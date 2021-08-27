Mental health matters – Why should we talk about mental health by Eric James Dalius

The conversation about mental health matters. It definitely isn’t easy, not with the social stigma still attached to it. However, that particular fact should be reason enough to discourse the subject. When it comes to combating mental stress and mental health issues, here are some factors to bear in mind at all times.

Combat the mental health stigma issue

Mental health issues and illness come with the social stigma attached to its back. Even with a shift in the perspective towards mental health awareness, the associated stigma still forces individuals to hide their issues till the breaking point. So more education and awareness are still necessary acts. To that end, all of us are responsible for trying to be more receptive towards mental health issues and illness. The more we talk, the more we can break down the barriers.

To understand you aren’t alone

Here is a piece of a stat from the U.S; mental health-related cases have risen to almost one in every five individuals in the past year. It roughly comes to 46.6 million U.S. individuals. The figure can scare you or tell you that you aren’t alone in this fight. The more we open up to mental health issues, expert advice, and treatment, the better it is for the millions suffering in silence. Open discussions might lead to more individuals seeking help and treatment to improve your quality of life according to Eric James Dalius,

To improve the care and support systems

As stated in the previous section, there is no correlation between the rising number of mental health issues and the number of people seeking professional intervention. This picture is not just for the U.S., but for the entire world populace. According to mental health care providers and specialists, the only way to ensure treatment en-masse is to make patients and affected individuals feel comfortable about their issues and the treatment.

Minimize suicide cases – Eric James Dalius

Mental health issues in the absence of treatment lead to suicide. Any incident of suicide is usually preceded by prolonged periods of psychological and physical health deterioration, substance and alcohol abuse, isolation, and depression. It is a heart-breaking struggle, and the only way to deal with it is through communication and togetherness. Encouragement of mental health discourses allows individuals to reach out and seek help.

Overall mental wellbeing

Discussions about mental health are not just for individuals suffering from issues. It is a preventative measure as well. Conversation leads to sharing information and spreading awareness, which encourages all participants to take care of their overall mental well-being. These discussions should include tips to take care of mental health, coping with stressors, and mental health issues for the benefit of everyone involved.

Last words

It is vital to maintain a sound mind to enjoy overall health and wellness. Improved mental health means a better quality of life. Mental health discourses can improve mental health and help affected individuals by allowing them to come forward.