Melody Pourmoradi of GiRLiFE: “Know that greatness requires heart-work”

As a part of my series about “Big Ideas That Might Change The World In The Next Few Years” I had the pleasure of interviewing Melody Pourmoradi of GiRLiFE.

Melody Pourmoradi is an author, twin girl mom, certified empowerment coach and the creator of the GiRLiFE Certification Program; a program that trains women to create income-generating girls empowerment workshops. She believes that when girls are taught about nutrition of the mind and nutrition of the body with a strong emphasis on their own personal power, they become unstoppable. GiRLiFE is quickly becoming an important catalyst in the girls empowerment movement with hundreds of women globally sharing Melody’s curriculum. In her newest passion project, she has launched a podcast called “Empowering Her” with an emphasis on empowering women to empower girls. www.getgirlpower.com @girlifeempowerment on IG.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! — Growing up, I always felt physically sick. I had relentless stomach aches that plagued me day and night. My parents took me to every possible specialist to learn about why at such a young age, I was dealing with such debilitating pain. It wasn’t until I was in my late teens, that I discovered that the discomfort that I was feeling in my body was actually a result of what I was thinking in my mind. I was literaly uncomfortable in my own skin; not knowing who I was, what I was put on this earth for and constantly worrying about what others thought of me. So much so, that I made myself ill over it, on the regular. As I learned how to know and love myself and look within for the validation that I so deeply searched for outside of myself, I came to understand that this knowledge was actually the gift I had been given. One that I needed to share with others. And that’s exactly what I did. My entire business is designed around the core vision of introducing young girls to their superpowers from a young age so that they can love, honor and respect themselves, first.

Can you please share with us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Hands down, the people I have had the opportunity to meet have been the most interesting part of my career. I have been blessed to be connected with some incredible people since I started this journey. Whether they are the girls in our workshops, the facilitators running our workshops or the people I’ve met through social media, each individual has left a profound mark on my life and imprint on my heart.

Which principles or philosophies have guided your life? Your career?

Being real is one of my guiding philosiphies in life and in business. It’s really quite simple — When you show up as your most authentic self, you attract people who are drawn to the essence of you and your message. The beautiful thing that happens is that all the people who don’t understnad or align with what you’re sharing, fall away because it’s simply not for them. Being real is really one of the easiest things we can do and reaps some of the most rewarding benefits. This is a principle that we don’t take lightly as it’s exactly what we teach everyone who comes into our program — To share their uniqueness and to stop hiding from the truth of themselves.

Ok thank you for that. Let’s now move to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?

I’m honored that you consider this and idea that will change the world. Thank you for that.

Our idea is to encourage women to earn abundantly for work that has traditionally been done in a not-for-profit capacity. We invite women across the globe to turn their desire for girls empowerment into a sustainable business and earn for empowering the girls in their community.

How do you think this will change the world?

I believe that this will encourage women to step out of careers that simply put food on the table and move into careers that add value to the planet, add value to their financial lives and add value to their personal goals. Our goal is to create a win/win scenario where everyone who participates, wins. This will change the world because when women are financially rewarded for this kind of good work in the world, they will be sustained to create and produce even more of this valuable work. Being an example of a woman who lives her passion and loves her work in the world, is the exact lead our girls need to follow.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this idea that people should think more deeply about?

Being in the flow state of this passion business, we’re not, nor have we experienced any drawbacks to the idea. We are grateful that anyone who has particpated in our program — that includes the girls in the workshops and the women running our local programs, have grown profoundly as a result of the experience.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this idea? Can you tell us that story?

Yes, as an empowerment coach, I worked with hundreds of women and what stood out to me the most in our work together was this: I had to first support them to un-learn the fears that had been placed upon them in their girlhood and then re-learn a new way of thinking and operating in the world. This was my tipping point. I asked, what needs to happen so that future generations of women have a strong, unshakeable foundation so that when outside forces challenged who they were, they stayed true to themselves? That’s where GiRLiFE came in. I knew we had to do something to fill in the blanks and give young girls the mindset to move through every challenge with ease, grace and confidence. This is what creates a new, more empowered female experience — one that is reinforced from a very young age and grows with each passing day.

What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?

We need passionate women to rise up, believe in their ability to serve our girls and to confidently step into new, profitable careers in the girls empowerment space — without feeling like they should be giving their time and energy away without accepting compensation for their good work. We need every person who is moved by our message to go out there and share it in some way. That is the vision we’re holding to bring GiRLiFE to the forefront of the female empowerment space.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You can earn money doing something you love. What other people think of you is none of your business. There’s no wrong way to be you. Bring your magic to every thing that you do. You can absolutely create anything that is on your heart. Don’t let people who gave up on their dreams, talk you out of yours.

Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?

Stay focused on your own path — don’t let other people’s ideas of success, take you off course. Success, is yours to define.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box — that’s actually where the real magic happens.

Know that greatness requires heart-work. It doesn’t have to be hard or difficult but you do need to take aligned action to make things happen in your life and business.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

We are on a mission to teach women to empower themselves personally, professionally and financially so that they can deliver those very same messages to our girls. We believe that empowered women, empower girls. Our digital program trains women to do just that. We provide them with a girls empowerment curriculum, business tools as well as community/implementation support to get their girls empowerment businesses off the ground successfully. Want to join us?

