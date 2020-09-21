I was facing some health challenges and decided I would use the Thrive ZP to hold myself accountable to making Better Choices. I started by replacing unhealthy foods with veggies and lean proteins. I had so much more energy that I began exercising regularly, setting a daily goal of 10- to 17,000 steps a day. I lift weights at the gym and when I’m at home, I get on my elliptical. No excuses. Having a regular exercise routine has totally changed my sleep. I used to have trouble sleeping through the night. Now I wake up refreshed and renewed each day.

I pick one day a week to meal plan.

By not dining out or stopping for coffee I have saved over $2,200!

I cut out drinking sweet tea and try to drink a gallon of water a day.

Remember you’re not alone. Reading others’ success stories will keep you on track.

Before the Thrive ZP Challenge, I was never a person that liked to run, but now my daughter and I go for runs. We can share that experience together — it’s amazing. You never know what you can accomplish. Thrive ZP has shown me that you can change anything, at any time. I really do believe people can do anything they set their minds to.

—Melisa Glore, Supercenter #0069; Festus, MO; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Melisa Glore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.