Memory and Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan 🇦🇫

The Fascination Of Reminding Back Into A Past Memory! A Look At The Late MERMON ZHEELA, and Her 1974 Visit To Afghanistan!

Time moves ever slowly, doesn’t? In the United States, they say that time flys by. Then again, that is only for those, who do not appreciate its essence. Time is not a quick phasing, which moves into a distant passing. In one way and out the other. Not at all, Darlings! Time is a graceful tapping; holding many truths to our reality! We are gifted with the power to move into a steady beat, when it comes to the measurement of time. Take your time. Remember those words? There is no point in rushing through.

So, here we are in another space; another place! A photograph of one musical mother of the Afghan paradise comes into play. Posturing herself in a space, known as Jalalabad, Afghanistan (1974), time goes back into an inquiring state of wonder. How was Afghanistan different during that time? What was going on? What things were flourishing in the land?

Fashion. Film. Fairytales. Family. Freedom.

Photographic documentation is more than the collection of photographs for a later showing. On the contrary, it is the evidence of existence. When those saying that Afghanistan was different, during a certain time, they are teaching the current generation a world, they have yet to know. Oppressive regimes may deny it. Yet, the pictures are telling the stories. That’s a blessing, in itself. Pictures speaking a different story are showcasing another side to the tale.

Seeing an Afghan, musical legend enjoying herself, in her land (different, during another time) is fascinating! Not only is it refreshing, but it moves to disrupt any lies, speaking, otherwise.

There she is! Gazing into the camera, with her shades on. She looks confident; displaying one persona, courage, and adventure of Afghan women, like her! Nature decorates the scenery, and she is gifted with the persona of moving into another oasis. In her world, and experience, Afghanistan is a place of adventure. In this world, Afghanistan is a place of song, dance, and expressions of one femininity and womanhood. Within this photo, Afghanistan is a place of tranquility. Hope thrives! Families are re-born! My, oh my! How we wish to have such memories illuminated for the entire world, to see! It’s a side of Afghanistan they need to see. It’s a side of Afghanistan they deserve to see!

Looking deeper into the photograph, a person has many questions, regarding the woman looking back towards her. What were the activities, which were planned for the day? How did she spend time with the people (and women) of the land? What were the outings and fun-filled times with one’s friends and family? What was time like, back then?

One of the blessed spaces about life is how we are permitted to to a mental return back to the past. We can go back whenever we desire, and however we choose. We can laugh. We may cry. Nevertheless, we are granted with the opportunity to, return!

Mermon Zheela

