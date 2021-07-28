Melissa Miller of Gratitude Investors: “Accept there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road”

Accept there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road, just like when your new driver has his first fender-bender. After difficult losses and obstacles, it may be easy to say, “I should just do it myself. Look what happened.” and pull back the reins. If you want people to learn, you must permit them to make mistakes and figure out the solutions. Smart leaders ask the right follow-up questions of their team to learn for future projects.

Melissa Miller is the owner of Gratitude Investors, a business focused on increasing engagement and happiness for individuals and companies through gratitude-based appreciation programs. They use science-based research and positive psychology to increase employee retention, productivity, and performance for leaders and corporations. Melissa’s educational background makes her uniquely qualified to work with companies that want to take their recognition programs to the next level and attract top talent. Melissa holds B.A. degrees in Economics and Psychology from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up on a family farm in Danville, Kentucky, I was blessed to be surrounded by a close-knit family. We loved sports and gathered at my grandparents’ house every Sunday for lunch. I learned everything from the rules of football to my love of books from my family. A few years ago, my aunts and I created The 180° Letters, a letter-writing kit to make sharing gratitude simple. I loved working in appreciation and was drawn to the business sector from my professional life and education. Helping companies foster engaged, fulfilled individuals is my company’s mission. I would not be involved in this industry or have the confidence to build a business without my family.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I started my company, I wore many different hats, from managing social media to accounting. That type of fast-paced, diverse task list can be overwhelming and mentally exhausting. The volume of things I had to learn and research every day was astronomical. The way I pushed through that was a combination of my mindset and perseverance. I told myself repeatedly that success comes from showing up and doing something every day. Just by consistently persevering, in six months, I would be miles down the road. Just keep showing up, learning, and doing the work.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

The devil is in the details. And my geography skills are abysmal. I have verified both of these statements to be true. One snowy winter, I booked a private plane for a client to fly to islands south of Florida. I called the aviation company, gave the name of the destination town, and booked the flight. The day before takeoff, I was reviewing the itinerary and noticed a Mountain Time Zone landing time. When I called the company to clarify the seemingly impossible fact that the Caribbean is actually in the Mountain Time Zone, they explained the plane was booked to fly to South Dakota. There is apparently a shared name between a town in South Dakota and the islands. Who knew? I could not stop imagining the bomb that would have gone off in my life if I hadn’t caught that mistake. I could envision this group of clients deplaning in beachwear, flip flops, and cover-ups into ten feet of snow. Now when I have lots of things on my to-do list, I remind myself to slow down and reexamine the details.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Would it surprise you to know that two-thirds of the workforce in North America is disengaged? This means they are doing their work, but they are not psychologically connected to their jobs. They have higher turnover rates and less productivity. We want to change that by helping businesses create workplaces that engage, motivate, and fulfill employees. Other companies focus on peer connection or happiness levels to increase engagement. Gratitude Investors believes the foundation of a great work culture begins with gratitude and appreciation. Our program creates more respect, connection, agency, purpose, and goals in the workplace — and appreciation runs through all through it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You may feel like your work doesn’t make a difference or have meaning. Do you have fantasies about quitting your job every day? Other symptoms you may experience include dread of going to work, trouble sleeping, aches and pains, and low energy levels. If so, you could be going through burnout. A common misconception of burnout implies someone is simply overworked. The definition of burnout by Herbert Freudenberger is a little more revealing. Burnout is “a state of fatigue or frustration brought about by devotion to a cause, way of life, or relationship that failed to produce the expected reward.” It has a component of disillusionment at its core. Burnout is not caused just by working too much or being over-stressed. It typically is directly tied to organizational issues that need to be fixed. A survey of 7,500 employees by Gallup found the top five reasons for burnout are: lack of role clarity, lack of communication, unreasonable time pressure, unfair treatment, and unmanageable workload. Yes — there is a self-care component needed to thrive in your job. But don’t neglect addressing the work practices that need to be changed as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My Aunt Susan was like a big sister to me growing up. As we got older, she was amazing to watch and learn from as she became a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is the biggest cheerleader you could hope for — with a large dose of smarts and good sense. Susan actually lead me to this career path in many ways. Susan lives a life centered around gratitude, and it rubs off on everyone around her. She also created The 180° Letters that launched me on this path. I would not be as inspired or have the confidence to build a business without her.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

Delegating empowers your employees, which in turn creates engaged employees. We all know engaged employees lead to increased profit, less turnover, and more productivity. If your managers tell you they are overworked and can’t get to everything on their plate, having engaged employees eases this problem. One significant benefit of workers who are in a position to take action is that it frees up managers to do more of their own work and less of their teams’. A study of more than 7000 employees found that workers who experienced a low level of empowerment had an engagement level in the 24th percentile. If employees possess a high level of empowerment, they have an engagement level at the 79th percentile (Folkman). Delegating is also part of outstanding leadership. Harvard Business Review found leaders who were perceived as more empowering were more likely to delegate authority to their employees, ask for their input, and encourage autonomous decision-making. This type of leadership encourages employees to generate novel ideas, help others in the workplace, and volunteer for extra assignments. Great leaders cannot overlook the value of trusting and delegating to their employees.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

We’ve all seen shows featuring hoarders and may have stared in disbelief at how the situation spiraled out of control. Ask yourself — are you a hoarder at work? You are creating similar chaos and damage to your teams by not empowering them to handle tasks. Many leaders hoard tasks and projects because they justify, “I won’t have control over the final product” or “It will take too long to get someone up to speed.” Or it can be difficult to trust others to perform the work at the level you want it. Maybe your challenge is not seeing the big picture of how much time you’re spending on low-level tasks. No matter what your reason, get truthful about your thoughts around delegating tasks.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

A common problem is most leaders don’t have an accurate idea of how much time in their day is eaten up by low-level tasks. Track your time for a week and look for opportunities to delegate those tasks. That can be eye-opening. Then start by assessing your team. Decide what tasks to delegate. Identify who to delegate to because it’s vital that you assign work to employees with the necessary skills and are motivated to get the job done well. Other questions to ask are what are your team’s strengths, and how can you use those effectively? Which employees have more time to work on this? Once you identify skills, time, availability, and desire, you will create a smoother path to delegation.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Delegating can feel as out of control as giving the car keys to your sixteen-year-old with a brand new driver’s license in their hand. You want to provide them with the trust and freedom they have earned, but it scares you to think of what could go wrong. To help ease that anxiety, you can do the following:

1. Create guidelines for your team. Trust and delegation don’t happen overnight. You will need to define boundaries, provide feedback, and encourage input to develop employees. Similar to the expenditure level guidelines you have for leaders, create decision-making guidelines based on the level of oversight needed. These levels may give clarity for dollar amounts allowed and supervision required. This will prevent confusion and help workers understand what they can and can’t do without your input. You might specify Level 1 decisions with a 500 dollars cap on purchases and autonomy unless they have questions. Or Level 3 decisions with a 1000 dollars cap and the stipulation that a leader must be actively involved. Consult your team about decisions they commonly face in their daily work and then create specific, clear guidelines.

2. Shrink the approval process with communication. When employees come to you seeking approval, find out why they’re feeling unsure and provide your input. When you share your thought processes around the task and the priorities, they get a deeper look into your strategies and begin to anticipate what does and does not require approval.

3. Define your expectations. You know how when you ask your son to clean his room, and you find out later he just shoved everything out of sight in the closet? You can avoid missteps like this with clear communication. Begin by being specific about what the desired outcome of a task is. Then create a step-by-step process with your team and include a timetable for completion. State what needs to be done, why it needs to be done, and when it needs to be done. For example, instead of saying, “We need to find a way to cut our phone costs,” try “We need to find a way to cut our phone costs by 15% within 30 days because we are over budget.” This enables workers to understand the end goal as well as specific goalposts for getting there.

4. Provide the end goal but not only one path to it. Allow for innovation and fresh ideas by allowing your colleagues to voice their thoughts first. Instead of launching into the how-tos for the team right away, the conversation will help show any misalignment within your team and get them involved in the decision-making process. Delegating is not about making the decisions for your team. Develop employees’ critical thinking skills to get the desired results and improve at managing their particular situations. Leaders build a foundation of confidence and resilience by coaching instead of directing. The result will be more agency and innovation.

5. Accept there will undoubtedly be bumps in the road, just like when your new driver has his first fender-bender. After difficult losses and obstacles, it may be easy to say, “I should just do it myself. Look what happened.” and pull back the reins. If you want people to learn, you must permit them to make mistakes and figure out the solutions. Smart leaders ask the right follow-up questions of their team to learn for future projects.

• What lessons did the experience teach us, and how can we use those next time?

• What would you do differently next time to avert obstacles?

• What could I, as a leader, do differently next time?

• What are the ways we have become a better workplace because of this?

• How can we improve on our current practices?

• Can we find ways to appreciate what happened to us now, even though we weren’t at the time?

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the oft quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

The true goal is to strategically delegate in such a way that you get better results than if you had done it yourself. I know most successful Type-A leaders are scared if they stop working so hard or loosen control, the whole thing will come crumbling down. Here’s news for you — no one can be the best at everything. Also, doing everything yourself is not scalable. You are selling your team short by relying primarily on yourself. Managers must identify what their highest-value contributions are and stick to work in those areas. Anything that falls outside that range should be delegated.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We spend one-third of our lives working. Shouldn’t our work be fulfilling? An outdated model of thinking is that it’s unprofessional to bring gratitude or compassion into the workplace. However, studies show appreciation and gratitude are vital to creating the very type of workplace environments people want to work in. One of our most fundamental needs as humans is to feel appreciated. Leaders and companies who understand this principle, and practice gratitude, create productive, engaged employees. I would love to see a corporate mentality where leaders implement this approach in all phases of work-life from the hiring process until retirement.

How can our readers further follow you online?

We would love for you to stop by www.gratitudeinvestors.com and learn more about our gratitude-based employee engagement programs. Catch up on daily information regarding gratitude in the workplace on Facebook and Instagram at @Gratitudeinvestor or LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/gratitude-investors. You can also find daily inspiration on all things related to gratitude @180degreesgratitude on Instagram.

