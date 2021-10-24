Melisse Shaban of Virtue Labs: “Empathy ”

Empathy — When you lead people, your job is to adjust to their personalities and their needs. Unless you can put yourself in someone else’s shoes, you’re bound to fail. Recently due to the pandemic, team members had all sorts of additional stresses and challenges to deal with, whether increased burdens of childcare and education or caring for a parent. As a leader you have to be sensitive to those needs and be understanding and flexible. It goes a long way towards keeping people happy and motivated to do their best.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melisse Shaban.

Learnings. Wherever she’s been in her 35-year career, no matter which product space, company founder she was reporting in to, or crest of the M&A wave she was riding, Melisse Shaban has perfected the art of extracting the key learning from a situation and applying it with discipline and rigor to her next venture. And with her current business raison d’être — VIRTUE — Shaban is delivering on the age-old, pipe-dream promise of stronger, healthier, shinier hair. Where others have failed, she’s succeeding. Via bio-engineering, with a protein star ingredient originally developed to help heal wounded soldiers, no less.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve worked in and around the health and beauty industry pretty much my entire career. I started out at Revlon, where my dad had worked for 30 years, but then moved on to work for some pretty amazing founders like Horst Rechelbacher at Aveda and Anita Roddick at The Body Shop. And I guess I was bitten by the bug. I founded a very early medi-spa concept called Vanishing Point, and then went on to work in M&A and the private equity world buying, growing, and selling beauty brands. After all that, I didn’t set out to create another beauty brand — I say it all the time: The world didn’t need another hair care brand. But by chance I was introduced to some scientists doing amazing work in the field of regenerative medicine. They had discovered a human-identical keratin protein and found a way to keep it fully functional as a protein, and were doing very serious work using it to help heal explosive burn injuries. The whole thing started by trying to heal and improve the quality of life for critically wounded military soldiers. But the a-ha moment was figuring out that this protein, which is the same as that which makes up 90% of your hair, could also heal damage to the hair, returning damaged hair to its healthiest state. Seeing these extraordinary results presented not only a business opportunity, but also almost an obligation to share it with the world. That’s how Virtue was born, and the business has been a tremendous success. I’m incredibly grateful to have been at the right place at the right time with the right skill set and the right team to bring the dream to life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I don’t think there’s any one single thing or story or event that happens — it is a succession of positives and negatives and successes and failures. It’s constant and ongoing, and it’s just part of the start-up life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m not sure how funny it was, but for me it was thinking it was going to be easy and quick. We had secured exclusive license to this amazing technology for use in cosmetic products. And the results this technology had on hair — specifically damaged hair — were truly transformational. It all sounded good on paper, right? Then came the hard part. Although we had the license, we couldn’t find anyone to actually make the protein, which is at the core of our technology and our brand, at the scale we needed. We looked everywhere — traditional cosmetic ingredient makers, pharmaceutical suppliers — and nobody had the specialized equipment required to create this magic ingredient. So we eventually realized that we had no choice but to build a lab and make the ingredient ourselves. It delayed our commercial launch by probably a couple of years, but the benefits have been tremendous. We have a fully functional lab and R&D facility that is unique to the industry and completely unheard of for a company of our size. We continue to reap the benefits of that every day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I started my career in the 80’s at Revlon. At that time, the cosmetics industry was still very much run by men, but there was an executive there named Annette Golden who was truly inspiring to me. She showed me that women could hold their own in a mostly man’s world and be successful. She had a successful career, a successful marriage and home life, and she was a great mentor and friend. I was very lucky to have that kind of role model so early in my career. It’s that whole ‘if you can see it you can be it’ thing. Not everybody has that. Today there are a lot more women in executive roles across industries. We could still do better, of course. But I do believe it’s because of strong, successful women like Annette who showed us the way.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Without a doubt, it is about access to capital. Not everybody can bootstrap everything. It takes money to be successful and grow a successful business. As women, we also have too many responsibilities pulling us in multiple directions.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Creating access to capital. More accessible small business loans. Government could create a venture capital arm with creative payback plans that would put more women in a position to pursue their dreams.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

First and foremost, women are fantastic multi-taskers. We have to be, and that’s crucial to start-up enterprises. But women for the most part also possess very different management styles from men. We’re usually better at sharing credit and reward. By nature we tend to be more empathetic. We’re good coaches and mentors. We like to encourage people towards success.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think there’s a myth about founders being dreamers, which we are, but that that’s all we’re good at. There’s a myth that founders are creative, but not good managers. It’s just not true. Some founders run amazing businesses. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to reach a certain size and scale, there comes a time that you may need to hand over the reins. But a strong founder is key to getting to that point.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

People who can live in a constant state of upheaval and chaos are likely to be more successful as founders. People who can make decisions quickly, recognize success or failure fast, then learn from it and move on. People who can function without deep process — these are the types of people who succeed as founders. By contrast, if you’re someone who needs a lot of structure and process in order to function, you’re probably better off in a more traditional corporate environment. My friend Roxanne Quimby, who founded Burt’s Bees, once said that when you’re an entrepreneur or founder of a young business, you just live to fight another day. That stuck with me. That’s the kind of grit it takes to be a successful founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence — I always felt comfortable in a leadership position because even though I’m not any good at actually doing everything, I am somehow able to inspire or provoke or even piss off, but not destroy, people. Maybe I learned it on the sport field — I was big into team sports growing up, and I think that informed the way I am able to manage my team. Tenacity — If I had listened to people and not held to my own vision, this venture would have failed any number of times, especially in the early days. People said it was too complicated, too costly, it was taking too long, and on and on. But I just never let go. Again, even when times are tough, you just live to fight another day. Empathy — When you lead people, your job is to adjust to their personalities and their needs. Unless you can put yourself in someone else’s shoes, you’re bound to fail. Recently due to the pandemic, team members had all sorts of additional stresses and challenges to deal with, whether increased burdens of childcare and education or caring for a parent. As a leader you have to be sensitive to those needs and be understanding and flexible. It goes a long way towards keeping people happy and motivated to do their best. Strength — Even during moments of personal crisis, you need to be able to compartmentalize, to stay strong for the team. Earlier this year I lost my mom after a long and painful illness. This was devastating to me personally. But I knew I needed to stay strong for my team, while also allowing myself to grieve. Because of our empathetic culture at Virtue, I also drew strength from the love and support of everyone on the team. We stand by each other in times of need. Tough Skin — You have to be able to handle criticism and to take rejection without letting it define you. As a founder you live this reality almost every day.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’ve been able to bring a piece of technology to market that has made a meaningful difference in the everyday lives of our customers. And I have also been able to provide opportunity and to share equity with the members of my team. Giving people a chance, an opportunity to contribute and learn and succeed — I’m really proud of that.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Shared equity, shared success. No matter what you contribute, your contribution is real and important to your company’s mission. And I think there needs to be more recognition of that, and tangible recognition.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My dream would be Hillary Clinton because of her grit, her ability to take a blow and still stand tall, and to do it with grace and good humor. The conversation would be amazing, and I think we’d have a heck of a good time.

