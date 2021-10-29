Melissa Ng Goldner Of Prophet Consulting: “Be human”

Be human. Show up as your authentic selves, because when you do, you have the power to multiply your happiness and impact. Get to know people as humans. Demonstrate care by giving meaningful gifts showcasing that you “see” and “hear” them, recognize hard work, create a safe place for failure as that fuels more creativity and innovation. Invest the time to understand what drives the person, what makes them tick, what they are passionate about. I assure you; the world will look and feel like a more beautiful, and connected place.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Melissa Ng (pronounced “Ing”) Goldner.

Melissa is a Partner in Prophet’s New York office, focusing on transforming organizations and cultures into environments where people can unleash their best work.

The best changes, she believes, usually stem from the worst problems. Inspired by the words of Ruth Bader Ginsburg–”So often in life, things that you regard as an impediment turn out to be great, good fortune”–she’s directed numerous transformational initiatives that lead to new capabilities and ventures, profitable growth and increased employee engagement.

Melissa is a fierce advocate of amplifying women’s voices, co-chairing multiple women’s leadership networks. She often speaks on panels and podcasts about women’s leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. And she loves her role as a serial mentor, especially to women from historically marginalized groups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I’m a second-generation Asian American woman generation woman who was brought up in a very conservative, Christian, and Chinese family in a predominantly all-white community. As a child, being the “other” or “different” was the norm to me. I remember loving to eat dried seaweed as a snack, this was before it was trendy and stocked in all Trader Joe’s shelves. My mother told me that one day I returned from home and said, “mom, I can eat this seaweed at home but not at school.” I remember getting made fun of, for eating “paper”.

When I enrolled in kindergarten, I noticed that I didn’t look like everyone else, so I didn’t speak on my first day. On my second day, I was put in English as a Second Language class (ESL) with the only other Asian-looking / non-white kid. That same day, I was pointing to pictures letting my only fellow Asian classmate know what the photos were in English. I was quickly found out and deemed as an imposter since I knew how to speak, so was put back in the regular class the next day.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I tried my darnedest not to follow in the management consulting business steps of my father. As a daughter of two successful Chinese parents, it was engrained in me to study hard, do well in school, be first chair violinist in orchestra, and strive for the best, reach for the highest so that I can ultimately make my parents proud. Being brought up in a culture where there’s a cookie cutter mold for what you are expected to be / become, made me extra motivated to break free and find myself. I so desperately tried to be my own person I even created my own double majors in college because I was obsessed with not studying Business like my father. As I tried out a multitude of different colors of my career which helped me understand what I do NOT like to do, I ended up becoming a Partner at a Management Consulting company, similar to my father’s footsteps… but let me remind you, I did this finally, on my own terms.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

As an Asian woman, in my culture, we are expected to keep our problems to ourselves, not “burden” our friends, family or colleagues. Heads down. Work hard. Produce good work. I used to get the advice, “If you do not have something good to say, then don’t say it at all.” This upbringing came to a head in my early to mid-career where I had the “privilege” to work for some horrendous bosses. I use “privilege” in air quotes because it was a blessing in disguise. Yes, you learn a lot from great leaders, but I would argue, one can also learn even more from bad leaders (leaders by title only). One experience comes to mind where my team was being bullied and emotionally harassed by a leader by title. It was so bad that many of us were ready to quit our jobs without another job ready or a backup plan. Many of us were fathers, mothers, and had outside familial responsibilities to think about.

When you’re in an abusive relationship, it’s very hard to see outside of that. Looking back, I’m still flabbergasted about how long it took us to find our voices, unify as a collective, and fight for what is right. At the end of the day, that bad leader was fired. It was that moment in my mid-career, that I further found my voice.

Since then, I’ve have consciously paid acute attention to how my patterns of behavior have been influenced by culture, systems, and my family heritage. It is then that I can break the cycle. Now if “I don’t have something good to say”, I recognize there’s probably a good reason for that and I’m so lucky to have a voice that I can use whilst so many people in the world don’t. So, you better believe I’m going to use it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-awareness — My first job out of college, I had the opportunity to become a recruiter for an IT and Business Consulting company. Within a year, I ended up getting the opportunity to run HR for a global organization of over 400 people at the same company. I did not have a formal background in this, so I learned as I went. However, I did not have the right value system or priorities in place. I was so focused on winning and succeeding and making my parents proud that I didn’t realize I was failing at my one task: caring for the people in the organization, because I was only focused on my own success. When I had this realization and tried to pivot and fight for the employees, I hit political barriers. I lost my energy and attachment to the organization. My values had changed. It was then that I realized the importance of adhering your life and purpose to your personal value system. Now I judge my success based on the positive value and impact I make for others in the world. Empathy — Let’s face it. A lot of the world is going to be run my robots someday. Mundane tasks will be automated so that’s why I think being human is going to be more important than ever. I don’t treat clients as clients. My dedication to them doesn’t start and end with a Statement of Work (SOW). I’ve always treated them like people. Are they fathers? Mothers? What may they be going through on a personal level? Shall we celebrate their recent marathon? Shall we empathize with them when they have a passing parent. When they are no longer my clients, I still show them I think about them, by reaching out, connecting them with others, and I do this with no motive. Ironically, we’ve found a way to continue to work together and I believe it’s because we genuinely care and like to work for each other. Life learner — I believe that I will be a Work in Progress (WIP) for the rest of my life and that once someone thinks that they know everything, they stop growing. I enjoy figuring out what the future would look like and how to prepare people, teams and organizations for the unknown. If I had to do the same thing every single day, I would be bored beyond tears.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I believe that the reason why society still feels uncomfortable with strong women is because we are still currently living in a system that wasn’t created by women… it was created to support and benefit the white male. In addition, many culture and societies has pushed messaging to young boys, saying “man up” when they show emotion. I believe showing vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

In the consulting industry as you grow up the ranks, it is expected for you to bring in revenue by selling services or projects to different clients. There have been multiple occasions where women sell new pieces of work, but do not get the formal credit for it, or we are asked to participate in preparing for a high-level pitch, but then not asked to participate on that said pitch.

I personally still struggle with conflict and am still very much learning how to raise things in a way where I don’t allow my emotions of angry, frustration or helplessness get in the way. However, I am pleased to say that I was able to push back and ask for what I thought I deserved 3X this past week. By treating myself like I deserve this seat at the table, reinforced how I expect to be treated moving forward. And I believe that as a result, I received respect for setting boundaries even though both parties were uncomfortable during the process.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Engage in a courageous conversation about why that might be. By talking about this issue, it can potentially remove potential bias and prevent others from judging you before they get to know you as a human being.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

I believe in a world where we raise all our children with strong senses of self so that they can admire strong women rather than being threatened by them. This goes for both men and women.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Yes, I’ve experienced this in every single one of the companies I’ve previously worked in, and I’ve already worked in SEVEN. There was a job at a former company that I wanted to be considered for. I had noticed that many men are promoted based on potential but if you’re a woman, you have to jump through multiple hoops, showcase you’re already performing in that position for a specific duration of time before you’re even considered.

When I raised my hand for this job, the executive said, ok, let’s have lunch next month and re-assess then.

What I did: I didn’t just look up what were the job requirements for the next level up, I researched what it was going to take for me to make two levels above me and I used THAT as my baseline. In each area that was required, I conducted a self-assessment which I reviewed with some of my fellow colleagues for input to ensure I was removing any self-bias.

I calculated the annual target for someone that was currently overperforming that target, divided that number by 12 months and then multiplied that by two.

I wanted to showcase not only can I perform at the next level, in one month I can double the amount that their top person in this role was bringing in. After that month went by, I printed out placemats that showed my targets, how I fulfilled each criterion within that role, and what I did to proactively address any potentially perceived gaps. I was promoted the next week.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Top Challenges:

Bias — if someone is a working mom, I’ve seen bias to not give her the stretch role or opportunity and I’ve had to call it out to ensure there was equitable ways of working. Why is there not a term called “working dads”? Boys Club — prior to Covid, many decisions happen at the watercooler or at the pre-meeting or work HH. Unfortunately given that studies have shown that women do take on a higher percentage of responsibility in the home, often they don’t get the opportunity to be visible. Sometimes when we’re “out of sight”, we are “out of mind.” I’m looking forward to a push in more equitable ways of working both in-person, remote and hybrid. Privilege — Many of the current systems in place were made by and created for white men. Since this has occurred, many women have joined the workplace. Millennial women are more educated than millennial men but still paid less. Women may have to off ramp for maternity leave but there aren’t support mechanisms in place to accelerate their growth if they decide to return. We’re starting at different starting points in the race we call life, and unfortunately men are systemically starting ahead of women, and they didn’t do anything to deserve that head start. That’s what we call privilege.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Appreciate the question but do we ask the same question to men? Now that’s in and of itself is part of the struggle.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point that helped me achieve better work and life balance was when I stopped living my life through other people’s or societal expectations and instead, through the lens of my own. I now own as well as define my own success criteria.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

For me, my relationship with beauty is more of a personal one. As a new mom of a young girl, it was important of me to proactively work on self-love and not criticize myself or my own body based upon unrealistic societal norms. It is important more than ever that I now lead by example.

How is this similar or different for men?

I can’t speak for men, but I imagine this varies based on the person.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be human — show up as your authentic selves, because when you do, you have the power to multiply your happiness and impact. Get to know people as humans. Demonstrate care by giving meaningful gifts showcasing that you “see” and “hear” them, recognize hard work, create a safe place for failure as that fuels more creativity and innovation. Invest the time to understand what drives the person, what makes them tick, what they are passionate about. I assure you; the world will look and feel like a more beautiful, and connected place. Leadership is a responsibility — as you grow in your careers and gain more influence, it is your responsibility to lift others up and pay it forward along the way. Find those unsung heroes, uplift, and amplify the voices from historically marginalized groups. Create the space — we are often living in an always-on world where we don’t turn off. I schedule my me-time just like I would a very important meeting because my me-time of reflection, pause, gratitude is just as important as that client meeting. You can’t pour from an empty cup. Forgive yourself and others — if you hold onto the pain and anger from what others have done to you, you’re letting the perpetrators win. It is possible to forgive without forgetting. Don’t let what others have done, deter you from still taking those leaps of faith, leaning in, experiencing love and adoration. When you forgive, you win. It takes a village — you need your support systems at home and work to succeed. No one gets to the top by themselves. Instead of “learn how to delegate”, empower and teach others so that they may be able to obtain the skillsets to be successful and pay it forward to future generations of the workforce.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.