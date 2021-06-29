Melissa Reaves of Story Fruition: “Don’t doubt yourself”

Don’t doubt yourself: Inside we all have a vision that we can do something creative. I wanted to be a public speaking coach when I was 25 years old. When approached 50, I could have opted to doubt myself, but truthfully realized that I had a plethora of wisdom to impart from what I had been through.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Reaves.

Melissa Reaves is a Seattle based professional Storyteller and a Storytelling/Presentation coach for executives. She founded Story Fruition LLC when she was 53 years old and has never looked back. Her twenty years of enterprise sales, marketing and professional acting has all melded together to help her clients become captivating presenters and bolster their confidence and leadership through the art form of storytelling. She helps infuse powerful storytelling techniques to help the presenters or podcasters captivate their audience and entertain as much as educate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was primarily raised in the Mid-West (Illinois and Michigan) with a few jaunts from West Coast, East Coast and even Toronto in between. I’m the youngest of three daughters. Today, I’m the proud mother of two amazing kids, Quincy Emerson, 22 and Maisy, 18. Plus I’m mom to my two silver tabbies, Totoro and Thor. I’m a writer, director, producer, social activist and of course a storyteller and an entrepreneur. I love working with executives to bolster their leadership and start-up companies getting ready for their series A rounds. They must be powerful storytellers as they paint the vision of how they are going to change the world.I also enjoy working with the C-suite as they are the faces of their companies, so being a compelling and entertaining speaker is imperative.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Time heals all wounds — -as we all have life lessons — -and sometimes the gift of Time’s distance is good for us to appreciate how strong we are. Also, Follow Your Gut Instinct, as that is my higher self guiding me to the right place at the right time with the right people and situations.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

If you can, please share a story or example for each. Listen to my inner self’s guidance: Improv has taught me that I can trust that I’ll figure things out on the fly when necessary, just trust my higher self, its got my back. I’ve walked off stages completely in the creative flow with another improviser and we just created a Sondheim duet — -that told a rich story of two characters’ relationship, brought beautiful harmonies and we delighted the audience. I walked backstage after with this flourishing feeling and I thought, “How did we just do that?!” And then my higher self says, “You let go.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Sure. I had been in advertising sales. It started as my first job out of college selling ad space in print publications and I was really good at it. I worked for the Village Voice for almost seven years and launched their OC Weekly newspaper in the mid 90’s which was a blast because we were this “liberal rag” entering into one of the most conservative counties in the country. And we were highly successful. In 2000, the internet got my attention as it was proving to be taking readers time from print — and now my ads could be interactive with a click. I loved the metrics we could see on real response. Eventually that led me being in Advertising Technology (ad-tech) where I sold the brilliant technology that could pinpoint the exact users that an advertiser sought. Plus get the metrics. It was fun for a really long time, but then in my late forties, ad-tech was becoming daunting. Every new shiny penny now had to have a Unique User ID tied to it. Advertisers were getting more demanding and cranky and everyone was fighting for the attribution credit, and many would even cheat to get it. I started to lose interest. I didn’t care who clicked the ad anymore — -it was no longer serving my higher good. Getting up on Monday morning to face five straight days of ad tech stress was not enjoyable. I needed to find something that spoke to me freely.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

It’s 2019, I’m 53 years old, and had just gotten brutally fired unfairly. However, looking back (that healing time thing), I think it was really the universe answering my call for something more fulfilling, so I had to be released from the shackles of corporate work. At the same time, my daughter was experiencing an intensive struggle with OCD, which I had had as a child too. She was bedbound and we felt overwhelmed, helpless and hopeless. And, to even find a new job that paid the salary I was accustomed to, was now going to be impossible because she needed to be at an Intensive Outpatient Program four days a week, three hours a day, and two hours of exposure “homework” at night. The parent HAD to be a highly involved with the exposure work — -and it is all that I cared about. Get her back to healthy. At the same time, I found my way to a Storytelling Course, taught by my good friend and mentor, Kent Whipple. He introduced me to this beautiful world of true, well-crafted storytelling. I took to it instantly. After I delivered my first story in front of mic and a room of people with no-notes, I felt that exhilaration again. Kent met me backstage and said, “Girl, I think you just found your medium of expression.” Kent was absolutely right. I turned back around and took his course again. I read studied and practiced as much as I could as this was a craft that would change my life more than I ever initially expected. Three months later I would found Story Fruition LLC and begin taking storytelling to the business world.

As an artist, storytelling and I get along really well. I’m dedicated to it and appreciate the

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

In 2018, I’m attending the Seattle University’s Business Plan Competition. As I watched the presenters pitch their idea stating “Problem…bunch of facts and figures;” Then “Solution — -more facts and figures……” And “Our addressable market is… more facts and figures” it hit me like a lightening bolt right there in the room! I could help them tell that via a narrative with real people having the “problem” and their solution (their company) acting as the “hero” to save the day. I immediately turn to Amelia Marckworth, the interim director of the Harriett Stephenson Business Plan Competition and say with so much enthusiasm, “I can help! I can teach them to use stories for these pitches. It is my entire background…sales, marketing, AND I’m even a professional actor!” A year later, Amelia calls me… ”So, are you still interested in pitch coaching for us?” It was an emphatic YES.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

It’s a cloudy April day in 2019. I walk into a conference room at Seattle U and am greeted by three teams comprised of 7 students. I asked each team to tell me what they did. Immediately the “Problem/Solution/Addressable Market” droning started with facts and figures. I started asking questions about their target audiences, finding each team’s unique characters and started creating scenarios that werewere realistic and started to build, what I’d later call, the “Mind Movie.” I coached them to name their characters, show us their state of being (frustrated, scared, bored?) and then how their company can start to solve that problem. I even personified one of the team’s software into a Concierge. It was fun to watch them all see their stories come alive and include sights, sounds, dialogue. We started changing the way Seattle U’s competition would work from that moment forward. A colleague of mine was sitting next to me and they asked, “How did you just do that?” I replied, “What?”

They said, “THAT! For twenty years I’ve been trying to get entrepreneurs to show us by telling it through stories, and you just did it in :15 minutes.”

I knew then, I was onto something unique, exciting and what would speak to my soul.

Summing up a company’s mission via a narrative is my superpower. I love watching clients mouths fall open when they see me going into the flow. I ask a lot of questions and the story starts to flash in my mind and then flows out quickly. That’s the improv muscle I work exercising itself in unexpected ways.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

It’s August 2019, and I’ve built a Story Fruition LLC and starting to network a lot. People would ask, “You do what?” And I’d confidently reply, “I’m a storytelling coach for executives, business professionals and entrepreneurs going into their pitches for capitol raising.” Then I’d joke, “What? You don’t know dozens and dozens of people that do what I do?”

The phone rings. It’s my friend Tom, a CEO of his second start-up and they are going to go into a big pitch with Andreeson-Horowitz. Tom had seen me do improv a lot, and he know I was good at sales and marketing, and when he learned what I was now doing, he said, “I need you. I’m not that dynamic, and I’ll hire you.” He added, “We’re going in for the big pitch, and we’ve got all the data and numbers, but this presentation has no heart. It’s too dry. What can we do to make it more personable and emotionally connect to the room?” I reply, “Tom, those case studies we found last month were fantastic. The one about the young mother who literally drove her kids around delivering Uuber eats after spending all day at a corporate job, just to make ends meet? She was falling apart. Your company saved the day. Let’s get that in the deck. Plus we found two others that were also heartstring pullers. All real. All right brain to balance all the left brain data already present in his deck.

Tom infused them into his presentation, and walked out with a Series A round of 35,000,000 dollars

And said this: “I hired Melissa for six months to help us build our client success narratives for a huge investor presentation with Andreesen Horowitz. We had proven the value of our services, but needed help with how to effectively show it within our presentation. Melissa interviewed me and captured some very compelling and emotionally charged stories of our clients’ financial and life situations and how we made a huge difference in their lives. I absolutely contribute some credit to Story Fruition for helping us infuse human connection into our presentations. Well worth the investment.” Tom Spann, CEO, Brightside

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

In addition to Kent Whipple and Amelia Marckworth, it has to be Nick Hughes, the CEO of Founders Live.

It was an evening in January 2020 and I’m surrounded by a couple hundred Millennials and investors at the Hard Rock Café in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. On stage is this handsome salt and peppered guy running around talking with everyone and introducing five founders who would have 99-seconds to tell us how they are going to change the world. Then the audience would vote by scanning a QR code so they embraced technology. I was once again, however, seeing the Problem/Solution/Addressable ho-hum. After the show, I tapped Nick on the shoulder and said, “Hi Nick. I’m Melissa Reaves and I’m a pitch coach.” He looks right into my eyes and says with a huge smile, “Please give me your business card now!” I was already with it. The next month I was his Seattle Pitch coach — -and out of all his 60 global markets, Seattle’s approach to a story narrative stands out, hands down.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The Tom Spann story is big so you could use that, but I can also add that Associations are quite attracted to this messaging. I love these types of projects because I can fill a room and scale my coaching much faster — -and many come back to hire me directly.

I also took my Story Fruition work, and suddenly found myself producing a social impact storytelling show called Melanin Stories Matter. In the summer of 2020, we all witnessed the horrors of police brutality especially pointed at People of Color like Mr George Floyd and Ms Breanna Taylor — -and I wanted to protest, but I was concerned of the teargassing that was happening in Seattle — -and COVID. So, it dawned on us that we could create our own safer protest within our living rooms by streaming a live, curated show. I cast five amazing and diverse BIPOC storytellers (Black, Indigenous & People of Color). Some I coached as it was new for them; and some seasoned artists just brought their A-Game, and we sold 55 tickets to our first show in September. Then we turned around and did “Your Vote Matters” in October. Then in November we assembled a magical cast of all Indigenous Storytellers to honor them during a time of year, that is quite painful for Indigenous cultures. Football mascots, Halloween costumes that insult their traditions; honoring Christopher Columbus is like loving Voldemort; and Thanksgiving…that was a massacre and the worst pain of all. We sold over 200 tickets to that show, and I’m so grateful for the amazing people that I’ve met and consider my friends. Melanin Stories Matter has four shows in 2021 — -and we’re just getting started. Amplifying these voices is a must as we push for anti-racist thinking of old, stale narratives that non-BIPOC people were raised with. Melanin Stories Matter will always be golden in my heart. We raise money for non-profits and pay our artists too.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I pursued acting for awhile in Los Angeles, and that definitely challenged my confidence. I had become a fairly big fish in a little pond in other markets, but this was an ocean of fish. It was the time when all the break downs said “Pamela Anderson type,” and that was not me. I was more of a Jennifer Aniston, girl next door look — -and well, she got the Rachel part of Friends, not me. As a newcomer to the scene, I felt the pressure of the “Business” of LA, more than the art of acting. Simultaneously my sales career for LA Weekly was also affirming my skills and the money was coming easily with that work. So when I had the choice to stay and pursue a career in an industry that I felt like a fish out of water, I chose the sales. It was the “responsible” route and my parents would be pleased. As we crossed over “THE OC” line, or known as “Behind The Orange Curtain, because it was MUCH different then LA, my heart sunk a bit as I bid farewell to my love for acting. Well, at least for 20 years — and when it finally came back into my life, it came in quickly. I hit the improv scene with a vengeance and that led me to becoming a storyteller. I suppose that pause was just allowing me to brew up more stories to share!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I had a boyfriend who was a business attorney, and also an entrepreneur. He really supported my vision and knew it would work. He set up my LLC, showed me some basic business management skills — -and got me into BNI (Business Network International). That’s when I started networking and gaining support from other entrepreneurs. I was quickly successful because I serve a need that isn’t immediately recognized, but when it is — -people want it. BNI, Founders Live and a plethora of associations hiring me to help them gain powerful storytelling/presentation skills has built Story Fruition’s success.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I have learned over my lifetime that my higher-self, that voice that we all have that shows us the path to our success. I know this because I’ve doubted it, ignored it and have been disappointed with my outcomes whenever I do that. Life is a constant expansion, and to push myself to do things that are not mainstream method, more of the alternative, or out-of-the-box to the solution is creative, exciting, educational and highly rewarding. I’m never bored anymore because I know that when I’m out of my comfort zone, I’m doing things that matter. Starting both Story Fruition and Melanin Stories Matter put me a variety of places I needed to travel into — -and I love and respect all of it. Thank you Universe!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

Don’t doubt yourself: Inside we all have a vision that we can do something creative. I wanted to be a public speaking coach when I was 25 years old. When approached 50, I could have opted to doubt myself, but truthfully realized that I had a plethora of wisdom to impart from what I had been through. Trust the money will come: You’re bootstrapping everything in the beginning and that it okay. As you put your intention out there, just know that the Universe can hear you. Your vibe. It is felt. Trust the clients will come don’t pinch off. Think only about the money coming and the right clients coming after you rather than thinking the opposite. that You have to have your creative flow open, just let it come out. Trust that creative flow. Trust that your stories are bubbling up in the matter as you live them. I had no idea that people were so shy at first but by checking in and crafting these stories that others can see themselves in Make sure you are networking the right people and that you rentsavoid spinning your wheels with the wrong people. Trust that everything that you do is elevating you to the next level. Sometimes when you are a new entrepreneur, you will get things right at the level you are ready for. You will continue to evolve as an entrepreneur and as a company, so there is a ton to learn from. Stop beating yourself up! Trust that everything that you do is your starting point for the next level and enjoy the journey ride. Everything is another chapter. If I had doubted myself two years ago, I would not be here now, having helped hundreds of companies, writing books and serving through online courses and podcasts. What I do brings me joy and

is a much needed asset. I would recommend that you take this same stance in your new venture or second chapter.

You have to have your creative flow open, just let it come out.

Kojenwa, Lauryn, Christine I sent this as a video and was told you’d write them.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Stories need to be told, and heard. Learn to tell them so that you hold the listeners’ attention and interest no matter what you’re doing. Great storytellers can change the world in social impact ways (like Melanin Stories Matter’s mission is about) — -as well as build companies that offer us new products and services to enjoy (like Story Fruition is about). We aren’t taught story TELLING in school, but it’s never too late to learn how to create amazing “Mind Movies” that propel the world forward.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Sites: https://storyfruition.com/ and https://melaninstoriesmatter.com/

Social:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/StoryFruition

https://www.facebook.com/MelaninStoriesMatter

IG: https://www.instagram.com/story_fruition/

https://www.instagram.com/melaninstoriesmatter/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StoryFruition

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!