Melvin Pillay: “Attitude of gratitude”

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Renowned Speaker, Leadership Development Coach & Business Growth Strategist, Melvin Pillay.

Born into poverty in rural South Africa during the Apartheid era, Melvin lived in a tin shack with five siblings. His family had to rely on prayer to get through their hardships. Yet, even with the unending challenges he had faced early in his life, Melvin had his eye for success. “At age 7, I saw an airplane fly overhead, and I started to chase after the plane to take me away from poverty and hopelessness. I thought to myself, one day, I’m going to fly and never stop flying.” That spark of belief led Melvin to manifest his dream decades later.

Growing up in such dire situations served to be highly enlightening. Melvin understood that poverty is not the way for him and that people would never listen to his ideas if he were poor. However, after the tragic death of his older brother, a law graduate student, and the family’s only economic hope, the entire responsibility of the family fell on his shoulders. Melvin experienced many misfortunes, but his uninterrupted ambitions for success led him to take up a job in New Zealand. He went door to door selling home security systems. “I was a total failure. People like me, but they didn’t like me that much to give me the money for the alarms. I was broke,” he remembers.

During the lowest point in his life, Melvin stumbled upon an interesting audio cassette, which he found at a public library in Auckland. The cassette tape had Zig Ziglar’s name on it, and it cost 2 dollars to rent. So instead of using that money to eat, Melvin invested his last two dollars, brought the tape home, and did not regret it. “My education in sales and business started right there with that first audiotape.” Ziglar’s thought-provoking words and charisma were exhilarating, and Melvin knew what he needed to do for the rest of his life. It was right then when Melvin developed his love for sales, success, and leadership. “[Zig] said, ‘I wish I could get my arms around you and look you in your eyes and tell you I believe in you because I truly do,’ I believed him.”

Ziglar’s philosophy highly influenced Melvin. After all, Ziglar was the grandfather of motivational speakers, an icon whose speeches reached 250 million people. Melvin learned that the way to get anything in life is through helping others achieve what they want in life. “I decided to grow my business by serving others by helping them find their life’s purpose.” As a result, Melvin became a well-regarded Ziglar Platinum speaker and business trainer, using a dynamic combination of historical, spiritual and practical elements in his teachings. He also led and presided over several organizations, including the World Voice of Hope Foundation.

Through the power of prayer, his tenacity, and continuous motivation, Melvin attained his goals. He provides financial and business education through his public speaking events and works as a consultant to international business and political leaders.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born into poverty in rural South Africa during the Apartheid era. I lived in a tin shack with five siblings. Due to an injury that left my father disabled, he lost his job as a gardener, while my mother washed clothes for the white farmers. They would give her bread and food in exchange. My parents were illiterate and spoke very little English.

Growing up during the Apartheid era was painful. I was taught to fear white people, an uncle of mine who worked as a gardener often reminded us of ‘our place’ never to look a white person in the eyes but always look at the ground and always address them as Sir, Madam, Boss or Master. So, I grew up being afraid of white people, and after several bad experiences, fear led to anger and then to hatred. However, one day an act of friendship and kindness dramatically changed my perception and worldview.

My friends and I went to the beach one day and played in the area allocated for non-whites. There were no signs posted, but we all knew our places. A little white boy and his little sister walked over to me and said, “would you like to play with us?” I was petrified. I thought that they were planning to harm me or get me into some sort of trouble. I politely refused. For some strange reason, the little girl said, “my name is Jackie, and this is my brother Brian, and that lady sitting by the pool is my elder sister Carol, and we would like you to play with us.” Then, she held out her hand and took mine and almost immediately the fear left me. We played together, and they shared their food with me. I entered the whites-only area, and the older people spoke to me and smiled. My mind and heart had been transformed by friendship, love, and kindness. Then something happened; it astonished me and left a permanent impression on my little heart.

Brian tripped, fell on a rock, and hurt himself. It was not serious, and as Carol patched up her little brother and we said our goodbyes, I was never the same again. I left with the most life-changing revelation. They bleed, and they cry, just like me.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the U.S.? Can you tell us the story?

One day my dad and I walked to the local grocery store. On our way back, a group of wealthy boys from my community started making fun of me, mocking me because I had no shoes, and my only pants were torn at the back. My dad stood up in my defense, but I saw the look of defeat in his eyes, a deep sadness that he could not provide for his little boy.

I saw an airplane fly overhead, and I started to chase after the plane to take me away from the poverty and the hopelessness. I thought to myself, one day, I’m going to fly and never stop flying. I will go to the land of opportunity where I could be anything I want to be. I will one day live in America, and I made a vow to myself that I will never ever be poor again.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the U.S.A.? What was that experience like?

At age sixteen, I dropped out of school and found a job so that I could help support my family, and almost every week, I would fill out the Live and Work in America advertising I found in the back of the newspaper. I regularly visited the American consulate, and I applied for every program for seven years, but with no results. I was continuously turned down and not even allowed to apply for a visitor’s visa. After the tragic death of my older brother, a law student, and the family’s only economic hope, the entire responsibility of the family, fell on my shoulders.

I saw an opportunity to visit New Zealand for three to nine months. A visitor’s visa was not required. Even though it was geographically further away from America, it was a step closer to my goal.

Still, it would be another ten long years before I would ever set foot on these hallowed grounds. Then almost as though it were divinely inspired or a Hollywood movie; during the lowest point in my life, I stumbled upon an interesting audio cassette, which I found at a public library in Auckland. The cassette tape had America’s Motivator Zig Ziglar’s name on it, and it cost 2 dollars to rent. So instead of using that money to eat, I invested my last two dollars and did not regret it. My passion was reignited, and I believed that I would achieve my dream. Ziglar’s thought-provoking words and charisma were exhilarating, and I knew what I needed to do for the rest of my life. I pointed to the cassette tape and said, Mr. Ziglar, one day I am going to stand on the stage like you and speak. America will hear me.

Seven years later, I finally got a visitor’s visa to visit America. I attended the last Ziglar Born to Win Seminar. People seated at my table heard me share my story and managed to get me on the stage to share it with the entire conference room. Zig Ziglar was in the audience, and when I came off the platform, his Vice President walked up to me, wrapped his arms around me, and said, you need to work with me. I got trained and certified as a Ziglar speaker and trainer, and today I am one of only eight Ziglar Platinum Speakers.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

My dream was not yet fulfilled as I had entered on a visitor’s visa, so I had to leave America and go back to New Zealand. For two more years I tried and one-day thanks to the internet, I met a young lady, we fell in love, and I decided to visit her. On July 4th, 2009, I landed in America with a backpack, four suits, and less than 100 dollars in my pocket. The first thing I did was kiss the ground with gratitude, something I still do every time I return from an overseas trip. Michele was waiting for me at Dallas, DFW Airport.

Immigration had given me a two-month visitor’s visa, but Michele and I knew that we were right for each other, and a few months later, we married. I am forever grateful for Michele; she has loved me and walked with me for more than 12 years. She is my wife and my best friend.

So how are things going today?

I have to pinch myself often to realize that this is not a dream. In February of this year, I finally became an American Citizen. A journey that took thirty-six years to complete. Today, I am a successful Motivational Speaker, Leadership Coach, and Business Strategist.

Over 300 individuals and companies from around the world have brought me in to help them dramatically increase profitability while simultaneously reducing waste.

I have advised and coached with best-selling authors, renowned innovators, C.E.O.’s, global leaders, political advisers, minority leaders, entrepreneurs, high achieving female business owners, sales teams, and small business owners.

My clients range from small startups to multi-million dollar — multi-national organizations and include C.E.O.s, founders, political leaders, sports teams, and celebrities.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My motto in life is ‘to serve and not be served.’ So, it is my ambition to help people to achieve their dreams. My ‘Get Activated’ events have inspired thousands of people worldwide, and we are passionate about helping support orphans and widows in third-world countries. We also provide training and equipping, and mentoring for women in Leadership, and our latest outreach, I am working with Asian Entrepreneurs and Leaders in America. I am grateful to America, but I have not forgotten my land of Birth, South Africa; we help feed and educate hundreds of poverty-stricken children hoping that they too will one day achieve the impossible.

You have firsthand experience with the U.S. immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

Create a system that allows entrepreneurial young people (with or without college degrees) to work in the U.S. for a period of time. Do away with the 128 Civics Questions test. People learn this to pass, not to remember. Create community immersion programs for new immigrants.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

D.R.E.A.M. Keys to Achieving the American dream.

Drive on the right side: By this, I mean ‘when in Rome do as the Romans do.’ I love my culture, but America has its own culture, and each state its uniqueness. Example: Most immigrants have driven on the left-hand side of the road in their country of birth, and it’s not easy to change, but with practice, patience, and perseverance driving on the right-hand side is now second nature. So likewise, love your first culture and be proud as you embrace your second culture. Appreciate the American way of life and follow the right way. Relate: We must break out of our comfort zones and connect with people of all backgrounds and walks of life. Building winning relationships is vital to success in personal and professional life. I once went to a baseball game with a group of businessmen, I knew nothing about the game, so I asked them questions and how they learned about Baseball, we spent hours talking about their dad’s teaching them how to catch, and we spoke about life and family and how baseball relates to culture. Even though it has been many years, we still keep in touch and remain friends. Entrepreneurial: America is a land of opportunity. Always have a side hustle. Sell something to someone. There will always be people who are waiting to hear from you. A lady once attended my Get Activated Seminar, and she was inspired. She signed up for a consulting session. She was a regular Jane Doe, married with two kids. I asked her, what are you selling? She laughed and said nothing. So finally, we discovered that she loved giving massages, so she got certified. Today she is making more money from her side hustle than ever working for somebody else. Attitude of gratitude: Never forget where you have come from and what a privilege it is to be living in America. Your attitude will indeed determine your ultimate altitude. Keep focused on the goal ahead and never become comfortable. Reflect often on your life and how you overcame the many obstacles to get where you are right now. It was your attitude that kept you going. It will be your attitude that will bring you your next crown. During the pandemic, the Events, Speaking, and Training world got hit hard. Sadly, many of my colleagues had to close, but my business flourished. I believe that it is because I had conditioned my mind to always be optimistic and find solutions to problems. Over the years, I trained clients in a similar way, and most stayed with me; in fact, I had my best year ever in 2020. And my clients did exceptionally well. Motivate: We do not get to the top by ourselves. It is always in conjunction with others that we do. Stuff happens to us all, but to remain resilient, we must stay motivated. The easiest way to do this is to encourage and inspire other people daily. I have found that when you spend your life encouraging others and refreshing their souls, you will automatically feel inspired and energized. I have a list of a hundred names, and I send a personal text message with some insight, inspiration, or thought to each person once or twice a week. I have made more friends and grown my business exponentially this way. But the secret is that it must be personal from your heart to theirs. Not a group message. One on one. Yes, it takes time, just like fine wine.

We know that the U.S. needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the U.S.’s future?

One. Like the game of chess, the black queen and white pawn go back into the same box. I am optimistic that compassion, graciousness, and love will quill the anger in the hearts of many. The Greatness of America is the goodness of her people. Americans are good people.

Two. Freedom to innovate; having traveled and worked with businesspeople from around the globe, it amazes me that most nations do not realize that America’s genius lies in its entrepreneurs who are free to innovate and create. No other country on earth can market, sell and pivot as the American entrepreneurs can.

Three. We have The Mouse. I am not joking. Have you ever considered the strangeness of it all? Millions visit America, standing in the heat of the day, spending 10 dollars on a hotdog and hundreds of dollars pretending it is for their children. Still, every parent knows that they have come to fulfill their own childhood dream, ‘I will one day go to America and see the Mouse’. I am optimistic because America is a land of Imagination. It is a land of Information, and It is a Land of Fascination. As you read this here in America, right now somewhere in this vast world, a little child is saying, one day I will live in America.

America is not perfect, America is not easy to understand, America is not always right, but America is my home. I was not born in the U.S.A.; I Was Born for the U.S.A.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, V.C. funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the U.S. whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. He and I share something special we were both born in South Africa during the Apartheid era. I would love to hear his life story and see it from his perspective. And who knows, maybe when we shake hands, my life will not be the same again.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

