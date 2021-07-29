Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental Health Matters – Awareness Is Calling.

A windowed Tokyo backdrop filters a fully furnished, relaxed sunny outdoor urban NBC floral patio oasis, naturally reminiscent of a New York City unobstructed rooftop summer hangout with plentifully distant skyscraper views.

Maryland pride joins Mike Tirico stage side, comfortably sitting side by side on vertically elevated grey chairs, spreading awareness about the increased pitfalls of mental health. The prior sentence fittingly refers to the most decorated Olympian ever, Michael Phelps and his strong relation to Simone Biles’ abrupt, sudden competition exit announcement. 

I actively include myself in this conveniently intense focus group, forget key celebrity endorsements. Shared human characteristics propel womens’ gymnastics and mens’ swimming legends, admittedly promoted as the successful continuance of such attentive, attractively led campaigns. Situational independence extends hopeful renewal’s instantly deliverable, paveworthy conversation. Ready signal beckons.

Not for the faint of heart explains a commonly found distinct denominator through an expansively growing theme, no matter whom affected. Several notable names appear, filling frequently headlined, conceptive pages, recording a first for a year’s unforgiving, wasteful delay, handsomely rewarding the committed scene of a new normal. 

An adaptable quote, as proudly introduced by the Baltimore native states, ‘it’s ok to not be ok,’ often adopts as a loosely captivated, accessible thought. Motivation succeeds momentum’s necessary healing process, rejuvenating those behind the scenes struggling to find their voices’ emptily vacant, capable spaces.

As a nearby suggestion looms, a taboo subject should include a protocol program offered to all participants without question, examined in further depth. The role of a broadcast team would help home viewers better understand and investigate the equal to a physical and a mental balance. Representation is the answer, that’s the bottom line. 

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

