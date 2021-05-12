Melody Holt: “It’s all about healing and growth”

I am passionate about helping women because as a woman I obviously know firsthand the struggles we can face personally, professionally, financially, mentally, and emotionally. We are expected to hold it all together on the surface when we may be slowly dying on the inside. Between work, home, and relationships there is typically very little left for women to have for themselves. So much so that we forget about what we really want, how to trust ourselves, and how to hear what God is trying to tell us. God Said Go has become a movement to help women pour into themselves first as much as they pour into everybody else. It’s all about healing and growth.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Melody Holt.

Melody Holt has always been a crowd favorite. From as early as high school where she sang and acted, she has been able to capture an audience. In college, her sweet girl next door demeanor made her a favorite in the classroom and on campus. When she started her career as a middle school teacher, she found success there too. So, it’s no surprise that when she decided to leave the classroom behind to pursue entrepreneurship, she took the industry by storm.

Fast forward to almost a decade later, and Melody’s entrepreneurial ambitions have led her to become the CEO of a multi-million dollar property preservation business, the star and producer of the Oprah Winfrey Network’s (OWN) Love & Marriage: Huntsville, and the literal beauty behind the MBrace Beauty brand. But the mom of four isn’t ready to stop there. She launched Masterclass with Melody in June 2020 and has used the platform to teach over 200 entrepreneurial hopefuls tried and true methods for building a profitable brand.

To say her grind is unmatched might be a major understatement. Melody has continued to appear on television as the host of OWN’s Behind Every Man. She was named ambassador for both the city of Birmingham, AL and Covenant Healthshare. And she still managed to develop the wildly successful God Said Go brand, a spirituality-driven apparel line.

Audiences have gotten to know much more about Melody through features in magazines like Sheen, K.I.S.H., and Fever. They even got to see her flex a bit of vocal talent on social media. She’s been spending time in the music studio, and fans can expect to hear her new song when it drops in the spring.

Melody Holt has her foot on the gas and doesn’t seem like she’ll be slowing down anytime soon.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/f1320bc85fbe7c3bdc7f40cdfbbeb9d6

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town named Brundidge, Alabama. Although the town was small — there was literally only one stoplight at that time — I was always able to find activities to keep myself busy. I learned to play piano, was active in plays and competitions, and also active in school. I’d say that my upbringing definitely served as a strong foundation for everything that has come my way the last few years. I’m seeing efforts from that time pay off even more now.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my professional career as a teacher, then went on to entrepreneurship in 2010. Because of the success we saw in the business, we thought it might be a great idea to pitch for a reality show. We worked with a writer at Prose & Pens to develop the treatment, pitched our idea to Carlos King, and the show was picked up in 2018 by the Oprah Winfrey Network. The show’s success brought forth exposure and opportunities that have allowed me to explore options in entertainment, apparel, acting, and singing. There hasn’t been a straight path that has gotten me to where I am now, but instead a succession of events that have allowed me to have options.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or takeaway that you took out of that story?

One interesting story of an incident that occurred early during my time working in property preservation is when I’d gone to service a property late at night. The properties would often be without power or water because no one had been living in them. On that particular night, it was cold and dark, but the job had to be completed before the next morning. To make that happen, we had to improvise by using the lights from our work truck to see and complete the job. But it was freezing cold so we’d work some then go to the truck to warm up. We’d get warm, then go back to work until we could no longer take the cold. We repeated that cycle until the job was complete! The lesson I took from that experience and one that I’d like for others to take from it too is that where there is a will, there must be a way. We could have used the cold and the darkness as a reason to not complete the job on time, but that would have set us and our client back. Instead of not completing the job, we used what we had to make it work. Sure, it took us longer than it generally would have if the conditions had been better, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes. If you want success, you have to do what it takes to get it. Most times that just means you have to work hard and in conditions that might not always be ideal.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I’d advise a young person who wants to emulate my success to 1) Have some idea of what they’d like to do. That way you can set goals and create a plan to reach them. 2) Be open to opportunities; even those that don’t look exactly how you imagine. We can sometimes overlook golden opportunities simply because they don’t come packaged the way we want. Keep your head up and your eyes open. 3) Be willing to work hard. So many people want success but the greatest factor to achieving it is being willing to work for it. 4) Surround yourself with people who want to see you be successful rather than those who would be bothered by it. Keeping positive people around does wonders for your mindset. 5) Be ready to pivot at any moment. The word pivot has been used so much lately but there is really something to it. To be successful, you also have to be flexible. When things don’t go your way or go exactly as you’d planned — and many times they won’t — you have to figure the next path you can take to get to where you want to be. If you can’t pivot, you’ll be stuck. 6) Lastly, I’d say trust your gut. That little feeling you get on the inside is your intuition guiding you. Trust it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “do things on your own time”. There are always so many people who can tell you what they would do. The truth is no one completely knows what they’ll do until they are faced with the situation. I tune out other people’s suggestions and only listen to myself and God. That hasn’t failed me yet! When the decision is made, it’s mine and mine alone.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for my mom. As a single mother, she always encouraged me to go for what I wanted. She has never, even to this day, told me that my dreams are too big. She has constantly pushed me, supported me, and most importantly prayed for me. And she is an awesome grandmother to my children. She adores them and vice versa.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I believe that one of my purposes is to help other women be successful. To me, that does not only mean financial success, which is certainly important, but also personal success. Personal success means be confident, authentic, and capable of handling business when it’s time to do so. In keeping with that purpose, I host women’s empowerment brunches called Mimosas with Melody. I’ve also started an apparel line called God Said Go. It’s a motivational reminder that when God says it’s time to move, you’d better move. So many women have messaged, inboxed, or told me in person how that one saying has caused them to shift their mindsets and take action. I really couldn’t ask for more than that to confirm that I’m doing exactly what I should be doing.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I am passionate about helping women because as a woman I obviously know firsthand the struggles we can face personally, professionally, financially, mentally, and emotionally. We are expected to hold it all together on the surface when we may be slowly dying on the inside. Between work, home, and relationships there is typically very little left for women to have for themselves. So much so that we forget about what we really want, how to trust ourselves, and how to hear what God is trying to tell us. God Said Go has become a movement to help women pour into themselves first as much as they pour into everybody else. It’s all about healing and growth.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

My passion for women is not something that I planned but instead saw a need. There was never any hesitation to move forward on that need. But I will say that I had to first understand when it was my time to “go”.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are many women who message me or tell me how the simple saying “God Said Go” has motivated them to move. I wouldn’t name them or share the specifics of their stories because those details are private and personal. But just know that I see and feel the impact. While they say I keep them motivated, they definitely keep me motivated.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

There aren’t any tangible things per se, but what I really wish for is that society could learn to love, appreciate, and pour into women as much as women do everyone and everything else. There is constant talk in the media about how women are the backbones of the home and the workplace yet there is little evidence that all of that matters. Women are still underpaid in comparison to men. We are given a hard time at work if they need to step away to take care of their children. We are expected to be the primary caregivers for our families and still meet high expectations at work. The burden for women is tremendous and though some of it can be lifted, I think it will be up to women themselves to do it.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

The first is that not everyone will support your business and you have to be okay with that. I often see entrepreneurs expressing concern over a lack of support, but that’s energy that could be better utilized finding the audience who wants what they have to offer. There are so many factors that go into whether a person will support you or not, but none of them should be a concern. The second piece of advice is to know that mistakes will happen. Although we’d like for things to go perfectly all the time, that is not the space in which you’ll be able to learn and grow. Mistakes will happen, but if you choose to, you can learn from them and move on to your next. Don’t fixate on the mistake, instead focus on what you can do to correct it and not make that mistake again. The third piece of advice is to learn to multi-task. At some point, most of us will be responsible for all of the tasks that are associated with pursuing our dreams. We don’t automatically begin with a team. So, you’ll have to learn to juggle and wear many hats. Some days you’ll wear them all at the same time. What’s most important is that you do the best you absolutely can with what you have.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would be a self-love movement. So much of the hatred that people spew online and in real life stems from a lack of self-love. When people aren’t sure of themselves, they can be easily triggered into feelings of anger, jealousy, or lack of confidence. And instead of looking inwardly, they project those emotions onto others in the form of hateful comments, gossip, or even actions that can be harmful. That’s a problem! I’d love to see a movement in which people really worked to love themselves first so that we can all work to love each other better.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

My choice is a common one and that’s Oprah Winfrey. It’s no wonder that so many people love her and see her as a virtual mentor. What she has been able to accomplish has been phenomenal and she’s done it all with such grace. Although she has shared so much of her personal and professional lives over the years, she has still managed to maintain her private life and that is amazing in itself. She does it all: philanthropist, businesswoman, media mogul, actress…the list could go on from there. She is definitely someone from whom I’d like to personally learn.

