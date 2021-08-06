Mental Health Not a Myth Anymore: Dennis Begos

To survive every human being needs air, water, food, and health. Yes, health is an important factor in the well-being of Homo sapiens. To live a life it is important to keep your health in good condition. The health of a person is divided into two categories physical and mental. In this article, we will talk about how poor mental health is affecting the population by and large. To understand mental health we need to know what the definition of mental health is.

Mental health includes psychological well-being including emotional and social. It deals with how we relate to others and take stress affecting our stages of life. It is a determining factor in the choices that we make. In current times mental health has become a major issue as people are finally talking about it. We have celebrities across the world vocalizing their concerns about their mental health.

Misconceptions of mental health by Dennis Begos

Not very long ago people did not believe in mental illness and use to shun people who were suffering from mental health. As we move into the 22nd-century people are getting more information on mental health and busting the myths surrounding the concept of mental health. But there are still some myths surrounding the concept which we try to clear with the help of various analyses.

Not a Common problem- Many people used to believe that not everyone goes through mental health issues. There are only a few people to have such a disease. This is a myth in its entirety as it is very common in people. A study by WHO shows that 1 in 4 people has suffered from mental health issues at some point in their time. Some common mental health issues are depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

Panic attacks are risky- It is a common assumption of people that panic attacks are risky and fatal but it is not true. Yes, they are quite unpleasant as analyzed by DennisBegos but are not risky because they cannot harm you directly. Though if see someone having one you should try to help them because having them in public while driving could lead to an accident so a safe place won't hurt.

People having mental conditions are not able to work- This is a very persistent myth and age cold assumption of people that people with mental health issues are unable to work. This is not true as people with issues could be as productive as people without any mental problems. It is not good to generalize them. Though this might be true for people who suffer from severe conditions like insanity or idiocy.

Conclusion

These are some common myths surrounding people with mental health issues. People across the globe are trying to prove this wrong by coming forward and sharing their stories. One such example we saw a few weeks back when many athletes for Tokyo Olympics came forward and talked about their mental health and their stress regarding the games. Such as Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Katie Ledecky.