According to the World Health Organization (WHO):

Mental Health stands as a state of well-being in which any individual trace their own ability and cope with the normal stresses of life productively enough to contribute something to the society or community.

Today, in the 21st century, due to overwhelming information and exceeding concern through social media, the topic of mental health is receiving immense exposure. Yet mental health which still has its roots coiled under mud continues to be one of the topics that need sensitive attention as to the myths, shame, and stigma that are associated with it. Even though it seems that people are boldly opening up and understanding the complexity of mental health issues, we can’t reject the fact that awareness has just begun and is only limited to the most debated mental health issues, such as depression, bipolar disorder, etc. Several other mental health issues continue to be underrated.

For instance, according to the National Survey of Mental Health Literacy and Stigma, a traditional misconception that is still relevant today is that anxiety is a major sign of weakness or flawed personality and should be subjected to change.

This proves that there are many more aspects of mental health disorders that need to be unraveled and attended to. This is possible only by an evident awareness among the public who support the notion of mental health limiting it to the trending and popular ones.

“Just because you don’t understand it doesn’t mean it isn’t so.” – Lemony Snicket

Even though we are living in the 21st century, we are intended to discuss improving the awareness of mental health among the major crowd. And the sole reason for this need is due to the traditional myths involved in this subject of thought. Hence in this article, let us bust some of the major myths revolving around mental health in general. Let’s look at them one by one.

IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD–

The phrase that abides the truth and also the myth. Undoubtedly, it’s all in your head. It is mental health that requires attention and treatment like any other disease. If not attended with empathy, it may lead to physical ailments as well. Most of us fail as friends, family, parents, or companions when it comes to communicating with people who confront us with their difficulties. And when it’s closely related to mental health problems, we all are instant to throw phrases like, “It’s all in your head”; which requires an immediate change. A person seeking help surely doesn’t want to hear such a line from us.

TRAUMATIC EVENTS ARE THE REASON FOR ANY SEVERE ISSUES

One out of ten could only be the possible ratio for such issues. Not every person who needs a therapist/counselor has necessarily gone through traumatic events in his/her/their life. There are a plethora of grounds to focus on. For instance, exposure to abuse and violence from childhood, certain medications, loss of someone or something precious, serious illness, genetics, hormonal changes, and many more. Judging a person on the mere basis of your limited knowledge and partially ignoring the factual reasons are a pure sign of prejudice.

MEDICATIONS ARE THE ONLY SOLUTION

We need to understand that medications are just one out of several treatments guided by professional therapists. Therapy could be the other option, and research proves that Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is drastically effective for assisting people dealing with depression. The method of treatment is also considered after a number of sessions with the client which allows them to find the root cause and treat it better. Some may require medications and therapy alternatively which is decided by the professional therapist.

CHILDREN DON’T EXPERIENCE MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

A significant part of the crowd experiences their first depressive episode or any other mental health issues, usually in their adulthood, mostly around the age range of the 20s and 30s. However, mental health issues could develop at any age and stage of life. Researchers now know that even adolescents and children can experience mental health issues through signs that may be different. Mental health issues in children can stem from the anxiety and stress caused which they are unable to handle.

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES ARE RARE

One out of five percent of people suffers from mental health issues emphasizing the fact that people we know might also be suffering and going through difficulty. Until and unless we stop judging people around and start listening more, we would realize that “Mental health cases are not at all rare”. Rare are diamond ears loops and not mental health to be specific.

“What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, and more unashamed conversations.” – Glenn Close

Living with a set of myths and not facts make people prone to invisible illness mandatory to prove that they are sick which is similar to asking a beggar to prove what poverty feels like. Tackling these myths takes you a step closer to making a friendly and approachable environment for anyone suffering from the same which you might not be aware of – someone close to you who may need help. For this, all you need to do is ‘support’.

Mental health is more precious than anything else in the world. Until and unless you do not take care of it. You will lead a lost cause of life.

This brings us to a question, which is,

“How are we supposed to show our support to anyone going through a difficult time?”

These are a few of the ways you can assist by yourself. But when such techniques fail, don’t forget to seek professional help.

The personal hack most people prefer is to deal with excessive anxiety and stress are going for a delightful shopping. Most women excessively feel excited about acquiring diamond in ear loops which makes them release positive hormones in the body.

Similarly, even though men don’t have much liking for diamonds ear loops, it is a fact that there are numerous other diamond chains and accessories which can make men feel special and effective.

Don’t forget that acceptance is the key step towards change. In this 21st century, we need to understand the need for change without the benefit of the doubt.

Stay Happy! Stay Healthy!