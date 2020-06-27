Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mental Health Affects Caused by the COVID Financial Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just a crisis of the healthcare system. It’s also severely affecting the economy. Even as businesses reopen, many workers are still unemployed and falling behind on their bills. This situation is leading to dire mental health effects that need both attention and funding. Anxiety About an Unknown Future Data from a […]

By

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t just a crisis of the healthcare system. It’s also severely affecting the economy. Even as businesses reopen, many workers are still unemployed and falling behind on their bills. This situation is leading to dire mental health effects that need both attention and funding.

Anxiety About an Unknown Future

Data from a Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows that Americans are already suffering from anxiety and depression from the COVID-19 crisis. A crisis hotline saw a 1,000% increase in calls in April. A telehealth therapy service reported a 65% increase in appointment requests. People are worried about what the future might hold for them. Uncertainty about jobs and income and access to food, medicine and healthcare has increased the rates of general anxiety disorder in Americans.

Depression About Current Circumstances

Many people feel their life’s purpose is their work. The loss of a job results in a loss of feeling useful. If a person doesn’t feel like they’re useful, needed or helpful, they may develop depression. This could also happen if a person’s hours are reduced or if they must take a pay cut. Being unable to provide for yourself or your children could lead to major depression.

Fear of What Might Happen Next

The COVID-19 financial crisis has many people fearful of what might happen next. The federal $600 stipend for each unemployment check helped many people avoid eviction. If those people remain unemployed and Congress doesn’t continue the extra unemployment compensation funds, people might not be able to pay their rent or mortgage. Foreclosure of one’s home could precipitate a mental health crisis.

Worry About Not Having Life Essentials

When a person has lost their job or lives paycheck-to-paycheck, they constantly worry about not having life essentials. Food insecurity is a common problem in the United States, and COVID-19 has exacerbated this issue. When a person doesn’t know if they will have food the next day, they feel stressed, worried, frustrated or even angry. A parent who doesn’t know if they’ll have enough food for their child may feel worthless. These feelings contribute to mental health problems.

Difficulty Accessing Mental Health Support

COVID-19 closures didn’t only affect restaurants and stores. They also affected healthcare services. Many people found their doctor and therapy appointments canceled or postponed. For a person already barely coping with life’s stress or a mental health condition, not having access to medical and mental health treatment can be devastating.

Increased Rates of Suicide and Substance Abuse

When people feel depressed and anxious and are unable to get the support they need, many turn to substance abuse. Health experts fear that rates of substance abuse will go up. People who were in recovery may return to substance abuse if they can’t access group meetings or other support services. Suicide prevention hotlines have been busier than ever. If the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, mental health experts expect the rate of suicide could increase. In a 2007 study, researchers noted that for each 1% increase in the unemployment rate, there was a 1.6% increase in the suicide rate.

    Matt Shealy, President, ChamberofCommerce.com

    Matt Shealy is the President of ChamberofCommerce.com. As a seasoned entrepreneur and business leader, Matt’s focused on helping business people leverage technology and the internet to become more productive in their daily lives.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Are we prepared for COVID-19’s threat to mental health?

    by George Eleftheriou
    guteksk7 / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    The COVID-19 Pandemic and The Dire Need for a Mental Health Safety Net

    by Reina Gattuso
    Community//

    COVID-19 Fall Out: Surging Mental Health Problems

    by Nalini Saligram

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.