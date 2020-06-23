Melody Pourmoradi: “You are capable of so much more than you give yourself credit for”

My main mission would be and is to spread kindness. In a world that in recent times is incubated by fear, we can each do our part to spread love and light. Tiny ripples can become giant waves that dissolve the boundaries that we have unwillingly placed upon ourselves and upon others. Small acts of kindness whatever they may be for you, can have farther reaching effects than we can ever imagine

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melody Pourmoradi. Melody is a life coach, author and the creator of the GiRLiFE Empowerment Series. She has been coaching women for over a decade on how to create a vision for their best life. As the creator of GiRLiFE Empowerment, she has created a digital course that teaches women how to create income generating girls empowerment groups in their own communities. Her greatest goal is for every young girl and women to find her own voice and live a life that lights her up from the inside-out. Melody is married to the love of her life and together they are the proud parents of twin girls. For more information, please join Melody’s private facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/girlsempowermentbiz and join the social media conversation at @GiRLiFEempowerment on IG.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Melody! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

It’s my pleasure! Ever since my earliest memory, I can recall being the go-to person when someone needed to share something that was on their chest or was seeking quiet guidance. While I didn’t recognize or understand this as a child, I was providing an element of comfort to these people, while feeling fulfilled that I could serve in some capacity.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Absolutely! After I had my twin daughters, I literally had a re-birthing of my own. I discovered the career path of life coaching and immediately resonated with everything that I was hearing. It was as if they were describing me in every facet in this profession. I decided then and there to become a certified empowerment coach for women and do the work that I was certain was my calling. The more women I worked with, the more I felt that I was helping them to un-learn fears, thought patterns, old stories in order to move forward. That’s when my true a-ha moment took place — I recognized an imperative need to build up our young girls from a young age with confidence and an awareness of their own personal power. No more unlearning as women! Instead we would set up our girls with a mindset of success from the get go and that’s how my business GiRLiFE Empowerment came to be. I created a program that trains women to run their own income-generating girls empowerment workshops in their communities.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Honestly, I had faith. I had a deep conviction in my idea and I wasn’t going to stop until I brought this project into fruition. My biggest piece of advice is to believe in your intuitive voice. If the universe planted this dream in your heart and mind, it also planted the skills and the know-how to make it a reality. The only block for people is actually believing that they can do it. Once they have that innate belief, they will access everything they need to get started.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

I would remind them that this hobby is their personal art-form; their own brand of magic that is only theirs to share. If they don’t bring it to the world, there will be something fundamentally missing for all of us to experience.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

Great question! — I keep it new and fresh by asking this of myself each day when I start my work: “What I can create in my business today that will be of the greatest service to others while enriching me in the greatest possible way? — This question always opens the path to greatness for me. Of course, there will be parts of the business that are less fun that need attending to like bills, payroll and finances but by keeping myself aligned with my why, all of the other tasks become much more effortless.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

The best part of running my own business is that I can follow my own vision on the regular. I can pave my own path and have only myself to answer to. If I wake up one morning and feel inspired to pivot in some way on an idea, I can, no questions asked. It’s a beautiful thing! The more challenging parts are that when there are risks to take and new ideas to move on that I’m unsure of, I don’t have a business partner to soften the fears and potential falls. I overcome this by believing in my own power and intuition. This is exactly what I teach all of the facilitators who train in my program so it’s very important that I walk my talk and tune in when the fears start settling in.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

When I initially started running empowerment workshops, my goal and vision was that I would be working with the girls personally each and every day. As my vision evolved and expanded, I started curating content and creating new workshops so that I could empower other women to bring our empowerment curriculum into their communities. As a business owner, it’s very important to be open to ways that we can expand our reach and serve larger audiences with our messaging.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so how did you overcome it?

Not at all. I wake up each morning with a head full of inspiration and excitement to get moving on the day’s goals. That may sound unrealistic to some people but I believe that when you are moved by your message, there’s no end to what you can create and how you can show up in the world.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh yes, totally. When I ran my first workshop, my twin daughters were only 7 years old. I was sure that they would be totally into and excited about the work we were going to do together. While one of them totally was, the other one was not too excited about the idea of sharing her mom with 12 others girls. Managing the role of mom and workshop facilitator in the same space was very challenging at the beginning and continues to be at times. I learned to take a deep breath, accept the situation for what it was in that moment, and acknowledge my child.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

I have an endless list of leaders and mentors who have inspired me to be my best but of all of them, I look to myself first and foremost. In our empowerment series we have a workshop called “The Leader in Me” and the greatest lesson we teach is that to be a great leader, we need to first and foremost be an impeccable leader to ourselves. I really live by this idea. We must be able to look to ourselves and believe that all of the guidance we need is already within.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

My business is mostly digitally based so social media is one of my main forms of communication with my audience. I make it my responsibility to spread socially conscious, empowering content on all social media channels each and every day. The feedback has been beautiful.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Not every one will understand what you are doing — do it anyway. Stay on your own path. You are capable of so much more than you give yourself credit for. Don’t try to speak to everyone in your messaging — create your ideal customer avatar and speak ONLY to her. Social media is a friendly and loving place if you choose to use it for good. Don’t be rigid in your thinking. Be open to all the ways that your business can evolve.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My main mission would be and is to spread kindness. In a world that in recent times is incubated by fear, we can each do our part to spread love and light. Tiny ripples can become giant waves that dissolve the boundaries that we have unwillingly placed upon ourselves and upon others. Small acts of kindness whatever they may be for you, can have farther reaching effects than we can ever imagine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

See things in a way that serve you. Change your perceptions so they serve you. Look at life through a different set of lenses whenever you’re faced with a challenge. Your whole world will shift for the better.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There are so many people that add value to this planet who are inspiring me right now.

Here are a few: Marie Forleo, Oprah Winfrey, Justin & Emily Baldoni.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.