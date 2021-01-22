Melanie Durrant: “You have to invest in yourself”

It doesn’t happen overnight, it takes continued hard work and effort (it takes a while to get your music heard)

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Melanie Durrant.

Melanie Durrant is an awarding-winning Canadian soul-singer who embodies real artistry through her very unique, edgy and soulful music style.

Durrant’s last album “Anticipation” peaked at #5 on the Canadian iTunes R&B chart, and has been streamed over 3.3 million times world-wide. This songstress has shared the stage alongside heavyweights such as Jill Scott, Fantasia, Alessia Cara, Cissy Houston, Jay Z, 50 and many other top acts. As 2020 wraps up, Durrant recently released her latest single “Ride With Me”, co-written by Grammy award winner Sebasitan Kole.

Full of melodic surprises, heavenly harmonies and bold direction, Melanie Durrant embodies the voice, attitude and sound that has helped shape Canada’s diverse soundscape.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Toronto. I grew up in a home filled with love, laughter, music and good food. My mother is 1 of 8 children so we have a big family with many cousins so family gatherings were always fun. My uncle plays guitar and used to dance like James Brown, and sometimes we would all sing together. I loved it! Who could ask for anything more?

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started singing when I was just a baby in diapers in the living room with my mom. We danced on the furniture and burst out from behind the living room curtains for fun. We even rolled around the floor a few times when we felt the impulse. I think that taught me early in life that music is magic and to just have fun. My mother has always been a singer, and as I grew I watched her perform anytime I got the opportunity. She always looked beautiful, dressed to the nines in amazing stage clothes/costumes she accumulated from touring many places around the world with her band. I’ve always been in awe of her and aspired to be just like her when I grew up.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m about to get into shooting a music video for a new upcoming project dropping in 2021. I’m super excited to share new music with my fans, friends & family. I love watching my ideas come to life and unfold in front of me. It’s a beautiful thing for any artist to experience.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

5 things I wish someone told me when I first started

1. Everyday counts (use your time wisely)

2. Money does not come right away (you don’t get rich overnight)

3. You have to invest in yourself (save your money you’re going to need it)

4. It doesn’t happen overnight, it takes continued hard work and effort (it takes a while to get your music heard)

5. Beware of Klingon’s, they aren’t just on Star Trek (people will be there when things are going well, but it’s the ones who stick with you through it all who truly care)

Can you please give us your favourite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was about 7 years old my mom bought me a decorative plaque that said “Those who reach touch the stars”. It sat propped on my dresser and I would look at it everyday when I woke and every night before falling asleep. The plaque was pink and blue, with a little girl sitting on a stump next to a tree with her back turned looking up at the sky. Sometimes I would imagine that I was her. At some point I realized that the message was — All you have to do is try. I kept that plaque up until I was about 23 until it broke during a move. I was devastated but the message still remains with me to this day.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me at melaniedurrant.com or on social media pages like twitter.com/melaniedurrant & Instagram.com/melaniedurrant.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!