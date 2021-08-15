Mental health research – Impact in brain science

The end of the emergency phase of the pandemic is in sight in the United States, at least for now. But as the weight of the crisis is lifted, experts are also anticipating a long-term impact on people’s mental health.

For some people, the feelings of anxiety and depression that emerged during the pandemic will resolve as routines resume — people go back to the office, social connections are reformed, the seeming danger of activities dissipates. But others will face new or worse mental health issues that persist or even appear down the road, a number that could be quite large given the magnitude of despair and disruption. That burden, however big, stands to put an even greater strain on an already stretched mental health system.

“In the best of times, there is untreated mental illness,” said Susan Borja, the chief of the National Institute of Mental Health’s Dimensional Traumatic Stress Research Program. “Even a small increase in the rates of people with new or worsening mental illness is going to be a problem.” And with the pandemic, “it has been the entire country” facing new stressors, Borja said.

As the pandemic set in last March, the percentage of people reporting they felt anxious or depressed spiked and has remained elevated since, according to survey data. Experts have also highlighted increases in sleeping problems and alcohol and other substance misuse, and point to clear causes: Uncertainty and fear about the coronavirus itself; job loss and housing and food insecurity; juggling working from home while dealing with cooped-up kids; grief and a loss of social cohesion as a result of restrictions.

The question is what comes next. During emergencies, some people take on the mentality of just needing to get through it. When they have, though, the full weight of what they’ve been through can hit.

At what point do we get to breathe?” said Theresa Nguyen, the chief program officer at Mental Health America. “And when you breathe, that’s when grief and processing can start to enter your mind.”

Mental health researchers have studied the impact of disasters, emergencies, and health crises for decades, going back to the 1942 Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire in Boston that killed nearly 500 people, said Carol North, a psychiatrist and director of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Division of Trauma and Disaster. (The exception is wars, which have been investigated in various ways for hundreds of years.) That historical perspective provides the framework for how experts think about tail effects, but the pandemic has been unprecedented.

Natural calamities or disease outbreaks are typically geographically limited, and disasters or attacks are acute events. While fear lingers and recovery takes time, Covid-19 has become like a chronic stressor, one that has ebbed and flowed but hasn’t disappeared in the U.S. for over a year. It’s not just a health crisis either: The interventions instituted to slow the virus have resulted in massive upheavals in the economic and social fabric, a loss of financial security and emotional support.

“This one is worldwide,” North said. “How many events do we have that are worldwide? We have climate change, but that’s slower coming at us. The other thing is, how many things have caused so many secondary stressors?”

During the initial stages of a crisis, there can be a sense of rallying together. Think of the mass cheering for health care workers and the spirit of solidarity that imbued the first weeks of the pandemic. But as the pandemic dragged on — and the stressors compounded — it laid the groundwork for lasting issues for some people.