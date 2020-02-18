When people ask me about the biggest challenges the customer service sector faces, they are often surprised when I say I believe it is the wellbeing of employees.

This piece from Amy Mcdonald, CEO of Headtorch, argues the need for companies to take mental health as seriously as physical health. The article quotes Deloitte figures: “poor mental health costs UK employers up to £45bn a year” and “work-related stress, anxiety, or depression now accounts for over half of all working days lost due to ill health.” “In total, 15.4m working days were lost in 2017/18 as a result of mental health issues”.

I have long championed the need for businesses to do more to support their customer service workforce. Front-line employees work in a high-pressure environment and often deal with frustrated customers and stressed internal colleagues.

The quote from Andrew Rodgers, former director of wellbeing at HSBC struck a chord with me: “the ‘industry norm’ of passing pressure and urgency down the line… can promote unhealthy adrenaline and fear.”

I challenge all customer service leaders to consider if, as an industry, we are doing enough to look after the wellbeing of people who represent our brand every day.

Originally published on LinkedIn.com