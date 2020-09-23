People speak of “back in the day” like their best days are behind them. Don’t fall for it. Let the power of your mind move you toward your dreams, creating meaningful memories along the way.

Life is hard, and you may have experienced more than your share of setbacks and hurdles. Don’t quit. There are so many stories of men and women who came close to reaching their destiny, yet stopped just short of it. Set your mind on what you want, put blinders on, and pursue it with everything you have in you. Pay no attention to the detractors and naysayers. They have “opinions,” but they have no authority over your life.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to pick yourself up and take the road less traveled. Down the road as you take time to reflect, you will have created memories and impacted people in a positive way. Just begin…