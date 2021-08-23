Mental Health Essential Aspects Explained by Dennis Begos

Just as our body sends signals to us that not all is right with our physical health, similarly our body also sends signals that we are not healthy mentally. But we tend to overlook these symptoms and often brush it off as another bout of sadness or “not quite feeling well” episodes.

Remember, anyone can be subjected to mental distress at any point of time during his lifetime. So, you must be aware of the signals as well.

In this write-up, let us find out how you can build sound mental health and lead a life of contentment, peace, and disease-free life, although. It might appear to be a utopian idea amidst the pandemic now. Read on to know more about certain facts related to mental health.

Why do we ignore our mental health most of the time- reveals Dennis Begos

In most cases, we refuse to accept that we might be affected adversely by mental health. And this is where the trouble begins, you must accept that you need help. But we fail to do so due to the following reasons-

In certain sects of society, being mentally sick means, you are weak and most of the time you are blamed for your condition.

There is a general tendency to refer to the many online communities where similar issues about mental health are discussed. We read through them and try to relate them to ourselves without seeking help, which is more crucial.

Many people think that having medicines for mental health has long-term adverse effects that can be detrimental. However, not many are aware that counseling helps as well. Oftentimes, medicines are not required at all depending on the condition you are suffering from.

Addressing your mental well-being

There are many ways by which you can stay fit mentally. Check out these points below-

Stay connected with loved ones

If you are feeling down and the feelings of doom have been taking control of your life for quite some time now, talk to someone you can confide in or you are comfortable in sharing your feelings with.

Do not bottle up your feelings and distance yourself from others. Ventilate and share your woes and negative thoughts or emotions says Dennis Begos.

Include certain food and avoid others

Incorporate certain foods that will help to keep your mood good and happy.

Foods to eat- Fatty fish rich Omega-3 containing fish like mackerel, sardines, salmon, anchovies, tuna, and herring. Avocados, nuts, flaxseed, walnuts, cashews, peanuts, and almonds. Green and leafy vegetables like kale, Brussel’s sprouts, and spinach. Blueberries and fresh fruits Foods to avoid- Caffeine, alcohol, snacks coated with sugar, trans fat, hydrogenated food items, foods that have high chemical content in the preservatives/hormones, fried food, and refined carbohydrates.

Always keep in mind that you have some role to play in your life and that your life is meant for your loved ones and people that are dependent on you. So, make the best of your life, make it meaningful, and content.