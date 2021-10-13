Contributor Log In
Memories With Papa: Eddie Fisher 🍎

Missing Pappa With Refreshing Memories, Anew! A Look At The Late EDDIE FISHER and His Recording Of, "Oh, My Papa!"

Mothers are special and fathers are the participants and guardians within that magic. So often, people have a way of sleeping on such magic. Needless to say, that’s what fathers are for. Like Mommy, they have their own set of tricks and fun tales of spending with their sons. Dearest Papa! Dearest Papa! Don’t you remember such love? My, how we reflect on the good times, and their wonders, above?

So, what is happening now? Well, Papa has made his transition. With this transition, lays the memories, at hand. Papa is gone and it’s a sad, sad, sad day for the little boy, that Papa, once knew. The boat trips. The walks in the distant sunset. Remember Papa going with his son to purchase his first car? What about the time of Papa and his son going for a boat ride of fishing? How was that working out? The words of advice. Over and over, the memories keep going.

So many people are mourning over Papa. They mourn in different ways. It hurts to say so. Yet, they mourn. Afterall, Papa reminded little girls as to how they were to be treated by a man. For Papa’s sons, he was the Superhero, they wanted to be when they grew up. That childhood love, and acceptance of Daddy is one of the strongest forms (and messages) of love.

Dad is gone. What’s left? His Spirit and memories. While those who are mourning Daddy yearn for his affections-wishing him to be near-at least they have the memories. At least, it’s the memories, which permits them to hear, him, once more. Once again!

Eddie Fisher

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Fisher_(singer)
https://youtu.be/6dWOsP_wly0
https://open.spotify.com/track/71mog3b4ePAnDAunG7a8IT

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

