Melissa Lin: “Using Instagram to Sell”

Melissa Lin is a previously successful chemical engineer turned seven figure business coach and business owner. She is a business, sales, and content expert in the online space. She went from stuck in her 9–5 to making multiple-5 figure months and working for herself. Now, she helps other women do the same with their online businesses!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I spent my first 24 years on earth working towards a completely different path: chemical engineering. Growing up, this is what I was taught would lead me to success and happiness and I found something very different. My work days grew longer, my vacation days felt shorter. There was a day in the office, standing in my hard hat and steel toed boots, seeing my boss working 12+ hours, and seeing my boss’s boss working the same. My future was sitting right in front of me and it didn’t sit well with me. I didn’t want to wait until I was retired in my 60’s to travel the world, start charities, live abroad for months at a time, and more. This was the moment I knew that I needed to create a new path for myself and start my own business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Before starting my business, I never imagined this being true: most of my best friends I’ve met through the internet. I’ve met them through social media, virtual events, masterminds, and more! Along with incredible friendships, I’ve also found most of my team members all online or through virtual events as well!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During one of my very first program launches in my business, a few of the sales page links were not functioning properly on launch day. I felt like the world was crumbling and that my business was on fire which in reality it was nowhere close (haha). From this very memorable launch day I learned that “everything is going to work out” and that I will face challenges from time to time. I learned that these challenges I would face are all figureoutable and that it would always be this or better.

Ok. Let’s now move to the main focus of our discussion. For the benefit of our readers, can you explain why you are an authority about Social Media Marketing?

I’m an expert in Social Media Marketing because I’ve scaled my own business online, all through social media and have helped hundreds of women start and scale their online business too. In order to have an online business in 2021, it’s very likely that you’ll want and even need to use Social Media to market and grow.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

Something that I believe to be true is that the more value you can add to your platforms, the more impact you will create, then the more success will come your way. I recommend starting with one or two platforms and creating consistency around those before expanding, here’s why: when I first started, I tried to be in all places: twitter, blog, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc and what ended up happening was each platform was receiving about 10% of my energy which was not moving the needle forward or creating much of an impact. Go and start with the platforms that your ideal clients are spending the majority of their time. My ideal clients for my business specifically are on Instagram and Facebook so those have been two important platforms for my business. We created consistency and added massive value on those platforms before expanding to our Podcast, Pinterest, etc.

Let’s talk about Instagram specifically, now. Can you share five ways to leverage Instagram to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

As a 7-Figure Business Owner, I use Instagram daily to continue to build and scale my business. Social media has become an incredible tool for business owners, like myself because it helps us reach more people every single day. With Instagram, I’m able to connect with potential clients, add value to my platform daily, sell to my audience, collaborate with other business owners, and so much more. The opportunity in the online space is endless and there are many ways to leverage Instagram to grow your business, such as:

Using Your Instagram Bio as Your New Business Card. With one simple search, people can find you on Instagram. Once they land on your page, they can get a glimpse of your business at the top of your profile with your bio and this is usually what will convince them to stay on your page or swipe away. Treat your Instagram Bio as you would a business card. Share who you are, who you help, and how you help them. Provide easy links for more information and call to actions so that your potential clients know what to do next. Sharing Value to Your Audience. Adding value to my audience is one of the main business activities we do! When we add value, we’re showing our audience we’re an expert in our field, we can help them, adding points to your like — know — trust scale, and giving your audience a taste of what it could be like working with you! You can add value to your Instagram audience with captions, reels, IGTV episodes, Instagram Stories, and more! Connecting with Potential Clients Virtually. One of my favorite things to do on Instagram? Connecting with real people! Yes, real connections, real conversations with potential clients using direct messaging. You’re able to connect, build that like — know — and trust, add value, and even convert into paying clients! Targeting Potential Clients. We can reach more people via the online space and Instagram makes it very easy for you to do so! Looking for somebody in various areas of the world? You can target your potential clients based on location, interests, and more! Using Instagram to Sell. If you are running a business, you’ll love some of the features you can use on Instagram such as adding links onto your profile page, links in your Instagram stories, and more to sell your offers and products to your audience!

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d inspire a movement of more self care day to day! One of the biggest patterns I saw in entrepreneurs in the online space in 2020 was: burnout. There was a big lack of self care and this is one of the best things we can give ourselves each day.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Tim Ferriss! He may not know this yet, but his book the 4 Hour Workweek was one of the first books that I read that pushed me to start my own journey as a business owner. It showed me what else was possible outside of my dreadful 9–5 life I was living, that I could create anything in this life that I desire.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!