Melissa Whitaker of Color Splash: “Create what inspires you”

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Whitaker. She is an artist who chooses a cape over a tiara every chance she gets because tiaras are for princesses who have others do the work, while caped crusaders do the work of saving the world. She is a diagonal in a grid-formatted society, putting a skewed perspective into her work to capture the subtle humor of social interactions. The influences of Playboy magazine and graphic novels are in her artwork, bringing emotion, movement, and a touch of sexuality to her work. Her works range from fanciful wonderment with a colorful palette exploding the senses to subtle, sensual freedom of expression that has a “wicked style” she calls Pop Graphic Noir.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I am a military brat born in Honolulu, Hawaii, who also lived in Southern California and New Jersey before my father retired and settled the family on a farm in rural Southeast Missouri. My parents raised my sister and me to be tolerant and open-minded, but also to be respectful and to follow the rules. After having interacted with several cultures, ideas, and beliefs, making the switch to a small rural school had its problems. A person with different views can be difficult for people to accept. My father would often tell me there were two types of people in the world, horizontal and vertical; but I was diagonal and did not belong to either category. The only place I felt comfortable and accepted was in art class. That is where I excelled and could express myself.

Given the opportunity to explore, to read, and to create whatever my imagination would conjure up, I would sit up in the rafters of our barn — where there was a large window resembling the launchpad door of a space star cruiser — and pretend to fly my space fighter to different worlds in a distant solar system where everyone was different. My imagination could take me anywhere I wanted to go; and in high school, I began drawing characters from these fantastical worlds of goblins playing leapfrog, trolls having tea under a bridge, and faeries causing mischief.

Upon high school graduation, I began working as a Handicrafts Director at a Boy Scout camp for the summer. I was an 18-year-old girl with a summer job in a male-dominated organization. It was a dream job and shaped me into much of who I am today. I spent three summers working at camp, and each year gave me a different outlook on the interaction between men and women. The staff treated me with respect, appreciation, tolerance, kindness, and mischief, but above all, an acceptance for being different. I have remained friends with several of the men I worked with within those three summers, and their friendship has only enriched my life more than I can express.

After graduation and my first summer at Boy Scout camp, I attended college at Murray State University, majoring in art and psychology. I remember the first day of Psych 101 when the professor hopped into the room wearing a bunny costume and carrying a basket full of carrots to hand out to all the students. The first words she spoke to the class were, “Welcome to psychology, where you have to be a little insane to remain sane.” She inspired my passion for psychology right then and there. Another powerful lesson I learned occurred in one of my basic design classes. The assignment was to create a design that would make the viewer think. I went back to my dorm room and spent hours on a complicated design of the American flag as Venetian blinds with one red stripe askew and an atomic bomb blowing up in the distant background. I turned in my work and waited for the critique. The instructor said, “Eh, it’s good” and gave me a B+. The piece he spent the rest of the class praising was a simple red dot placed off-center on a blank 3×5 index card. My first lesson in the “keep it simple” design principle was completed.

During my sophomore year of college, I was sexually assaulted, and I spiraled into depression. I thought I would forever be a victim and unworthy of love. I dropped out of life and college. A friend from high school who had enlisted in the Navy took the time to talk with me until sunrise before he shipped out to explore the world. Being valued by him gave me the strength to return to the Boy Scout camp for my third year as Handicrafts Director. A few friends and family members questioned my judgment about working at a camp full of men; however, I viewed it as one man had hurt me, but one man thought I was important enough to talk with all night. The male species isn’t out to hurt women. Individuals who want control over another person are the ones who hurt women. The camp was the one place I felt safe, and it gave a few months of solitude to get my head together. Over the summer, I found the resilience and courage to face my fears and to realize the assault was not my fault.

I mention this because it is the foundation of my work. My art runs the gamut of childhood innocence to a seductive, adult sensuality, and I see that as the progression of life. Crap which we have no control over happens in life; and just like an accidental ink blob in the wrong place, it’s easy to wad up the paper and throw it away. Success is taking that ink blob and turning it into a beautiful work of art. The design principle may be simple, but life is not. The key is what you do with what you are given, and that makes all the difference.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before becoming a full-time artist, I was in the real estate industry; and I had paid thousands of dollars to have a website developed for my business. Real estate websites are all the same — stock photos of generic houses with a professional headshot of an agent standing in a power pose stating that they are #1 in the industry. I wanted something completely different that had personality and stood out from all the #1’s. A month later I received a website with stock images of houses and a headshot photo. It said nothing about being #1, but it didn’t have any personality, either. I never published the site.

Several years later I was talking with a friend about an art commission I was working on that I absolutely loathed doing. I forced myself to complete it and showed it to my friend before giving the work to the purchaser. The friend then said, “If you can do that well on something that you loathed doing, then you’re the artist I’m looking for.” I didn’t even know he was looking for an artist, but he wanted to revamp his website with artwork instead of stock photos. I knew exactly what he was talking about, and we started working together on creating custom artwork that helped depict his company story. I wanted him to have the site he dreamed of, only better. I then quit the real estate business and added illustrating to my art repertoire, and I have never been happier.

I have now created illustrations that are used throughout his site and presentations. I construct the images with multiple layers so each character or object has its own separate file. One fully-constructed Hero image may include multiple individual files for use throughout their website and presentations. The most detailed and elaborate one I’ve done was an office scene for use in social media headers. That one image includes over 40 separate image files. I created multiple versions of an unoccupied office for when they may be out of the office, as well as versions with the client working at a desk in the office. The files include everything from the completed scene in its entirety to files of each element, including an individual coffee cup or individual movie posters on the wall.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

To be a chameleon and adapt to the personality of the people you work with is an important trait to have when you are a salesperson, and I became good at adapting — so good, in fact, that I lost track of my identity and kept adjusting to my surrounding environment. During the process of making others happy, I ended up drowning in a deep sea of self-loathing, but I kept treading water because that’s what people do.

Life changed in the Spring of 2018. I got on a plane by myself and flew to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where I rented a car and drove to Santa Fe to attend an Art Business Conference being conducted by The Clark Hulings Fund. Attending this conference alone was terrifying but extremely liberating. I found freedom to be me and not some chameleon trapped in a terrarium. This conference made me realize I was living someone else’s life and not my own. In order to live the life that I wanted as an artist, I began to understand the need to let go of my preconceived notions. Fitting into a world where I didn’t belong was slowly killing me. I set a goal of being a full-time artist by January 1, 2020. I told only a few people of my goal. They doubted I would actually achieve it; but on December 23, 2019, I walked into my broker’s office and turned in my real estate license. The weight of 17 years of anxiety slid off and crashed to the floor.

Too often, we get caught up in what we’re supposed to do and lose sight of what we are born to do. I’ve been an artist all my life, and I lost sight of it because of a childish need to fit in. I foolishly believed that being in the metaphorical box would be safer and I would be happier than being free outside of the box. Once I stepped out of the box and looked at the world around me, I noted the surrounding space that was wide open and full of opportunities. Sometimes I take a little slide back and need a good smack in the head to remind myself that life isn’t in the past. It’s in the here and now and what’s around the bend. A friend kindly reminded me of that fact this morning. I was wallowing in past misery and victimhood and suddenly, SMACK! My friend delivered a virtual roundhouse kick to the head via email. Whatever happened to you, whatever you witnessed, and what other people did to you, those do not make you who you are. You decide who you are. Nobody else gets to make the decision for you.

Changing careers hasn’t been easy, and I have met a lot of resistance along the way. Because when you break free from what others want you to be and realize their opinions on your life have no bearing, a world of opportunity opens up. You can stop being the chameleon and start being a lion basking in the sun on the Serengeti.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a couple of ongoing projects that involve updating company branding. New artwork encourages people to come back to see what is happening next. A new company has employed me to illustrate a website dedicated to manhood and opening up a discussion of what it genuinely means. Yes, they asked a woman to create original art for their site, because manhood isn’t always about gender. Manhood runs much deeper than anatomy. Manhood is in the heart of a person. I’m excited to see where this may lead.

I am also writing and illustrating a children’s book. In 2019 I took part in Jake Parker’s Inktober, an online art challenge that gives a prompt word each day in October. The challenge is to draw a picture based on the word of the day. Dedicating time to draw a new picture every day for 31 days takes discipline, ingenuity, patience, and a lot of coffee. One of the prompt words was dragon. I had never drawn a dragon before. “Does the anatomy of a dragon work the same as a chameleon?” became one of the many questions I asked myself daily. I decided to draw a dragon that I could be a friend with and gave her a narrative that followed through the remaining days of October. This is what inspired the book, a story about a dragon who doesn’t like herself because of her flaws. She learns she is the envy of others, instead. What one perceives as failings actually are beautiful to others.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I find all people interesting, even the boring ones. The human psyche of individuals and how they interact with their environment is fascinating. I have studied people all my life with the wonderment of what makes them tick. Some are more fascinating than others and conversing with them is a pure delight, while others are like a trip to the dentist to get a tooth pulled. Both are interesting in their unique way.

The people who realize they only have one shot at life, and they have to make the most of the time given to them, are enticing to be around. The energy vibrating off of them is addictive and reverberates to those around them. They are the individuals who inspire change and won’t settle for the status quo. They are the people who wear stripes with plaid because they have different priorities instead of figuring out what to wear every day. They are so excited about something new they learned are the ones who cannot wait to share it with the world. Some celebrate their weirdness and also encourage others to celebrate their own. These are the people I find interesting.

There are also people who are unyielding and despise change of any kind. They trust the status quo and staying where they are most comfortable. These people take their own pillows when they travel because they are certain the hotel pillows won’t be the same. They have enough forethought to prepare for any situation which may occur. Their wardrobe is all solid colors to make matching easier when getting dressed so they won’t be an embarrassment when they go out in public. Their organization skills can be intuitive and mesmerizing. These people are interesting to me in how their minds work and how they socialize. Humanity, itself, is thoroughly complex, and I find the observation of people to be intriguing.

I now accept I am a diagonal, as my father said; but people are not simply horizontal or vertical. They’re all over the place like a Jackson Pollock painting. The diagonals only make life more interesting.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

When participating in board and Zoom meetings, I study the body language and interaction of the people in the meeting and incorporate those into the work I do for businesses. From the woman at the end of the table checking her phone every 30 seconds to the young man trying to determine who the major players are, to the mature man checking out the younger man and contemplating how to knock him down the ladder, they all have a part to play. The business may be different, but the body language and expressions of the people are the same everywhere. Coffee and donuts are always somewhere in the room to satiate their psyche.

When inspiration wanes and I feel a little boxed in, I will pack my bags and go. For me, being in the car for hours and driving on a road I have never been on before is the nourishment I need to fuel my imagination. I will turn the music on and start singing as if I’m the star of a 4–8 hour concert. I can’t sing worth a darn, but there’s nobody around to tell me to stop. This ritual is a kind of meditation to free up my mind from all the clutter and let my imagination take flight. I have a series of work completely inspired by The Beatles, who have always been the background music in my life. When I listen to them, or any music, I picture the song in my head, immersed in a kaleidoscopic of colors. It compels me to put what I envision down on some kind of substrate.

Every time I paint, I have my earbuds in, iPod turned up, and I dance while I paint. Every piece of artwork I have done has music inspiring its creation. Music ranging from The Temptations to Lake Street Drive to Rachmaninoff always have an impact.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Mental health and providing care to people who cannot afford treatment is tantamount to the wellbeing of our society. I am on the board of a non-profit regional mental health organization in Southeast Missouri. I volunteer to teach art classes to the clients who take part in the art therapy programs provided for them. They are remarkable people who have overcome adversity through art or have learned behavioral coping skills in creating art. During one session of teaching, I covered the room with plastic and placed a 4 ft. X 6 ft. framed canvas supported by two large easels. The lesson taught me how to let go and create something beautiful from a mess. I gave each person time to throw paint at the canvas. They could choose whatever tool and color they wanted and let the paint go flying across the room to land with a splat. This project gave them an outlet to let their emotions out in a safe environment while creating something beautiful. (I would like to state here I am an artist and not a clinical psychologist. Professional supervision is provided at all activities.) They later auctioned the painting off at a fundraising event to help keep the program funded and to provide for the purchase of art supplies.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t take advice from negative people. People will discourage you from following your art career. They may care about you and only want you to have the best life can offer, but the fear of the “Starving Artist” is prevalent in the world. The world is full of “Starving Real Estate Agents,” too. The thing is, the people giving the advice are not living my life. I did my taxes the other day and discovered I made more money last year as an artist than I did in my last year of selling real estate.

Art expresses the human experience and not something to be done like washing the dishes. Don’t let art become a chore, because then the essence of what makes it good is lost. Now and then a project will come along that you don’t want to do. For me, it’s dogs.This is a subject that I encounter a lot. People find out you’re an artist and the first thing they ask is, “Can you paint my dog?” There are plenty of artists out there who love to paint or draw dogs and cats. I’m not one of them, but I will happily recommend an artist who would be thrilled to do it for you. I LOVE dogs. I have one of my own that I adore; however, you won’t find me doing a portrait of him. Sometimes a dog is required in a piece of artwork and I will do it; but just like doing dishes, it is a chore that has to be done, although grudgingly.

Create what inspires you. When I first began, people told me I should paint landscapes, chickens, or flowers because people buy pastoral paintings. Several gallery managers said their customers would not buy portraits of people they don’t know. Not true. People purchase art they can relate to, including figurative art, landscapes, flowers, chickens, or a portrait of your mother. They want to know about the artist and the story which inspired the image.

Several years ago I did a figurative painting of a man sitting uneasily on a wooden stool. I painted it in an expressionistic style because I was riled up from a fight with my husband. I went to the studio and painted this picture in 15 minutes. My husband is always in chronic pain, because of an accident 14 years ago which broke his pelvic bone. He cannot sit easily in a chair for long; and my anger became redirected to the pain, not my husband. Upon completion, I threw my glass of wine at the canvas in frustration and caused the paint to streak down the canvas. I showed the painting in a gallery exhibition and on opening night while I was telling this story to a friend, I was unaware of someone listening behind us. The person behind me walked away, and a few minutes later the gallery manager placed a sticker on the painting’s tag showing the piece had sold. The patron had been so moved by the story and the relationship that she bought the art right away.

It’s ok to be versatile, it’s a part of innovation. Producing art in different mediums and genres is good. An artist learns alternative methods by experimenting with mediums. You don’t have to limit yourself to one. I love illustrating in ink and graphite, oil painting, acrylic painting, realistic and abstract, photography and digital art. What I’ve learned is they all feed off of each other and create a smorgasbord of opportunities and innovation. I now often combine all of them into a style I call Pop Graphic Noir. The style includes the bright colors and simplification of pop art, the action and expressions of a graphic novel with a graphic design aesthetic, and sometimes the cynicism, moral ambiguity, sexuality and shadows of noir all mashed together into a visual story.

Learn to take criticism. Your vision may not be the same as the client’s vision. Every piece created will not be a masterpiece, and I can guarantee someone will not like it. The important thing to remember is, by listening to the criticism, you will learn more about what the client wants; and most of the time, the criticism makes you and the artwork better.

One piece I worked on last year, a tree for a Hero image on a website page, started off with several trees for the client to review. On each draft, he would tell me, “I really like the way you did the trunk here, but the foliage doesn’t work. Can we take the foliage from this tree and put it on that tree? And get rid of the moon.” At first, I felt hurt he didn’t think the first tree I had done would be right, and he didn’t like the moon I loved; but by working together and listening, we came up with a stunning, unique Hero image for the About page. As for the first tree I created, it’s presently on several billboards in the southeast Missouri area, because it went on to win first place in a contest I entered. I still love the moon and may give her a co-starring in the book I am writing about the dragon.

Although criticism can hurt, it doesn’t always mean it’s bad or you’re not good enough. To paraphrase Sir Paul McCartney, “Take the criticism and make it better.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a lover of history and know as a nation we can learn and appropriate from history. In the 1930s, the FDR administration conceived the WPA Federal Art Project. They employed thousands of artisans to work across the country to stimulate the economy. Some of the greatest works we appreciate today came out of the WPA Project, and I have been strongly influenced by Dorothea Lange. She traveled the United States documenting the culture and climate of the people and their living conditions with her photographs.

People look at Dorothea Lange’s photos of the Migrant Mother or the Hoovervilles they lived in and reflect about what a hard life it was for them back then. A disconnect is happening between the past and the present, creating a false sense of security of our economic condition. In 2020, focus was on the protests happening in the streets and cities, but where was the interest in the living conditions people had to go home to when the protesting was over?

On a recent road trip through eastern Mississippi, I was reminded of Dorothea Lange’s work and the way she made people and the government aware of how difficult life had become. Most people travel on the interstates and seldom venture off and drive the back roads. I love the back roads; because you learn about the people, culture, and environment of places never seen or mentioned. I drove through small towns where the commerce has fled but the people remained because they had always lived there. The homes, stores, shopping centers were all in disrepair. Security bars abound on the windows of homes and the few businesses still open. Auction signs are prominent in front of large casinos that employed hundreds of people in Tupelo.

To inspire a movement to make more people and the government aware of what is happening on the back roads of America, much like the WPA did during the Great Depression, would be an eye-opening experience for people and the government.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Two people who inspire me and changed my life the last few years and are the author Steven Pressfield and the artist Ashley Longshore.

Several years ago a friend introduced me to the books “The War of Art” and “Do the Work.” When I read them, I had a seismic brain shift encouraging me to change careers. To sit down at brunch with the author would be exhilarating. He is someone who understands the difficulties of being an artist and encourages others to face their fear and just do the work. In today’s social media world, it’s easy to compare your life to others and to be flooded with self-doubt. Mr. Pressfield always reminds me to keep moving, keep doing the work, and each rejection received only means I’m one step closer to where I want to be. Rejection letters are not affirming my self-doubt. They’re fuel for the fire inside to keep me creating.

Ashley Longshore has a no-holds-bar attitude exuding from her speaking engagements and her books. I would love to sit and chat with her over afternoon tea and cake (cake must be involved). During my last trip to New Orleans, I made an appointment to visit her gallery on Magazine St., because the impact her personality and artwork had on me the last few months gave me the courage to be myself. Because of Covid-19, her gallery is open only by appointment and limited to only a few people at a time Monday-Friday. Because I had traveled a distance, her gallery manager accommodated my schedule for a Saturday afternoon. Upon arriving at the gallery, I soon realized her incredible artwork was out of my price range, and I already owned the books for sale she had stacked on the table. I felt obligated to purchase something because they had opened on a Saturday for me, and I knew I should reimburse them for their time. I ended up leaving her gallery with a $300 glass plate printed with her artwork. The manager generously wrapped the plate in bubble wrap, sealed it with Ashley Longshore stickers, and placed it into a bright pink gift bag with lots of tissue paper. The packaging alone made me feel valued. While walking to the car and carrying my Ashley Longshore gift bag, I realized I had not paid $300 for a plate printed with Ashley’s art; I had paid $300 to own a piece of Ashley Longshore’s sass.

Can anyone tell me what to do with a $300 plate covered with the word Yes?

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

