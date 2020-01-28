Mentally strong? Do you have these 7 Habits?

Mental strength is not mythical, and yes, mentally strong people exist just like you and I. They have disciplined their mind in a way to properly manage situations and life. There is a difference in being tough and in being mentally strong. You must understand the difference for improving the quality of your life. Doing your due diligence at work, walking an extra mile there to make sure you are legible for a promotion; dropping kids to school, picking them up daily and help them in studies in evenings; taking care of your side hustle as an extra; and being known for all that you do so that there is recognition of the great things you can do is all about being tough. But being mentally strong is different. It refers to controlling stress, thinking positive, and not letting all the bad around you affect your mental peace. There is more to it and you will know as we go on to discuss these seven habits of the mentally strong people here:

Proactive approach to life

How strong you are at deciding when it is time for you to take action? How practical is approach towards life? How action oriented are you? These matter because you will be strong mentally only when you have a proactive approach towards life. You will experience less stress if you are taking timely decisions and remain active.

Move on from things you have no control on

People who have mental strength are able to keep check on the way they think and behave so that their emotions are not unregulated. They move on as soon as they find the limitations about control on things. If you are spending your time, energy and resources on things beyond your control you will not be able to progress. Frustration will weaken you.

Make best of the unexpected

Unexpected is the new opportunity, this is the attitude of the mentally strong people. If the unexpected upsets you, you are not adventurous by nature. Embrace what comes your way and let it determine a new course of action you will take to grow and make a difference.

Enjoy the present and plan for future

People who remember their past too often and do not let it go are not disciplined. They let their old experiences determine their future vision and present actions which might not bring great results. One of the great habits of the mentally strong people is that they let go of the past, enjoy the present and plan ahead for the future to ensure they are where they want to be without being unhappy.

Calculate risks

Calculating risks can help you prevent unexpected losses. It may make a difference in the ratio of successful good decisions and moves you make. Mentally strong people make use of risk management strategies. You m ay take help from a professional life coach to understand how to calculate risks. There are several experienced and certified life coaches in Dubai who might help you.

Do not gossip

Gossip could be such a waste. Mentally strong people refrain from gossip as it is just a waste of time. They make constructive use of their time and energy.

Be kind always to everybody

Kindness never goes unnoticed. Mentally strong people are kind to others and understand them. They lend a helping hand whenever it is needed by anyone.