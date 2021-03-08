Mental wellness is the key to healthy living – According to Brian C Jensen

The COVID-19 pandemic underlined the requirement of a health system overhaul and made it clear that there are issues regarding mental health problems. Right from identifying the treatment, a serious rejig is necessary as far as mental health problems are concerned. According to Brian C Jensen, mental health issues have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is important to remember that there can never be excellent physical health without robust mental health. However, with so much anxiety and tension in the air around us, how do we even begin to feel comfortable and calm? In the following section, we have listed a few vital tips to alleviate your mental stress and anxiety around COVID-19.

Accurate information is the solution – Brian C Jensen

As stated in the previous section, COVID-19 not only affected physical health but mental wellbeing too. This is due to the fact that there is so much news around us regarding the progress of the disease, the effects of the disease, and the total number of infected. Frankly, this was the most media-covered pandemic in the history of the world. However, according to our experts, you should only seek out authentic reports from approved agencies.

Just take a break

Taking the previous step a bit further than usual, why not stop watching the news for a couple of weeks? Understandably, you have already memorized the safety, sanitation, and self-isolation protocols, so there is no need to stay plugged-in to all the details about numbers infected, job losses, medical supply shortage, and similar news.

Care for yourself

Self-care is the most important when it comes to maintaining health and wellness during the COVID-19 outbreak. It is all about learning the focus and control to take care of your nutrition, rest, hygiene, and removal of negative thoughts. Keeping yourself immersed in physical activities always help – take a look at meditation, exercises, walking, and jogging regimens with your family to improve physical and mental health.

You might need support

These are trying times, and therefore, there is no shame in asking for help. And why just think about asking for help? Remember to volunteer help or provide assistance when requested. Human beings are social animals, and we function efficiently in packs. Maintain close ties through the virtual world with friends and family. Support each other through the isolation and social distancing period.

Acknowledge your feelings

It is okay to be anxious; these are unprecedented times. If you feel overwhelmed, breathe deep and take a step back from all the informational clutter and the work-load. Focus your mind and understand that the feelings are normal. Regain control to soldier on – remember we will come through as we have always done before.

There is no permanent state of wellness, and emotions will always play a role in every decision. However, with our tips, you can keep tabs on your mental health and even improve or build on it. Remember, you have the control to filter out all the negativity. Cheers!