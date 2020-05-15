Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mental Health Agency Launches HOPE line

Five Acres, a foster care/adoption and mental health provider, offers a HOPE line for those seeking help.

Five Acres HOPE line for those seeking mental health help can call or text 1-800-696-6793 or email at HOPE@5acres.org
Now with the U.S. highest unemployment rate due to the coronavirus, people are struggling financially, experiencing food insecurity, and facing mental health challenges like depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. Altadena-based foster care/adoption and mental health provider, Five Acres has launched the HOPE line at 800-696-6793 or [email protected] where individuals can call, text or email. The HOPE line staff helps people in need of support in mental health, prevention of child abuse, domestic violence, and families seeking to become foster resource families.

“The number of referrals being received by our community service programs is on the rise due to the mental stress of the pandemic,” said Five Acres CEO Chanel Boutakidis, who also expressed concern for the children who are experiencing abuse behind closed doors and have no means of reporting it to a trusting adult like a teacher, school counselor, or peer.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services, on average, the county’s Child Protection Hotline received about 1,000 daily reports. In recent weeks, however, there has been a decline in calls of up to 50 percent.

The agency’s community-based services team is available now to assist with basic needs resources, assessing abuse and reporting it, and starting the process for additional Five Acres services. While the HOPE line is not a 24/7 crisis line, the agency’s staff will reply within one business day to all texts or calls to 1-800-696-6793 or emails to [email protected] requesting help.

To learn more about Five Acres and to support the agency’s efforts, visit 5acres.org.

About Five Acres

Since 1888, Five Acres has protected the most vulnerable members of our community: children. Serving more than 10,000 children and family members annually across six counties, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Kern, Five Acres strives for permanency—a permanent, loving home—for all children in their care. The three pillars of safety, well-being and permanencyprovide the framework for its programs and guide the way as the agency develops even more effective means of caring for children and families in crisis. Visit 5acres.org.

headshot of Marisol Barrios

Marisol Barrios, MSPA, APR, Principal Partner at Mission Driven PR, Inc.

An award-winning communications strategist with 25 years of successful experience, Marisol Barrios serves as principal partner of Mission Driven PR, Inc. Inspired by service through action, our company team empowers and inspires nonprofit executives in communications and advancement to generate results that align with and fulfill nonprofit missions. I also teach public relations and nonprofit management courses to students at several California State Universities.  Using my award-winning public relations strategic planning process called GRACE, I earned eight public relations awards for a child welfare agency.

