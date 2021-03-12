MelodyK: “Showtime at the Apollo”

I wish I was told what equipment and software to use for recording songs with a laptop. Some of my earlier songs would have sounded more professional. Even now I would like to know what software and microphone to use for recording music so I can have the best quality for songs.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing MelodyK.

MelodyK was raised in Bronx, NY and developed love for music at an early age. As a toddler she would watch tv only when the commercials were on because they had jingles (music). When the commercials were over she would leave the living room and come back when the next commercial with a jingle came on. As a teenager she began to write music but was too shy to perform her own written songs so she mostly sang cover songs! Now as a rising music star MelodyK loves singing her original songs and producing original beats to accompany them. Sometimes she purchases beats from producers if she thinks she can write to them and it would enhance her song(s). MelodyK’s music is known to spread joy & lessons through her experiences in life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was raised in Bronx, NY and my family of two brothers, my mom & dad lived in the projects. I was a daddy’s girl and tried to spend as much time as impossible with my dad who was a school bus driver. We were alike in many ways & I favored him in looks. He made his way to heaven in 2015 so I felt like I lost my best friend when he passed. I know he’s in a better place.

My parents loved music so I took that hobby after them and I always had a thing for music! I listened to different genres but they only listened to gospel most of the time. If you want to grow in an area you have to appreciate and learn from the whole thing not just one part of it. So I listened to different genres and it helped my singing growing up and helped me to appreciate music even more.

My dad loved the “Dixie Humming Birds” (a gospel group) and traveled with me and mom to many gospel concerts! My mom was also a huge fan of “Fats Dominoes” but felt like she should only listen to gospel music in my opinion. She didn’t want to feel like she was letting God down by listening to secular music. I know that God looks at our hearts!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

WOW! Music is my natural habitat! It’s one of the reasons I was placed on earth! I was inspired by music. Me & music feed off of each other. When I am writing I am releasing my most inner feelings that I wouldn’t normally talk about so music helps me in that way. I am a quite person meaning I don’t talk much. Music helps me to express myself even though I still don’t wish to sing about certain things.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In elementary I saw a school play featuring my brother and it was my dream at that age to be a part of the next play. At seven I auditioned and the music teacher in charge of the plays wasn’t too happy about me auditioning because he taught my brother and my brother gave him a hard time. My brother was very active and had a bit of a smart mouth. I guess he considered me guilty by association lol. The great news is that he reluctantly gave me a chance. After he got to know me he couldn’t believe the difference in personalities and behaviors. I didn’t get into to trouble in school and I pretty much did what I was told from teachers.

Fun fact about me is the first time I sung with the chorus in front of my school, I was shaking so bad at seven yrs of age but I continued to take part in school plays and that’s how I got used to being on stage singing/acting in front of audiences.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I know sometimes I didn’t always know the lyrics to songs so I would either sing what I thought I hard or insert my own words… lol. That’s why now I love to read lyrics to make sure that i heard the correct words in the song. Also reading the lyrics helps me to learn songs faster most of the time. That’s what I learned from singing or repeating lyrics I’m not sure of… lol.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have taken on the genre of “Soul Pop” because I sing with soul but my beats and style seems more appropriate for pop. It’s hard to even give my music a genre because it doesn’t sound like RnB or anything out there. “Soul Pop” To me is the combination of “RnB” & “Pop” so it fits my music at this time.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is exceptional and brilliant because…

Number 1. No matter what race or nationality you are, you can learn from anyone no matter what race or nationality they are.

Number 2. It would unify the entertainment industry and then maybe help unify the rest of the world! Millions of people look up to the ones in the the entertainment industry and the ones in the entertainment industry influences a population.

Number 3. Overall I think diversity in film & television would make the entertainment world more colorful. We have had all star Black movies, all star White movies, all star Latin movies, & all star Greek movies like “My big fat Greek wedding”. I loved both parts of that movie.

Having diversity would have a great impact on the world! In reality all races live in this world and cross paths each day. Diversity in film & television can potentially affect our culture because the world pays attention to Hollywood, Bollywood, KPop, HipHop etc. and it emotionally changes people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me It was ok to try and fail so that I would have auditioned for the “Showtime at the Apollo” but I chickened out. I walked into the building and looked at the flyer for auditioning times but I left. I regret not trying. It could have been booed or applauded but now I’ll never know.

I wish someone told me what the entertainment business was like because I have lots of questions. Do I have to tour to make money? There are singers who say they are doing shows night after night and that it isn’t easy. I feel for them and don’t want to go through that same thing.

I wish someone told me about behind the scene jobs so I could learn more about the industry while working in the industry. I like being fully prepared before I take on tasks or careers. Many people start a career but aren’t told all the details.

I wish I was told what equipment and software to use for recording songs with a laptop. Some of my earlier songs would have sounded more professional. Even now I would like to know what software and microphone to use for recording music so I can have the best quality for songs.

I wish I was told that I could have been an indie artist a long time ago. It’s very hard getting record labels and A&R reps to recognize you. If they do recognize you that doesn’t mean you will be signed. As an indie artist I have a lot of freedom with my style and lyrics. I can work as much as I want or as less as I want.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

That’s a tough question because many of my colleagues were in the business for a very long time. They may know better than me how not to get burned out. It all depends on their contracts I guess and who is in charge of their work load.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Yes! This is my moment to say that many artist use the “B” word but it is very offensive to the women and men who don’t use that word for various reasons. I don’t use the word for myself or against anyone else. The word definitely degrades & humiliates a woman. Maybe we can eradicate that word from the industry & society.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I agree with the statement everyone had some kind of help to get started no matter what career you chose. Some one accepted you to their college, some one chose to hire you, someone gave you a recording contract, someone cast you in a movie, etc. I paid a great deal of attention to the industry growing up. Sometimes movies were very telling and plus I watched/read a lot of interviews. That help me gain insight into the industry. My moment was when I discovered distro kid & Tune Core by researching the internet. Now I can say I’m a singer and here’s my music links. That is incredible! I am grateful to God for all of his blessings!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like this one “Be kind on your way up because you never know who you will meet on your way down”. It’s describing that karma doesn’t care who you are; how much money you have; or the success you achieved. For example, If I mistreated someone for nothing and then my career took a nose dive, there’s a chance I’ll see that person I mistreated and that might make things worse for me. You never know. I believe in planting good seeds to reap good harvests!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Maybe my secret crush! 😍who I prefer to leave as a secret. My last EP was inspired by this person and that’s a hint. This person is smart, fun, unique, and has a big heart.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me on Instagram @DivineMusicalThoughts, YouTube @MelodyK, SoundCloud & also check out my music on Spotify please!🙏🏾

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!