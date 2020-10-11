Mental Health For All is the theme for this year’s October 10, 2020 Mental Health Day which makes perfect sense given the impact that Covid-19 has had on every single one of us.

We’ve all been hit really hard with this unexpected, scary and painful blow. Given the uncertainty and fear this pandemic has caused, many of us have been left to feel afraid, worried, stressed and overwhelmed. Some of you reading this right now might be suffering from lack of sleep, anxiety and perhaps even depression. Seeking help might seem easy, or a “phone call away” but it’s usually really hard for some people to even take that super important first step.

Maybe it’s Embarrassing or Shameful?

Growing up in a hispanic family, seeking “help” or “going to therapy” was not something you would be proud of. It was something I suppose others considered to be “shameful” or “unnecessary”. I’d hear elderly family members say, “oh no, what happens in the family, stays in the family… you don’t need to tell strangers your business.”

As a child I listened and was the “good kid” who did what she was told, got good grades and kept whatever troubles we had at home – at home.

Now as an adult looking back, having gone to college and studied Psychology and Women and Gender Studies, plus having personally focused the last 10+ years on working on my own mental and physical health and overall wellbeing has been more than eye-opening.

Seeking mental health is never shameful and always necessary.

Had I known then, what I know now, I would’ve dealt and handled so many stressful incidents in my life so much better. But, as we grow, mature and smarten-up, we learn better and eventually we do better too.

I know that when I’m faced with a challenge in life, I have a wide array of personal tools I turn to and use to benefit me which help me feel better and live a better quality of life. And, if I’m faced with something so difficult I simply can’t resolve on my own – I’m well aware that there are professionals that are more than qualified to guide me in the right direction and truly help me if I contact them.

Mental Health For All is not just “wishful thinking” or a “luxury” I think we should all have. I truly believe that it’s crucial and necessary. Everyone: children, men and women deserve to live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives. If something should occur such as a traumatic life event which would affect and impact your wellbeing and mental health, please know that there are plenty of wonderful resources to help and support you.

If you’re someone who prefers to handle it on your own:

Try Meditating Practice Yoga Play some uplifting music you can dance to. Focus on getting enough sleep every night. Prioritize relationships and call a friend. Get some fresh air and walk in nature. Adopt a pet to provide some loving companionship.

If doing things alone is difficult for you:

Find someone local who can provide services you might be interested in.

If there aren’t any local: helpers, healers, therapists, life coaches or health coaches, seek someone online for a virtual session.

Most caring coaches I’ve worked with offer a free introductory session to get a better understanding of who you are, what you’re going through and can inform you if they are qualified and able to help you. Don’t be shy to book these! Take advantage of them.

I also recommend trying something you may not have tried before. Sometimes trying something new can be a little scary, but only by venturing new ways of nurturing yourself, can you discover what really does help you!

Everyone is different and not everyone you explore will be right for you and that’s okay! Please don’t give up if you’ve come across someone who wasn’t as helpful as you’d hoped or imagined. There are a billion other wonderful, fully qualified people who can help you and who you WILL resonate with. Don’t give up.

Lastly, if things have gotten really tough for you, please don’t ever give up. Email me directly and I will happily help you however I can.

Here are a few other resources to help:

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 1-800-273-8255

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline 1-800-662-HELP (4357) SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Sending my love and courage so that you stay mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually STRONG.