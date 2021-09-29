Melissa Randazzo of True Warrior Jewelry: “Be Humble”

Be Humble.. Always remember where you started and be grateful for how far you have come. Never let any of your success go to your head. Be proud of yourself, absolutely! But remember that you worked hard to get here and that hard work can always be taken away if you give up or forget about how it all started.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Melissa Randazzo.

Melissa is the owner of True Warrior Jewelry. She designs and makes handmade healing jewelry using all natural, ethically sourced crystals and gemstones. She is also a full time social worker, wife and mother of two young children, Lucy & Gaspare.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

Sure! My parents divorced when I was very young, so I was raised mainly by a single mother, and saw my father on the weekends. My mother remarried a man who turned out to be abusive, so we went through a bit of trauma growing up, but that is just part of my story and makes me who I am today. I originally went to college for law, but fell in love with Social Work. After graduating college a year early, I started working for Child Protective Services while getting my Masters in Social Work at night. I fell in love with jewelry making a few years after this and now I do both social work and own a jewelry shop.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I decided to start my own business sort of accidentally. I had just been diagnosed with Stage IV Endometriosis and lost both of my fallopian tubes. I was newly married and this was devastating as my husband and I wanted children. We began the process of IVF but after dozens of surgeries, procedures, medication and hundreds of needles, I was still not pregnant. I began to research holistic treatments for infertility and discovered crystals. So I made myself a Moonstone and Rose Quartz (crystals for infertility) bracelet for my next round of IVF and I became pregnant. I fell more and more in love with crystals and my friends started asking for jewelry, and then their friends started asking for jewelry and so on. Fast forward a few months and my son was born 3 months prematurely. I again turned to crystals to help me cope and to keep me busy. That’s what I decided to turn it into a full blow business. And I named it True Warrior Jewelry, for my little warrior son, Gaspare.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One of the most interesting things that has happened to me in my career is when I had the opportunity to work with make jewelry for a popular Netflix television show called Working Moms. That opened the door to other opportunities and I am currently working with several other television shows, movies and celebrities.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

There are so many traits, both negative and positive, that come along with being a successful business leader. I think my three most positive traits are: enthusiasm, self-awareness and decisiveness.

This first trait that I have is enthusiasm. I love what I do.. I am passionate about it and therefore I am enthusiastic. You cannot be successful in any business if you are not excited to work on it every day.

The second trait that I believe I have is self-awareness. I am very self aware when it comes to how I am in regards to running my small business. I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses and I play on both of those to take me to the next level.

The last train that I believe I have is decisiveness. I am not a decisive person normally, but when it comes to my business, I sort of have to be. Sometimes it’s tough to make a decision, but I know what the right decision is and I go for it. For example, I was going back and forth about hiring someone to come in and help with some of the day to day tasks. I finally took that step and did what I knew I had to do to make my business run smoothly. I made the decision when it needed to be made.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I absolutely agree with the sentiment that society feels uncomfortable with strong women. I believe that this idea comes from the pre conceived notion that we live in a patriarchal society.. a society run by men. We are so focused on the idea that a woman could never live up to the same standards as men. This is just not true anymore, and we all know it, but some people are still, unfortunately, uncomfortable with this idea.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Absolutely, I know just what story to tell. My husband is an amazing person. He is so supportive of me and what I do and will always push me to keep going towards my dreams. There was a family member very close to me that has brushed my success under the floor. Every time I talk to this one particular family member, they always have to talk about how amazing my husband is and how hard he works. They never mention my successful business or any of the things that I do. I’ve tried to tell them over and over again that yes my husband is amazing, but they need to start acknowledging me as a successful woman in business, but they continue to shut this notion down. It’s very upsetting. I see this time and time ago in my day to day life.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

I personally think that if a powerful woman is around people who feel uneasy around her, she should just keep on going as if they aren’t there. Anyone who is uspet with or intimidated by a powerful woman clearly needs to get their ideas in check and, for lack of a better phrase, suck it up. Because we are here, we are pwoerful and we aren’t going to let anything stop us.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I think that as a society in whole, we need to continue to uplift women. Not just powerful women, but women in general. We need to continue to raise women up and let them see that they are just important to society as men are. We need to start treating women as the powerhouses that they are.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I don’t have 1 specific story, I have several and they all have the same underlying theme..men. I cannot tell you how many times I have had to work with a man who has made me feel uncomfortable or asked me to do something that he would never have asked another man, just to “help” me move forward in life. I once worked with a man on an article for a magazine who told me that the head shot I sent in wasn’t sexy enough. He said I wasn’t showing enough skin and I had to resend in a photo that was more fitting to that. This would never have happened to a man. Unfortunately, women have had to and continue to have to endure this hardship.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that one of the biggest challenges faced by women leader that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts is just the overall lack of respect. I want to say that not all women are faced with this lack of respect and there are plenty of people who respect what I do and who I am. But I feel like women are sometimes perceived to not be strong enough to be powerful, when we absolutely are.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

It is definitely difficult to fit personal life, family life and business life all in one. There is always this underlying guilt that I have in the back of my mind. If I’m working too many hours, I feel guilty that I’m not home with my family. If I decide to do anything for myself, I feel guilty that I’m not working on my business. It is a vicious cycle that is very difficult to break.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

If I am being completely honest, I still struggle with this whole work life, personal life balance. I think that after giving birth to my second child, my daughter Lucy, I was finally at that tipping point where something had to give. I couldn’t continue to burn myself out. I was spending all day with my family and only working at night when my children were sleeping so that I didn’t lose time with them. And one day I told myself that I couldn’t do that anymore. I needed to not feel guilty if I had to work and spend time away from my children. I wanted them to see that mommy was a hard worker and instill that idea into them. So since she was born, about a year ago, I finally started to reach that equillibirum.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

I love to feel beautiful, but that’s just me. I thoroughly enjoy waking up, getting dressed and doing my hair and my makeup every day. It makes me feel like I can take on the world. But, that’s just me. A powerful woman does not need to meet any beauty standards. A powerful woman should pride herself in doing anything she wants. If she wants to focus on her appearance, great, but if she doesn’t, also great. A powerful should present herself publicly however she feels most comfortable.

How is this similar or different for men?

Unfortunately, if a woman isn’t “put together” how the general population perceives she should, they are looked at negatively. If a man wakes up and throws on a t-shirt and jeans, no one takes a second glance. If a woman does the same and she is in the eye of the public, it could be frowned upon. But like I said earlier, a woman who is powerful should feel powerful however they feel comfortable displaying themselves to others.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The 5 things you need to thrive and succeed as a powerful woman would be :

Confidence. Confidence is key! If you don’t believe in yourself, no one ever will. For instance, I wasn’t sure that I wanted to send my jewelry to be on a specific tv show that is currently in production. At first, I was afraid of rejection. But then I reminded myself that I am a talented jeweler and I send my pieces with confidence and they bought every piece I sent and asked for more. Always have confidence and believe in yourself. Self awareness. I spoke about this before as well. You must have self awareness to succeed as a powerful woman. You must know your own strengths and weaknesses and utilize both, learn from both. That’s very important. You must always be priotitzing your own personal development. Communication. It is so important to be able to communicate exactly what you want and exactly what you need. You need this in order to work well with others and not let others walk all over you with their ideas. If someone brings something to you that you don’t like, speak up. Always communicate everything, Problem Solving Skills. You must be able to think outside the box and do anything it takes to fix whatever difficulties may be in front of you. You may have a problem that you don’t think is fixable, but trust me, if you put those problem solving skills to the test, you can work through anything and everything. Be Humble.. Always remember where you started and be grateful for how far you have come. Never let any of your success go to your head. Be proud of yourself, absolutely! But remember that you worked hard to get here and that hard work can always be taken away if you give up or forget about how it all started.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

You have spoken with so many amazing people and reading their interviews helps to push me to work even harder.

If I was able to sit down to lunch with anyone, it would be Kendra Scott. Kendra Scott reminds me so much of myself. She knew she never wanted to work for anyone but herself and did everything should could to make that happen. She now owns one of the most successful jewelry companies in the world. I would love to sit down with her, hear her story and, who knows, maybe even collaborate with her!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity!