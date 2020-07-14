Melody Pourmoradi: “Surround yourself with people who inspire and elevate you”

I would encourage every person to start and end each day with a random act of kindness to a friend, a family member and most importantly to strangers. We need it now more than ever and the reach that one simple act of love can have is immeasurable. Imagine if for every act of kindness one person engaged in, the ripple effects that could travel across our globe. Now imagine if 7 billion people engaged in this. Now that’s powerful.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melody Pourmoradi. Melody is a life coach, author and the creator of the GiRLiFE Empowerment Series. She has been coaching women for over a decade on how to create a vision for their best life. As the creator of GiRLiFE Empowerment, she has created a digital course that teaches women how to create income generating girls empowerment groups in their own communities. Her greatest goal is for every young girl and women to find her own voice and live a life that lights her up from the inside-out. Melody is married to the love of her life and together they are the proud parents of twin girls.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s my pleasure. When I was a young girl, I suffered from a great deal of anxiety. While I had a beautiful life on the periphery; supportive parents, great friends, everything a young girl could wish for to feel safe and cared for, I struggled a lot internally. I didn’t feel like I was enough. I didn’t believe that I had any value to add to the planet and I was constantly wishing to be someone else, anyone else. As I matured, I did a lot of work on learning to truly love myself and treat myself with the same kindness and respect I often reserved only for others. The more I evolved, the more my desire grew for making sure that young girls would NOT feel the way I was feeling as a child. I decided to make it my mission to teach young girls how beautiful, brilliant and powerful they are. No young girl was going to feel “less than” on my watch. That’s how my company Life Evolutions & GiRLiFE Empowerment was birthed.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

It’s actually been quite fascinating to recondition myself in this way. In order to fully be present in my role as the creator of the GiRLiFE program, it was imperative that I un-learned so much of the fear I had lived with as a young girl. This rebirthing of myself allowed me to play full out and support the women I teach and the girls I serve to achieve that same level of inner peace and confidence.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Absolutely. Through the digital training program that we have created, we have empowered almost 100 women to date, to step into their roles as girls empowerment leaders in their communities. Our training gives these passionate women the tools and the education to teach girls all across the world on how to live a peaceful life, how to trust their own intuition and how to access their own superpowers in everything that they do.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted by your cause?

I am humbled to hear stories each and every day from our facilitators who share how the girls in their workshops have been positively impacted. The most memorable stories perhaps are from our partners who run our curriculum in third world nations. It is our privilege and honor to donate our program to countries where we know that our girls need this education the most. In one particular story from Mozambique, our workshop leader shared with me how one young girl found peace through our meditation workshop. She had been struggling deeply because of an illness that her mother was struggling with and felt extremely out of control. She used the tools taught in our workshop to center herself, clear her mind and find peace in an otherwise painful situation.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I would say that one of the most important things we can do is to bring this kind of programming to our schools. Our education system runs on prepping our kids to thrive in core subjects such as math, history and geography. I would like to see more emphasis on emotional awareness and intelligence. As our kids grow, they need access to tools that will connect them to their potential and greatness. I always say, no math equation is going to come to the rescue when our children are suffering from mental unrest or internal conflict. We need to set them up to thrive so that they can know and own how truly powerful they are from the inside-out.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership or Lead-her-ship as we call it in our program is the ability to lead oneself with purpose and love and extend that to all of those around us. To be a true leader, our actions need to inspire others to reach for the highest good of all.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

All good things start with a service mentality You CAN earn money for the good work that you bring to the planet All anyone wants from you is to be the most authentic version of yourself Collaboration over competition ALWAYS Surround yourself with people who inspire and elevate you

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage every person to start and end each day with a random act of kindness to a friend, a family member and most importantly to strangers. We need it now more than ever and the reach that one simple act of love can have is immeasurable. Imagine if for every act of kindness one person engaged in, the ripple effects that could travel across our globe. Now imagine if 7 billion people engaged in this. Now that’s powerful.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We rise by lifting others.” This is a quote by Robert Ingersoll that I have taken on as my personal mantra. It is through small acts of service to others that our greatest potential can truly be reached. This quote is the stepping stone to every action that I take in my life and in my business.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, Oprah Winfrey because as she has done so with so many others, she has inspired me too, beyond measure.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thanks so much. It’s my pleasure!