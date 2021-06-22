Mena Garcia: “Always have a positive mindset and don’t be judgmental”

For the mind I always have “self-care Sundays” where I relax all day, get facials, relaxing baths, aromatherapy, and chromotherapy.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mena Garcia.

Mena Garcia is a model and an image consultant who specialises in color from Argentina who lives all around the world. Mena is a girl of many talents and many projects. Currently, she is developing her own cruelty-free, vegan and sustainable cosmetics brands, as well as a magazine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I was born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and after high school, I moved to NYC where she studied acting for 1 year and a half and started my modelling career. After that, I moved to Los Angeles where I continued to work as a model, and then to London. While living in London I trained as an Image Consultant at the London Image Institute. Now I work as a model and as an image consultant. The modelling is what got me started in working with Instagram, and I love it.

I always studied while modelling, I think it is very important to always continue to better yourself and keep updated to the latest tendencies in your work, this makes you a better professional and is also really good for your self-esteem. I believe in being able to be completely “fashion and beauty independent”, so I developed many skills in order to do achieve this, for example, I became a professional makeup artist to have a makeup artist 24/7.

I am currently finishing my university degree in Fashion Production and Fashion Communication and taking some courses at Harvard and Parsons. As for professional projects, I am in the process of launching my own cosmetics and clothing brands, which are sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free. I feel very passionately about these topics. I am also working in the launch of my blog and my magazine.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mum! My mum is the person I am more grateful towards in the world, and without her I would not have been able to get to where I now. She is a mix between a mother and a best friend, she is always there for me and I can literally tell her everything. She has always been super supportive and understanding with me. Is thanks to her that I was able to move to NYC, where it all started after I finished high school. She not only gave me permission to move to NYC by myself, but she also gave me the courage and the inspiration to do so.

After NYC, I lived in LA and in London, and I traveled a lot because of my work. She came to visit me so many times a year and we had the best of times. I love my mum.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Modelling is the reason why I started my Instagram. Before getting it, I used to hate having social media, but when I went to shoots the other models, photographers, mums, stylists and hairstylists always asked me for my Instagram and I did not have one. I remember they used to look at me strangely, almost thinking that I did not want to share it with them, it was very embarrassing and uncomfortable. Finally, my modelling agent at the time literally made me create an Instagram account to avoid these situations. My Instagram started taking off, and now I really enjoy it, I love working with my Instagram.

I learned to be open to things, and even better things may come your way, Always have a positive mindset and don’t be judgmental.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

I would advise them to be genuine with their content and actually believe what the post and love it, never try to be someone else or try to “sell” an image you do not believe in or does not match who you truly are, just be yourself. Being yourself is way more interesting.

I think is important to do it because you truly enjoy it and not expecting anything to happen from it. Being relaxed is key. In order to achieve this I believe that while you are not making a full income to support yourself as an Influencer, you should have other ways to make money. It certainly will take the pressure off and allow you to enjoy the process.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

If I am honest I do not have a perfect strategy, it sort of happened. What I can say is that posted things that I liked and believe in. I also always make sure I am appreciative of the online community and respond to messages and comments. I think your audience appreciates you staying engaged, connected and keeping it real.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

For the mind I always have “self-care Sundays” where I relax all day, get facials, relaxing baths, aromatherapy, and chromotherapy.

I like using every night relaxing pillow spray. Every day I like to take at least one hour to disconnect with my activities and watch a tv show I like!

For the body, I stretch every morning and every evening. I always had neck pain and back pain and stretching consistently every day really did the trick for me. I also need my 8 hours of sleep to function, I am like a child in that respect.

For the heart, I get lots and lots of love from my 4 dogs every day. They are like my kids for real.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

I think it is very important to always continue to better yourself and keep updated to the latest tendencies in your work by taking courses, this makes you a better professional and is also really good for your self-esteem, and makes you meet amazing people.

My heart belongs to the sea and down there is where my mind is at peace. I scuba dive since I am 11 years old and now I became a scuba diving instructor, which was a goal of mine since I started. The ocean is my happy place. After a good dive, I always feel recharged and inspired.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

If you are feeling down just put on some nice color lipstick that you like. It instantly makes you feel better.

Smells! Put on your favourite perfume, and get some nice home spay that you love.

My hair is bleach blonde, so I am not sure if this works of every hair color, but when I am feeling down I love taking a shower and grab all my semi-permanent hair color products, improvise, and just come out of the shower looking like a cupcake or a pony. Of course, I also like a full and proper hair makeover, and that would work for every hair color.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Coco Chanel, Marilyn Monroe and Brigette Bardot. Their stories and life journeys are so inspiring. And I love their phrases!

Brigitte Bardot is not only a fashion Icon but also an activist for animal rights and one of the first women to refuse to wear fur.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I put on my face this black peel-off face mask, the ones that are really popular since a few years, and my dogs got scared! One was crying, the other was barking very angry, the other went under the couch and the other was smelling me very concerned hahaha. It was a disaster!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am very passionate about sustainable, cruelty-free and vegan clothing. I am currently developing my own cosmetics and clothing brands, my blog and my magazine, which all align with this values.

I also want to provide people with information and responsible alternatives that I would have loved to know about sooner. I want people to know that you do not have to only dress like a “hippie” to be sustainable, vegan and cruelty-free, every style can be achieved by respecting these values. The clothing industry is developing and offering more and more responsible choices.

As an example of something that I wish I had known sooner, last year I had an awful experience. I have been veg since I am very young cause of my love for animals and nature, and I found out some chocolate biscuits I liked since I was a child had animal fat (which is the same as eating a stake, is not even like milk or eggs). I feel so awful when I found out, you cannot even trust innocent-looking chocolate biscuits nowadays. After this, I started doing research and found out that some gelatine contains fish, and some instant mash potatoes also contain fish! I was very shocked and very disappointed, brands should at the very least warn people about these things when the product looks veg.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Russell James! 🙂 He is one of my favourite photographers, I absolutely adore his work!

One of my biggest passions is scuba diving, and I combined my being a model with being a scuba diving instructor to do underwater fashion photoshoots without a tank. He was one of the first photographers I have seen do that kind of work. It would be a dream to have an underwater photoshoot with him!.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/menita.mango/ (@menita.mango)

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!