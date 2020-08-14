Melody Pourmoradi: “Be YOU.”

Be YOU — while I’m witnessing a lot of coaches and leaders offering a “fake it until you make it” approach — I think the opposite is true. The success of GiRLiFE and all of our amazing facilitators has come from their willingness to lean into who they are, sharing what was real for them and owning every step on their path. That’s the example we’re trying to set for our young people: to be the truest expression of themselves.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melody Pourmoradi.

Melody is an author, twin girl mom, certified empowerment coach and the creator of the GiRLiFE Certification Program; a digital program that trains women to create income-generating girls empowerment workshops. She believes that when girls are taught about the nutrition of the mind and nutrition of the body with a strong emphasis on their own personal power, they become unstoppable. GiRLiFE is quickly becoming an important catalyst in the girls empowerment movement with hundreds of women globally sharing Melody’s curriculum. In her newest passion project, she wrote a book called “XOXO, from a girl who gets it: life notes for the young girl within”. It’s all about introducing girls to all of their unique superpowers so that they can live a life filled with peace, health and inner freedom. www.getgirlpower.com @girlifeempowerment on IG. To join one of Melody’s free Empowering Her Trainings, join her in her private FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/girlsempowermentbiz

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Happy to be here. I noticed that so many women had jobs that brought them zero joy, a lot of heartache and insane hours. They were all doing what they felt they had to do to make ends meet. I wanted to create opportunities for women who wanted more for themselves — to do work that raises them up, adds value to the world and allows them to earn abundantly. The GiRLiFE business in a box was birthed out of my own desire to make a difference in the world while earning for the good work I was doing.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Sure! So often when people hear about my business mission they say “What an incredible movement you’ve created but you’re going to charge money for empowering girls?!?” — My goal is to challenge the idea that our socially impactful businesses should be offered for little or no money. I want to create a world where women are earning for work that ADDS value to our planet. As women, we must own our capacity to earn for this kind of work if we’re going to create future leaders who will continue to make positive changes in the world. Our good work must be sustainable so we can continue teaching, empowering and paving the way for our future generations. Our movement is often referred to as the #GiRLiFErevolution because we are literally revolting the way that girls and women have dimmed their light until now. We are revolting the notion that we can’t do good AND do well at the same time. We are revolting the thought that we can’t bring our soul purpose into our professional lives.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Absolutely — I have so many female mentors whose missions have inspired me. Louise Hay is one of them. The heart and soul she brought to her work really resonated with me. She was the first person in my world who introduced me to my own personal power and the role that it plays in creating a life that moves me. While she’s passed on, she will be remembered for the impact she made on bringing metaphysical principles to the masses.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1) It’s ok to be a multi-passionate entrepreneur — I used to think that I had to “stay in my lane” and do only one thing but for me the exact opposite has elevated my success. I took my background in business and married it with my desire to bring impact to our future female leaders and kicked off our program that now has over 130+ women worldwide teaching our girls and earning abundantly for their good work. I thrive on taking on many different roles in my business — that’s part of what fuels my creative endeavors.

2) Be unrealistic! — So often people are telling us to be realistic and practical and while that is great advice on the periphery — I don’t think that you can be a disruptor by being realistic. I think you need to think big, dream hard and take inspired action. I’m so grateful that I wasn’t realistic and decided to make my dream business a reality.

3) Be YOU — while I’m witnessing a lot of coaches and leaders offering a “fake it until you make it” approach — I think the opposite is true. The success of GiRLiFE and all of our amazing facilitators has come from their willingness to lean into who they are, sharing what was real for them and owning every step on their path. That’s the example we’re trying to set for our young people: to be the truest expression of themselves.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I’m currently writing my second book entitled: “Empowered Women Empower Girls”. It’s all about how when we as women heal, love and empower ourselves, we are gifting our future generation with the courage to do the same. I’ve also just launched my brand new podcast called “Empowering Her” — In it, I bring women powerful conversations and actionable steps to shine their light, claim their worth and pave the way for our future female leaders.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

One of the books that has had a deep impact on me is “Change your thoughts, Change your life.” by Wayne Dyer. His work has had a profound effect on how I want to show up as in my personal and professional life. It’s amazing how when the student is ready, the teacher appears. That was my experience with Wayne Dyer. At a time in my life when I so needed guidance, his work showed up in my life. Since his passing, his books and his podcast continue to serve me in so many meaningful ways.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s actually quite simple. For our human family, it’s now more important than ever that we place our focus on what unites us instead of what separates us. As we are conducting this interview, our world and our country is challenged with a great degree of divisiveness and separation. I believe that our planet is asking for some serious healing. This can happen when we release our judgments of others with a focus on compassion.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the change you wish to see in the world” by Mahatma Gandhi

With the state of the world as it is, it’s easy to look around and point fingers at all that is wrong. Instead, I want to look within and do what I feel is right. That’s what we’re teaching the girls in our workshops to do and we must model that which we wish to nurture in our next generation.

