calculate risks

Calculating risks can help you prevent unexpected losses. It may make a difference in the ratio of successful good decisions and moves you make. Mentally strong people make use of risk management strategies. You m ay take help from a professional life coach to understand how to calculate risks. There are several experienced and certified life coaches in Dubai who might help you.

  • Do not gossip

Gossip could be such a waste. Mentally strong people refrain from gossip as it is just a waste of time. They make constructive use of their time and energy.

  • Be kind always to everybody

Kindness never goes unnoticed. Mentally strong people are kind to others and understand them. They lend a helping hand whenever it is needed by anyone.

Nousheen Mukhtar

Nousheen Mukhtar, Social Entrepreneur, Public Speaker, Branding & Marketing Specialist at Buraq Media

I am a social entrepreneur with a mission of helping a community of passionate entrepreneurs grow and prosper through productive business connections and entrepreneurial support. With Buraq Media and YesGulf in the UAE, I look to build consistent marketing, branding and advertising support for all SMEs. Over seven years of experience in marketing, content creation and 5 years of expereince in branding has enabled me to have fair insight in business development and growth, as well as a passion to learn more. I strongly believe in the power of people and constant evolution. I love writing and as I believe it is a great way of reaching people's hearts, I continue to share my diverse expereinces with my audience through different mediums. I believe consistency, resilience, adaptibilty, a great team effort and evolving strategies help every entrepreneur achieve his or her dream in business. I have been featured in different magazines. I have been a published as a poet in various E-magazines and my most loved poems are The Clown, Shards, and Rehmu Baba. Many of my articles have been published in magazines such as Women Now, India and Stylfemina, UAE.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

7 things mentally strong people avoid
Community//

7 things mentally strong people don’t do

by Mahro Zaman
Donina Asera/ getty images
Well-Being//

10 Things to Give Up to Achieve Inner Peace

by Amy Morin
Community//

How to break a mentally-strong person

by Andrea Claudia

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.