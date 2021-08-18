Melissa Diamond: “Find your first believer and others will follow”

Find your first believer and others will follow. When I came up with the idea for the project that later grew into A Global Voice for Autism, almost everyone in my life told me it was a bad idea and that it would never work and provided a laundry list of reasons as to why they were sure this was true. I almost started to believe them, but The Resolution Project, a youth social entrepreneurship organization, became my first supporter and suddenly many of the people who doubted the project originally, became supportive. Additional funders signed on to the project. People and organizations are often afraid to be the first supporters of new ideas but trust me that if you secure your first believer, others will follow.

Melissa Diamond is a social entrepreneur with a deep commitment to developing cross-border solutions that improve refugee lives. She founded and scaled A Global Voice for Autism, a social venture that has equipped over 16,200 individuals in conflict-affected communities to support children with autism and developmental disabilities in their classrooms, homes, and communities. Melissa is an internationally recognized public speaker and has presented on numerous global stages including at the First Global Congress on Conflict Medicine in Beirut, Lebanon, at Rotary’s International Convention in Hamburg, Germany, and two presentations at the United Nations Headquarters in NYC for World Autism Day.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I came up with the idea for A Global Voice for Autism in 2012. At the time, I was on a trip to Jerusalem with a group from my university. About halfway through the trip, we visited a center for children with disabilities. At the end of the visit, a woman and her four-year-old daughter approached me in the lobby. She told me that they were from the West Bank and that they had permission to visit Jerusalem for three weeks to learn about her daughter’s autism diagnosis. After that, she told me, she planned to return to her community and hide her daughter in her home due to the stigma and lack of resources in her community.

Someone very close to me in the U.S., Gina, is on the autism spectrum (I am now her legal guardian) and it struck me that if she were simply born somewhere else. She too might be hidden in a home instead of going to school, making friends, and participating in community activities. I knew I had to do something.

In the year that followed, I laid the groundwork for a program that would train and support families in the West Bank to support their children on the autism spectrum while also engaging with communities to address stigma. I partnered with community organizations, spoke to families to develop a thorough understanding of their needs, fundraised, and recruited a team. When we launched the program, the United Nations heard about our work and invited me to speak at their World Autism Day event. From there, requests started coming in from around the world for similar programs and the rest is history.

Though I never set out to start an organization, today, A Global Voice for Autism has served more than 16,200 individuals in refugee and conflict-affected communities worldwide through education, support, and capacity-building programs. As we continue to grow, we will catalyze more inclusive communities worldwide for years to come.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

In 2016, I was flying from Jordan to Turkey when I met a Syrian refugee family in the Amman airport. They had all their belongings in plastic bags. I overheard them talking about how they were lost and were looking for the same gate I was in, so I approached them and offered to lead them to the gate. The family was traveling to Turkey to join a relative, had never flown before, and was nervous about the flight. They told me their story and we spoke about what to expect on the flight. When we landed in Istanbul, they weren’t sure where to go so I walked with them to passport control during my layover. Before they went through passport control, I gave them my business card and told them that I wasn’t sure how I could help them, but if there was ever anything I could do to support them, they should reach out.

A few days later, I received a WhatsApp call from a phone number I didn’t recognize. It was a relative of the family I had met on the flight. He worked at a school for Syrian refugees in Turkey that had a large population of students with developmental disabilities and wanted to partner with A Global Voice for Autism for support. That catalyzed our Turkey program and multiple members of that family remain strong partners and supporters of the organization to this day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m having trouble thinking of a story I can share publicly for this one…

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The most meaningful (and heartbreaking) feedback a participant has ever shared with me about her experiences with A Global Voice for Autism was:

“This program is the first time since I arrived in Turkey that I feel like I’m being treated like a human and not just a refugee.”

I strive to contribute to a world where everyone feels they are treated and valued for who they are and if that alone were the impact of A Global Voice for Autism’s work, that would be enough motivation to continue. However, our measured impacts have extended far beyond this.

Our multi-faceted approach empowers children with autism and developmental disabilities to access an education that supports their development and success and fosters more inclusive communities, all while facilitating networks of mutual support for families and inclusive educators in communities with limited resources.

We do this through education, community engagement, and capacity-building and some outcomes from our programs to date include:

92% of participating parents have decreased their parenting stress levels over the course of one of our programs and 76% of those parents have maintained their decreased parenting stress levels six months later.

93% of participating teachers have gone on to advocate for greater inclusion in their schools and many of these have added children with developmental disabilities who did not previously have access to a classroom-based education to their classrooms.

96% of siblings in our sibling support programs reported improved relationships with their siblings with autism after the program and 100% said they would recommend the program to other siblings of children with autism.

100% of community inclusion event participants have overcome at least one misconception about autism, the most common misconception being, “Children on the autism spectrum cannot learn.”

By accounting for the needs of all stakeholders within community ecosystems, we foster inclusive communities where all children can thrive.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we scaled this work through the launch of our Include2020 mobile application, which trains parents in culturally relevant strategies for supporting and teaching their children with developmental disabilities. In addition to many of the outcomes mentioned above that are also achieved through the mobile application, we were able to employ refugee teachers trained in inclusive education, many of whom lost their jobs during the pandemic, to produce mobile application content for their local communities.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There are many stories that stand out to me, but one that will always be close to my heart is the story of Mo*, a child from our first program in Palestine. When Mo and his family joined our program when he was five, he had rarely left his home since his autism diagnosis at age three due to the autism stigma in his community. When Mo joined our program, although he spoke some words, Mo typically cried or hit his mother to express what he wanted or needed. He would grow frustrated when she didn’t understand what he wanted and she was overwhelmed and unsure how to help her son. The A Global Voice for Autism team trained Mo’s mother to teach him how to request what he wanted and facilitated a support group where she was encouraged by other parents to continue applying the skills she learned through our program at home.

One day, during one of our cooperative sessions (where parents practice learned skills with their own children and other children in the program), Mo approached me while I was speaking to one of the mothers and holding an iPad. He looked at the iPad, looked up at me, and said “I want music.” (In Arabic). It was the first time he had used words to request something he wanted. We stopped what we were doing and played Mo’s favorite song, Gangnam Style, on the iPad. We all danced and celebrated his achievement.

That was in March. That year, in September, Mo enrolled in a mainstream kindergarten classroom. Mo is now finishing primary school. He excels in math and reading and has some friends at school. He gets some specialized support in the classroom, and with support both at school and at home, Mo has been able to thrive.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Be kind and accept those who are different. Someone who is autistic or who has a disability should have to disclose their diagnosis to be treated with respect and kindness. Create policies that promote true inclusion and move beyond tokenization. Simply seating a child with a disability in a mainstream classroom is not inclusion. It’s important to make sure that the actions that are taken support the needs of all learners. Above all, address the human impacts of conflict (Or better yet, resolve the conflicts that are creating unprecedented numbers of forcibly displaced individuals around the world). Many in the communities we serve live at the intersection of disability and forced displacement and the challenges they face as children with disabilities, parents, and educators are exacerbated by their displacement.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

The best leaders are catalysts. They lead movements and projects that are greater than themselves and leverage their identities and reputations to advance their goals without conflating themselves with the mission. The best leaders I have seen lead quietly. They are not concerned with seeing and hearing their names at every turn but are satisfied by seeing the outcomes of their leadership. They inspire others to join them in their cause so that, if needed, their work can continue long after they are no longer involved. I really admire and strive to emulate leaders like this. Their names and accomplishments are not always known or highlighted, but their impacts are more impactful than they may ever know.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find your first believer and others will follow. When I came up with the idea for the project that later grew into A Global Voice for Autism, almost everyone in my life told me it was a bad idea and that it would never work and provided a laundry list of reasons as to why they were sure this was true. I almost started to believe them, but The Resolution Project, a youth social entrepreneurship organization, became my first supporter and suddenly many of the people who doubted the project originally, became supportive. Additional funders signed on to the project. People and organizations are often afraid to be the first supporters of new ideas but trust me that if you secure your first believer, others will follow. Try to fail. More on this with my favorite quote. Many people want to contribute to their communities but don’t know how. At first, I was afraid to ask others to get involved with A Global Voice for Autism because I didn’t want to be a burden, but quickly overcame this when I saw how excited others were about getting involved and found many people asking how they could help. Today we have a volunteer network spanning 27 countries, and some of our first volunteers have now taken on leadership roles within the organization and continue to innovate so we can positively impact even more lives. Build relationships with everyone, no matter their perceived power/role. Like the story of the refugee family on the airplane, so many of my most impactful connections have come in places I never would have expected. As a social entrepreneur or a young person (or person of any age) with big dreams, it can be tempting to focus energy on those with fancy titles and perceived influence, but as someone who has met with royalty and made friends on the side of the road, just as much, if not infinitely more, has come out of those friendships on the side of the road. Be yourself. Bring your authentic self to anything and everything you do and it will always be an asset.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a movement that focuses on valuing every individual for who they are and the unique value they bring to the world. So much advocacy these days centers of reducing the barriers that people face as a result of various aspects of their identities. Sometimes this results in tokenization and stereotyping, but we still have a long way to go before we, as a society truly value every individual. Whether persons with disabilities, people from refugee backgrounds, or any other group, I would create a movement that recognizes and values these experiences and identities, but that also moves beyond them to recognize and value every individual.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you try to fail, you are destined to succeed.”

This was a lesson taught at the Watson University accelerator program when I participated in 2014. Essentially, the idea is that you should set goals so large that you believe they can’t possibly succeed, then go out and try your hardest to achieve them with the goal of “collecting as many failures” as possible. That way, if you fail, you “win” because you’ve collected another failure, and if you achieve your goal, well, that’s a win itself.

“Trying to fail” has inspired me to set huge goals and not to be afraid to fail at them. More often than not, I’ve ended up achieving or making progress toward these daunting goals by doing everything I can to “collect failures” along the way.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are many people that I would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with to discuss various areas of interest. A personal wish would be Khaled Hosseini as he’s a writer I really admire and want to learn more about his craft and process. My professional wish would be Dr. John P. Hussman, founder of The Hussman Institute as his values and interests are very closely aligned with A Global Voice for Autism’s work and I admire his focus on inclusion.

