Mental Health of Saving vs. Spending

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Silver Token by Richard Malik is selling silver globally and providing the buyer a digital receipt to exchange and redeem for silver delivery or cash with an instant 24/7 buyback option. Malik started his journey by collecting silver, as he needed a place to store silver that led to a need to easily exchange it. Since silver is hard to move and store, it reduces how easy one can buy and sell it. Why is Silver Token beneficial?

-It is important to own assets and they should be mobile

-Government currency is created from nothing and is devalued by the banking industry 

-Silver Token is different than bitcoin or cryptocurrency

Richard says, “Our money needs to hold the same buying power in 10 years as it did the day we earned it. Silver is both a concentrated storage of valve from a widely used asset.

SilverToken is for everyone, but it is best for people who live in countries where inflation is high.”

The SilverToken is simple and transparent. It makes it easy to understand the real value of your money and to hold your wealth with timeless stability. On the other hand, government currency and the banking system are complex on purpose. Why? To mask the corruption and greed of the system.

Silver has been used to preserve wealth for thousands of years. It’s a universally recognized tangle asset with transparent value. Now, technology has allowed us to make it practical to use as real money.

Precious metals have the same reliable value for everyone. It’s the foundation of the sound money you need. Meanwhile, government currencies and financial markets are manipulated and abused. All the people who use them are helpless victims of the irresponsible actions of their governments and banks.

