Memories Of Indiba: Francis Bebey #Cameroon 🇨🇲

Music takes us back into time. A particular time. A pastime. They take us back to that energy we may have experienced when we were still there. Isn’t it a blessing? Isn’t the power of the Most High that we can re-experience a particular time, which reminds us of why we exist. It causes us to reflect upon the beauty of family, friends, loved ones, and others, who play beautiful roles in our lives. Then comes the song.

You know those family, friendly, or social get togethers? A certain song came on and you understand why you all are here, together. It’s about that love. Afterall, it is the love, which brings us, together. ❤ Reminescing on the past, oh how you wish to experience it all over, again. Again. And again. And again.

That feeling is everywhere. It is found throughout the entire world, and within every culture. Furthermore, it’s why social time is important. There is more to it than taking a break. On the contrary, it’s about moving back, being present, and pushing forward with time. That’s one of the most precious auras of socializing and reminiscing with others. There is a magic to it. Now, go and remember, that!

Still in Cameroon’s time and we are moving through, in that time! Once again (and through always), music is assisting us with this journey. Through all of its elements, we are granted access into a certain pastime, where we connected with other individuals on the value of life. We experienced it, immersed in it, with them.

So, here we are. It’s called, “Indiba.” Shall we go through the words? Well, let’s journey, there.

Indiba e busi bwam

E se wei midi

O si nyuta pe boso

Ombwa na epasi, n’epasi ombwa

Mbonji yese i tele no nde milema ombwa

O ma dangwa te ngea

O dangwa londo ka moto

Se to na bolo e bolo e

O si dimbea pon na

O kusi minam na minam songele

Nja nu pepe nu kusi musima ka wa langwa

The mystery of any language, unbeknownst to your tongue is that the texture and rhythm is the first thing one comes to notice. It’s not the meaning or translation. It’s the sensory of it all. From the sensory, one desires to know the story. That’s how it’s bound to be.

Oi dimbea

Oi dimbea na wa nde di bake no indubwan ya bolongi bwa su oi dimbea

O bi na

We nde biso ka nu musina na jai o tese bolo o londo oi dimbea

Di si mana pe bila

Di pimbi mukwata wone

Di sengi mwenge mwa ndolo

You don’t know the words. You don’t know their meaning. However, if your sensory is open to the radiance (and vibrations) of the Earth (and within this nation), one comes to connect with their purpose. Their power roles through your veins. It vibrates through your spiritual and emotional core. You can’t help but to experience an electrifying effect, when moving back in time.

One of the blessed things about memory is that it shows up again, in case we ever forget. It always shows up. During a time when we may find one’s homeland in turmoil, it will come through to, take us back. When hopelessness arrives, it will take us back into memory. That place and space when everything was alright. Remember this, through every space. Remember such a precious memory and how it takes shape. Remember. Oh, remember. Hear how it will it re-shape. Restoring one’s land, forevermore.

Indiba. Indiba. INDIBA. INDIBA.

Francis Bebey