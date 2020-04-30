Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mental Health and Fearless Public Speaking

Gaining Dominion in Public Speaker Requires Taming the Ego. Quieting the Ego Improves Mental Health Seventy-five percent of all people suffer from fear of speaking in public. This group includes every imaginable walk-of-life and career from moms and dads, to salespeople, teachers, and CEOs. Once I asked Margaret Thatcher if she was afraid of what […]

By
Gaining Dominion in Public Speaker Requires Taming the Ego. Quieting the Ego Improves Mental Health

Seventy-five percent of all people suffer from fear of speaking in public. This group includes every imaginable walk-of-life and career from moms and dads, to salespeople, teachers, and CEOs. Once I asked Margaret Thatcher if she was afraid of what seemed the everyday responsibility of any head of state. “Oh yes, Jim” she responded decisively, “I have to talk to myself when I step up to talk and I say ‘come on old gal, you can do it’ and then I let the message take over.” This set me to thinking that gaining in self-knowledge and throwing ourselves into topics bigger than the ego were two touchstones to gain improved mental health as well as mastery in speaking. Stewing over what we will say and how we will be received by our audience can wreck havoc with peace of mind. I always tell my coaching students to forget what their mother told them and to “leave her at home” when speaking at work or for work. By that I mean clear you mind of any subconscious need to hew to what your mom (or dad) required of you in the public speaking category and put the breaks on any need to impress them with your attempt at prowess. Easier said than done–but it is a start at conquering the constant need for approval. I know what I am talking about. My dad was a speech coach. Try that on for fear of approval. I began giving talks in the 7th grade and have never stopped. It wasn’t until after college and speaking at Rotary, after having been followed by spies during a professional exchange in the Soviet Union, as I was reporting on my adventures, I realized I was good at telling stories and conveying a message and I never looked back. I never tried to live up to my dad’s expectations again. It freed me to be myself. Then I went to work for the Great Communicator–Ronald Reagan. I was astounded to learn that this man had no ego. He simply did not care what his audiences thought of him. This was not a careless or unkind approach to the audience—far from it. But it did mean he approached the podium fearless and unweighted by personal ego. That yielded another title of “Teflon president.” These are all lessons, I have realized that not only help us on the dais or at the dinner table when communicating but they are great partners with improved mental health. So many of my coachees have expressed “you changed my life” after a few sessions. I quickly correct that nice appreciation with “I did not change your life. You changed it, by acquiring newfound self-acceptance and authenticity.” And that makes all the difference in both our mental outlook and our verbal acuity. Now there is an effective powerhouse of good influence in our lives and the sooner we start with better practices in communicating the sooner we may realize sounder mental health.

    James Rosebush, Coach at ImpactSpeakerCoach

    James Rosebush was taught by Dale Carnegie and Ronald Reagan to be a public speaker.  Now he's teaching you.  Through his coaching and bestselling books--most recently Amazon #1 Bestseller, WINNING YOUR AUDIENCE, he helps individuals rid themselves of fear, to discover their authentic self and to deliver a message that rings true with their audience--whether it is their children at bedtime or groups of thousands of shareholders.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.