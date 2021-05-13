Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental health & well-being

Well, no two days are the same.

Let’s accept it. if it is the same for you, please let me know how you so.
The are days we feel low and days that are simply bright and beautiful.

What you do on those days you feel down matters more than what you do on days you feel you can accomplish anything!

Yes. I am referring to those days that you do not want to get out of your bed. The nights that keep you awake until way past midnight. The days you don’t feel hungry or eat excessively. The days you don’t wish to talk to anyone. Yes. It is those days I am referring to. You get my point.

What do you do at such times? However crazy and difficult it may seem, get up and make your bed. Keep yourself hydrated. Smile at yourself in the mirror, even if a faint fake one. Talk to one person you can trust fully or write your thoughts & feelings down. Show up for the day and let things unfold. Or take the day off and sleep, you need that rest. If you do the above, congratulations, you’ve slayed most of your monsters!!

Talk about it. It’s okay to ask for help. Your tribe will always be ready to stand by you.
I could hold space for you. I’m reachable in case you need me (even if it means you only want a patient ear, I’m here to listen)

How do you manage during your thin times? The days you don’t want to get out of bed
The days when you have no energy to proceed further.
The days when life isn’t clear.

#mentalhealth #emotionalwellbeing #letmelisten

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

