Mental health problems in students: What makes it worse? What can parents and teachers do?

Mental health problems in students have been on the rise since Covid-19. Here’s what is making things worse and tips for parents, teachers and students to handle the situation.

he Covid-19 pandemic has forced schools, colleges and educational institutions to shut down since March. At an age when the primary fulfilling factor is interaction with classmates and enjoying school-life, a school shutdown can wreak havoc in the daily life of students, and cause a number of mental health issues even if they are not easily traceable.

According to a survey carried out by the Indian Psychiatry Society, there was a 20% rise in the number of cases of mental illness at the end of March 2020. Since then, things have become much worse.

“Students are missing out on the crucial balance between studies and play. The emotional effects of being physically distant from their friends, combined with the impact of losing out on playtime could potentially induce stress in students,” says Pravin Prakash, Chief People’s Officer, BYJU’S.

The pandemic-induced normal is causing students to break from their habits and Prakash says that expectation management is very important at this time. Another aspect they should manage is balance creating a balance between work and play can help destress to a great extent.

Main mental health issues seen in students during Covid 19

Dr. Sanjeev Kanoria, Founder, Suasth Hospital, listed the following common mental health issues seen in students during Covid-19:

1. Irritability and mood swings.

2. Anxiety and low mood

3. Dependence on video games.

4. Emotional eating (excess eating to cope up with emotions such as frustrations, stress, boredom, and fear)

5. Increased social media use which aggravates negative feelings such as comparison, low self-esteem, body image issues etc.

6. Anger, outbursts, isolating self, and video fatigue.

7. Feeling numb and suffering from low motivation.

8. PTSD if exposed to intra-familial violence.

9. Experiments with high-risk behaviours, such as gambling, sexting, watching pornography etc.

There are a few mental health problems in students that are specifically increasing due to Covid-19 and the lockdown. Dr. Divyani Sharma, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The Catalyst Group, and a licensed clinical psychologist, noted the following:

1. Anxiety related to exam preparations and exam results this becomes worse due to the repeated postponement of exams and attending exams online or in ways not attempted before.

2. Depressive thoughts and recurrent suicidal thoughts because of social isolation.

3. Behavioral and emotional disorders due to spending long screen hours.

4. Feeling of distrust due to not being able to physically meet with friends and other peers.