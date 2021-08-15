Mental Health Resources

There are many, many organizations and groups that deal with mental health. This page will help you find the one or ones that offer the type of assistance, intervention, or information you’re seeking. We’ve organized the information into the following sections:

If It’s a Crisis…

First things first, regardless of how frightening a note this is to begin on. If someone you know is having a mental health crisis and you need help fast, try the resources below that seem to fit the nature of the crisis.

Join IMAlive.

People need a safe place to go during moments of crisis and intense emotional pain. IMAlive is a live online network that uses instant messaging to respond to people in crisis. All of its volunteers are trained and certified in crisis intervention.

A Quick-Read Fact Sheet

Read our fact sheet on emotional disturbance.

If you’re looking for an intro to emotional problems and the mental health field, this is a good place to start. Our fact sheet will hook you up with organizations that can help, online and print resources of more information, and an overview look at disabilities that cause mental health concerns.

Be Sure To Come Here

There are numerous sources of incredible information, support, and guidance on mental illness—across the gamut. We’ve listed a few starter links below where you can find out more about the range of specific mental disorders, interventions, family life, coping strategies, and much more.

National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) | A very rich resource! At NIMH, you’ll find health info on a very wide range of mental health disorders; all about different medications; and the latest info on clinical trials and research. Find all this—and publications in English and Spanish.

Finding Mental Health Services

Find mental health services.

Visit the Center for Mental Health Services (CMHS) and use its “Treatment Locator” to identify the range of agencies and mental health assistance available in your state and nationally.

Health care insurance for uninsured children.

Did you know that each state has a health insurance program for children? Children who don’t have health insurance right now are very often eligible for state medical coverage. The insurance is available to children in working families, including families that include individuals with a variety of immigration status.

Organizations on Specific Disorders

Looking for info and assistance related to a specific mental condition? In addition to what you’d find by visiting the organizations listed above under “Be Sure to Come Here,” look over the quick alphabetical list below of organizations that focus on a specific mental disorder. They offer in-depth information, support groups, and guidance regarding that disability–perhaps the one of concern to you.