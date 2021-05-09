Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental Walks On Hidden Streets: Frederick Dennis Greene #BlackAmericanHer/HistoryMonth360

The Hidden Wellness Of Being Alone On Empty Streets, and The Healing Of It All! FREDERICK DENNIS GREENE

Crowded streets are exciting. Adventurous. Full of life. Inspired. A real treasure should you permit your Being to take a mental escapade. Neverhtless, they can be draining. Your mind can be so busy, that you can’t permit yourself to think. All in all, it permits one the opportunity to arellppreciate the quiets of solitude. Such is particularly telling, when it comes to walking down a “lonely street,” by oneself. When there are less people in a particular pathway, one comes to observe the tiniest details, which have yet to have been observed, before. It’s an awakening, in fact. When the mind is quiet, you happen to see more. It’s a natural, mental phenomena!

Walking down a lonely street is also a time for personal reflection. Everything simply feels so natural. It’s ample opportunity to see yourself in a way, in which you have never seen yourself, before. For example, you notice yourself doing certain reactions, when coming to a certain spot in the street. There are various feelings you come to experience, as it relates to crossing a certain part of the street; or being in a stagnant position. It is all surreal! Oddly enough, walking through a certain street gives one the illusion of being in another world. This is especially true, when a person has already immersed themselves in the busy atmosphere of the road. Now, that’s an intricate contrast, indeed. The energies of the spacing feels different. It even begins to look different.

When streets are lonely, and we are alone with them, an auspicious development, surrounds it. Things feel surreal. You experience stepping into a different timeframe. A different reality is at hand! For some, it may be an entry point into dream world! A special fantasy is at hand, and it feels so good! How does it process in your mind in observing how a change in sound moves a person to see a similar path, with a different pair of eyes?

Well, for one legendary R&B legend, it were the lonely streets, where all the treasures were found!

Frederick Dennis Greene

