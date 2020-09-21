Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

Melisa Glore: “Thrive ZP has shown me that you can change anything, at any time.”

Melissa’s fitness routine helps her spend time with her daughter.

By

I was facing some health challenges and decided I would use the Thrive ZP to hold myself accountable to making Better Choices. I started by replacing unhealthy foods with veggies and lean proteins. I had so much more energy that I began exercising regularly, setting a daily goal of 10- to 17,000 steps a day. I lift weights at the gym and when I’m at home, I get on my elliptical. No excuses. Having a regular exercise routine has totally changed my sleep. I used to have trouble sleeping through the night. Now I wake up refreshed and renewed each day. 

  • I pick one day a week to meal plan.
  • By not dining out or stopping for coffee I have saved over $2,200!
  • I cut out drinking sweet tea and try to drink a gallon of water a day.
  • Remember you’re not alone. Reading others’ success stories will keep you on track.

Before the Thrive ZP Challenge, I was never a person that liked to run, but now my daughter and I go for runs. We can share that experience together — it’s amazing. You never know what you can accomplish. Thrive ZP has shown me that you can change anything, at any time. I really do believe people can do anything they set their minds to.

—Melisa Glore, Supercenter #0069; Festus, MO; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from past winners, such as Melisa Glore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Sunny Crenshaw: “Now I Have the Energy To Do 12 Hours Of Work and Still Go For a Walk!”

    by Sunny Crenshaw
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Maria Groters: “I’m Feeling Better and Now Have More Energy For Time With My Family”

    by Maria Groters
    Stories From the Walmart Community//

    Georgia’s Tria Orr: “I made up my mind to stick to healthy foods.”

    by Thrive ZP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.