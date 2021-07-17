Melitta Campbell: “Leading and managing one’s own work can be a challenge as well”

Leading and managing one’s own work can be a challenge as well. It takes conscious effort and experience to plan your own day effectively, if you’re not used to it.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melitta Campbell.

Melitta is a Business and Communication Coach, focused on helping women confidently build and grow a profitable business that enables them to live their purpose and secure the balanced lifestyle they desire. She is also the best-selling author behind the ‘Shy Girl’ series of books for women in business. Starting with her advice on ‘Networking for Business Success’, through the series, Melitta shares how she has turned being a ‘shy girl’ into a quietly powerful advantage.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I’ve worked in marketing and communications for my whole career, but when my daughter was born, I wanted to find a more flexible way of working. I’ve been working as an entrepreneur ever since. I started out as a communications consultant and copywriter and later switched to a product-based wellbeing business.

However, while I enjoyed both of those businesses, it was also stressful and I felt I had just replaced my one boss with many bosses. Juggling both business and family left me exhausted and finally forced me to think about other alternatives and how I could make a difference while working on something really meaningful.

That is how my coaching business got started and now I use my Dream Clients Blueprint framework to help other female entrepreneurs create a profitable, fulfilling business that allows them to lead their dream lives and feel proud of the difference they’re making.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your business?

Something that still amuses me is just how worried I was when I started my business that people would find out I had a baby. In the corporate world I’d seen women accused of not being as focused on their work once they had children, and I didn’t want my clients to think that having a baby would impact the quality of my work. I still remember writing articles and speeches for some of the most influential men in the world, while having a bouncing baby under my desk. They always loved my work and came back for more, so it shows that your family situation has nothing to do with your professional abilities.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the biggest lesson I’ve learned since starting my business is about the importance of knowing your values, staying true to your vision and purpose, and consciously creating balance.

When I first started, I began where most people do — with what I knew I could do well. I had been writing as part of my career for the last 15 years, so I decided that I’d offer corporate writing services. It was something I could do well, and it was a service that I knew my network would pay for. And they did. I quickly built a thriving six-figure business.

Only as the business grew, it took me further and further away from the work I loved, and my passion for creating content and tools to empower women. What’s more, with a young family to raise at the same time I also lost sight of my goal of creating flexibility and balance. Instead, I was working around the clock for my family and clients. As a result, I found myself facing a burn-out.

Once I finally woke up to this, I decided to make a change. I pivoted my business and became a business coach for women, a speaker and author. I now have much greater control over my time, and the work I do fills me with joy everyday — especially when I see my clients hitting business goals they never dared to believe they could achieve.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

Keep the purpose of the work clear in your and your team’s mind at all times. In my coaching work, I see how important a clear vision and purpose is for entrepreneurs but this applies to employees, too. Secondly, community and belonging are important parts of a thriving workplace, even if it means that those networks are maintained through digital channels.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

Remote working makes balancing family and work very easy for many people, especially for parents with young children, since the commute won’t take up a huge chunk of our days. Remote working also makes it easier to work at one’s own rhythm: the early birds can clock a few hours in at sunrise, and night owls can easily work through the late hours of the evening. This flexibility improves both productivity and the sense of well-being at work.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

The most important one, that concerns both employees and entrepreneurs, is loneliness. Maintaining daily social contact doesn’t happen automatically anymore but requires intentional effort, which can lead to feelings of loneliness. Leading and managing one’s own work can be a challenge as well. It takes conscious effort and experience to plan your own day effectively, if you’re not used to it. Building professional networks and relationships can also be hard remotely. Luckily many networking events have transitioned to the online world and people are more and more active and open to online networking as well. For managers — and also for entrepreneurs managing their teams of freelancers — following up the team’s work can be a special challenge in the remote environment. This requires not only trust but also functional systems and processes to ensure that communication flows smoothly and the whole team is updated. Finally, setting boundaries between work and personal life is probably one of the biggest challenges. When both family life and work life take place under the same roof, boundaries might melt away, which can also be stressful and lead to exhaustion.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

Active networking is a cure to both loneliness and the fear that professional relationships fade away due to the lack of contacts. Personally I’ve been delighted by the new choice of online networking events! As a mother of two lovely girls whose husband travels a lot, I was struggling to find time to participate in many events in person, but now I can join so many more from the comfort of my own home.

If you’re working with a remote team, whether as a manager or an entrepreneur, take time to set up processes and systems to ensure the smooth flow of work and encourage connection. Introducing a buddy scheme for example, can work well. In a team it’s important to talk about boundaries and communications methods: how are you keeping in touch and how quickly is everyone required to respond? Also, look to break up the stream of meetings with some fun get-togethers too.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

Try out different productivity strategies to find out ones that work for you. Not every strategy is for everyone, but explore different ways to plan your day productively. I always plan my day the previous night so that I can start my day with intention and focus. In addition to my work priorities, my plan includes at least one thing that I can do to nourish my mind, body and soul. Mind means learning and developing myself, body means exercise or healthy food and soul stands for relaxing activities that make me happy. I’m also mindful of breaks too. I set the alarm on my phone to give me 50 minute chunks of time followed by 10 minutes of stretching or fresh air. It helps me to maintain my energy levels throughout the day.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Last year the switch happened so quickly that we didn’t have much time to react. Now most companies have found their ways of working remotely, but these situations need constant adjustments.

Communication and maintaining the relationship within the team but also between other teams and other professionals in the field is very important. That is something the manager can set up, but everyone can also pay attention to these relationships in their daily life too.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

I’m a big believer in working to a vision. So creating a team vision can help bring people together and make collaboration and communication much easier. Have a virtual off-site where everyone can participate in creating the team’s goals and preferred working practices. If you are not confident in facilitating this to ensure that all personalities get equal air-time, hire a professional to help.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’re starting to see a shift towards more openness, collaboration and inclusion in business and leadership and I’d love to see that continue. I think we all thrive when we are in an environment that welcomes everyone’s ideas and voice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This lesson not only saw me well in life, but also prompted me to write my recent book ‘A Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking’, a title that became a best-seller within three days showing that there are many people who are keen to find a way to network with greater ease. This lesson encourages me to continue rising above my shyness and embrace my natural qualities as an introvert. It’s this: “I believe that a strong network is the ultimate shortcut to everything you want to achieve in life.”

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I welcome your readers to follow my Driven Female Entrepreneur podcast and join my Facebook group which is also called The Driven Female Entrepreneur Club. For everyone who is interested in building and growing their professional networks remotely, I recommend my book a Shy Girl’s Guide to Networking.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1998602473797888

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success.