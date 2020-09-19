Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Men + Women are not equal. And that’s a good thing.

Until 2018, I trained almost exclusively on a treadmill, running 1,000+ miles a year; I have even run 13 miles at 5:30am on a treadmill before starting my day. When I stepped out of corporate for a much-needed break, I had undergone steps to prevent cancer, including a double mastectomy with reconstruction and removal of […]

Until 2018, I trained almost exclusively on a treadmill, running 1,000+ miles a year; I have even run 13 miles at 5:30am on a treadmill before starting my day. When I stepped out of corporate for a much-needed break, I had undergone steps to prevent cancer, including a double mastectomy with reconstruction and removal of both ovaries after learning I was a carrier for the BRCA gene mutation and was experiencing the side effects of invasive surgeries. My better half got me on the roads outside. It was a tough adjustment; I was sucking wind trying to run just seven miles through the hills of Cherokee county, and since then, I have worked incredibly hard to drive results through consistency and hard work. No shortcuts ever.

I am so proud of how far I have come running. Some accomplishments I am incredibly proud of are:

I ran 1200+ running miles in 2019, and 900+ running miles this far for 2020, just in time for the Jewish New Year!

I completed a full marathon!

1:53 Half Marathon

1:16 15K

48:46 10K

And just last week, I finally raced a sub 24 minute 5K, making me #2 for my age group with a time of 23:56! No match for Matt’s time of 20:15.

Men + Women are not equal. And that’s a good thing.

Our difference in time is right on par with the difference between the world record in the mile run set by men’s record holder, Hicham El Guerrouj, with his time of 3:43.13, while Sifan Hassan has the women’s record of 4:12.33.

Women are naturally slower than men. It is just how our bodies are made.

And I am beyond devastated for the future of women in sports with Joe Biden proposing that any man who identifies as a woman can compete in women’s athletic competitions. This will destroy the future of women’s sports with irreversible damaging effects.

I am no professional athlete, just a serious hobbyist who turned to running when I knew I could never take my health for granted again. Next year, I have my sites on a Half Ironman, and I can assure I am no match for a man.

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence at #goatmatters

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother in my early childhood and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

I am the mom  to two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community.

When I am not working, I love running! I have competed in countless races including six half marathons and recently completed my first full marathon!  I ran 1,200+ miles in 2019 alone and on pace for the same in 2020!

 

