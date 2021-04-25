Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental Well-being During the Pandemic as Suggested by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Michael E Weintraub Esq

Michael E Weintraub Esq
The COVID-19 pandemic has given people the opportunity to spend time at their homes. It is an excellent opportunity for building robust and lifetime relationships. Moreover, you can use the time for developing different hobbies that will keep you engaged and take care of your mental well-being. You may pick up old or new hobbies which bring you joy and enriches your life. It will give you a fun time and thereby allow you to learn something new. When you are struggling to organize your work and home commitments, hobbies can help in improving your mental condition. You may go for gardening skills, scrapbook styles, personalized décor at home, and the like. Different types of activities help you to cut down on your time and thereby focus on positive aspects.

The Benefits of Developing a Hobby During the Pandemic as Highlighted by Michael E Weintraub Esq

A commendable way for connecting with passion is a hobby. It helps you to identify your area of joy and develop your skills. It will help you to stay active both physically and mentally. Hence, you must take a look at the benefits you can derive from developing a hobby which is as follows:

  • You may select a new hobby that relieves your stress and keeps you engaged. Try to choose something which gives you a sense of satisfaction, and you can enjoy it. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, it will relax your senses and give you an exciting feeling. When you accomplish a chore, you not only develop responsiveness but a sense of fulfillment as well.
  • Hobbies help in increasing knowledge and the development of new skills. When you spend a considerable part of your day on your hobbies, you will better understand the pursuit.
  • Working on a hobby will also increase your patience and concentration level. When you develop hobbies, you will learn something new and get involved in the activity. It is a challenging and novel way of building patience.
  • Hobbies will help you to move away from the busy life and enjoy yourself. It will help you take a break in between your work commitments and feel productive.
  • In most cases, hobbies help in developing a bond with people. When you join various digital platforms for learning a hobby, you can establish a strong connection with other individuals. You can do the same at your residence with your friends and family members. Hence, hobbies are a commendable way of connecting with individuals with the same interest.

Mug collection has become a recent favorite among individuals as it is fun and emotional and is also functional at the same time. It helps you collect memories and thereby focus on positive aspects of life. Apart from this, you can collect stamps and work on different types of art forms. Organizing your thought requires considerable know-how of your area of interest. It will help you to mitigate negative thinking and learn something new.

    Michael E Weintraub Esq, Principal of Law Office at Thrive Global

    Michael E Weintraub Esq is the Principal of Law Office of Michael E. Weintraub, LLC.  Mr. Weintraub is licensed to practice in New Jersey and the United States District Court. Mr. Weintraub is a frequent speaker to lay and professional groups, focusing on estate planning and the use of specialized and special needs trusts for disabled persons and recipients of public benefits. Read more about his GrantBlog 1  , Blog 2 and Scholarship.

