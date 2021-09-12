Melanie C. Simons of ReFrame Wealth: “A deep sense of self”

A deep sense of self. I don’t mean to be overly intimate here, but there are few things that can shake your confidence more than founding a business. The amount of rejection or dead-ends that you face can get you wondering if you’ve made the right choices along the way. On the flip-side, big wins and flashy opportunities can be equally as destabilizing. So a sense of who you are, what makes you powerful, and clarity on how far you’ve come and where you’re going help maintain a foundation of self-worth that will guide you through the emotional highs and lows.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melanie C. Simons.

Melanie is the CEO and Co-Founder of ReFrame Wealth, a woman-owned firm based in the Washington, DC metro area. Melanie believes that exceptional service and sound advice should be a standard in all financial planning relationships, and that comfort and confidence are the ultimate measures of financial success. She is grateful that her work allows her daily opportunities to connect with clients, support her team and build a whole new kind of financial planning firm.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m so glad to join you and happy to share! I became a financial advisor right out of college and learned very quickly that in big Wall Street firms, financial planning was typically used as a sales tactic rather than a responsibility or an imperative for advisors. I also learned that selling investments was super boring to me and what I really enjoyed about the industry was the ability I had to truly connect with people on a human level to help make finances less frightening and more supportive. I went on to get my Certificate in Financial Planning at Georgetown and aligned myself with employers that shared my values as they relate to putting planning, and therefore the client, first. Eventually, thought, I like many others, came to the decision that the best way to truly put a client first, in every way, was to build a firm from the ground-up. In doing so, my partners and I have created an environment where what we say, what we do, and what we deliver are all the same, and where our clients are ultra clear and ultra comfortable in every aspect of working with us.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I think the most interesting story is related to the self-awareness I’ve acquired in the process of leading this start-up. For the first time in my career, I don’t have a playbook, or a how-to for my role — there isn’t any CEO “job description” for me to reference. One day, when we first opened, I found myself sitting for hours on the office floor assembling the sofa for our lobby and asking myself, “how could this possibly be what a founder and CEO should be spending her time on?” And while I believe there is merit to doing all the non-glamorous tasks that come along with being a founder, I came to realize, in that moment, that my instinct to always be “productive” was leading me to busy myself with actions instead of thought. I decided that day that my job might sometimes be “seating technician”, but that could no longer be at the cost of developing and evaluating strategy. Strategy is big and nebulous and doesn’t come with instant gratification the way tactical tasks usually do. But strategy, thinking, and creating is my job as a founder, and I see that very clearly now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It’s still not that funny to me today, but here it goes: Shortly after founding ReFrame Wealth, I got a message from a friend about someone on the internet who was using our name and website as his own. When I saw his social media with OUR name on it and OUR website, I was immediately protective and went into combat mode. I sent a not-so-nicely worded email to the gentleman in question with demands for his immediate action. Shortly thereafter, he replied back to me letting me know that he had a company called ReFrame Wealth years prior — now out of business — and that I had, in fact, purchased the domain reframewealth.com from HIM! As I cowered and apologized, I acknowledged the lesson that I’d learned the hard way dozens of time before: don’t jump to conclusions and ask questions before making demands.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Every successful founder has someone in their life whose support and encouragement never waivers, even when our own confidence does. I’ve been lucky to have several. One of my closest friends is also a founder and has coached me through many days of doubt and anxiety. Early in the launch of ReFrame Wealth, I was faced with a sizable and unexpected cost related to creation of our firm and considering our capital raises were maxed out for our start-up, the impact of a six figure extra expense sent me into a spiral of concern for the economic viability of the new venture. In one of my toughest moments reckoning with this fear and doubt, my friend said to me, “Melanie — imagine 5 years from now, when ReFrame Wealth is wildly successful and you are executing your dream. Now ask your future self if that expense was worth it. Double the expense and ask your future self the same question. This is just an entrance fee, a tuition of sorts…keep moving forward.” To this day, I see all unexpected events, expenses, and bouts of misfortune as just that — an entrance fee that I’m willing to pay for my dream.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I’d say it’s a disappointing combination of 3 things: representation, societal pressures, and money. Psychology and neuroscience tells us that when it comes to what a person considers to be possible, seeing is believing. And when it comes to founding a company, no one would ever argue that believing in the mission of the organization is equally as critical as believing in one’s own ability to make it all work. Underrepresentation of women founders, CEOs and board members, translates to a total blind spot for so many women who absolutely have what it takes to start a company, but haven’t seen enough women like them doing so successfully.

The same societal pressures that lead women to earn 82 cents for every dollar men make (as reported recently by Forbes) hinder women’s ability and sometimes desire to found a company. Let’s put outright gender discrimination aside for a moment and consider that the responsibilities of motherhood and caretaking, which almost always fall on the shoulders of women, truly hinder a woman’s ability to give mental and emotional space to birthing a company from nothing. So, for a woman to become a successful founder, she must first solve for the general life inequities placed on her by the culture she lives in. I can tell you that in my experience, that means having a partner and a community who will fill in the traditional responsibility gaps when the balance of my priorities must tip in the direction of business. For me, its also meant having financial resources to hire others to cover many domestic duties. Which brings me to my third point: Money.

Money fuels every business in the world and access to that fuel can be limited for women. As we well know, venture funds raised by women-founded companies is measured as a tiny fraction of the funding awarded to male founders. While I’m encouraged by the number of female-centric VC firms popping up throughout the country, we still see that the vast majority of money is flowing to startups globally is directed to men. And its no wonder that is the case when you consider how these deals get done. Even in the case of private equity, the stats tell us that investors are choosing to take a risk on “tried and true” (see: male) entrepreneurs and their buddies. Despite what the show “Shark Tank” would have you believe, VC tends not to flow based on merit of the concept, but instead based on relationships and rapport. Even the most magical unicorn of a pitch from an unknown female founder is going to fall flat when she follows a pitch from the investor’s yacht club friend, who just sold his last successful business.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I am so pleased to see the sweeping changes that companies are making in terms of gender equality in the workplace. Notably, family leave policies that allow men to take time off for care-taking, rather than only women, has been a positive trend for giving women the ability to receive support from their male partners in ways that wouldn’t otherwise be available. (I can acknowledge that this benefit is not as accessible nor as well-used as it should be, but the first step has been taken, which I applaud). As a society, I’d say that a wide-reaching PR campaign is in order to change the hearts and minds of potential founders and potential investors. Although research has shown that more women in leadership is good for business including higher revenues and other beneficial financial outcomes, underlying biases and misperceptions are still hindering women’s ability to act on their business dreams. I think it will take a major cultural shift through communications and influence to convince the next generation of investors that there is impact to be made and wealth to be gained by investing in women.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Of course! I mean, I’d start by saying that more people should become founders. If a person has a viable concept that is impactful, disruptive, and can make life better to live — he or she should be founding a business to bring it to life. We know that many men are bringing their ideas to fruition, but that women are stopping short of launch. Our economy thrives on innovation, development, and modernization and to truly maximize our collective capacity to grow, we need as many women making powerful moves as possible.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Oh I think the most pervasive myth is that it is glamorous and financially fruitful all the time. As I shared earlier, my role is often nebulous and unclear. I spend a lot more time thinking and brainstorming than I do producing deliverables or networking and there’s nothing Instagram-able about sitting with my thoughts and molding them into opportunities. There has also been a recent glamourization of entrepreneurship that I don’t quite understand. You can watch YouTube videos and Masterclasses about getting rich easily by just believing in yourself, but that just isn’t how it works. Some days I stand in my office and ask myself, “what comes next?” and I legitimately have no idea. That’s a really tough place to act from — moving ahead and not knowing where the path will ultimately lead or if I’m even on a path at all! I guess what I’m trying to articulate is that being a founder is hard, it’s costly in energy and in finances. It’s not usually all that fun. But in my experience founding a company where I can show up and live my values every single day, where I can choose to be surrounded by people I adore and admire, and where I know deeply that I am part of something that can change people’s lives — those are the things that make it all worth doing.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

My first reaction to the question is a hard “No”. Some people will not be able to handle the risk, the energetic expense, and the uncertainty of founder-hood. But if I dig a little deeper, I’d say the answer is actually yes. Every human being I’ve ever met has a perspective that is worth sharing — and being a founder is simply turning a perspective into an actionable solution. Maybe each of our unique personalities lead us to do things that feel safer or more secure, like corporate employment. But somewhere in all of us is a vision, a passion, or a thought that, with a little help and a lot of effort, very well could be a business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

OK, here are my five in no particular order:

A fascination. SO many people will tell you that founding a business just requires a great idea and a lot of grit. (I can’t stand that word “grit”, by the way, as it invalidates the uncontrollable barriers to success that minorities and women face in business). But thriving as a Woman Founder isn’t about grit or passion or intelligence or even the business idea itself. Sure, a company can be successful for lots of different reasons, including luck or good timing. But for the woman herself, to truly thrive, she must be overcome with an unyielding desire to do all the things, wear all the hats, and face all the challenges that will bring her concept to life. Thriving is based on an utter fascination with some thing or some concept that you can’t turn off. The fascination is the root that feeds and nourishes the flower though every season for its entire lifecycle. A partner — in or out of your business — who helps catch whatever falls. For me, I have three absolutely aligned business partners. We can read each other so well, that when any one of us is strained, facing failure, or struggling with direction, the others step right in intuitively to help without an ounce of shame or grief. For some founders this may be a romantic partner or spouse, a business coach or a friend. A financial plan. I say this not as a professional financial planner, but as a founder. Capital can not be a distraction from your soul’s work, so a good sound plan is critical. Before launch, I spent literally months researching the costs of technology, office space, software, vendor services, and legal support to identify how much was needed to seed the concept of ReFrame Wealth. We raised almost EXACTLY what we ultimately needed to launch, down to a couple thousand dollars which meant I could focus on strategy and growth instead of how to pay our bills. A deep sense of self. I don’t mean to be overly intimate here, but there are few things that can shake your confidence more than founding a business. The amount of rejection or dead-ends that you face can get you wondering if you’ve made the right choices along the way. On the flip-side, big wins and flashy opportunities can be equally as destabilizing. So a sense of who you are, what makes you powerful, and clarity on how far you’ve come and where you’re going help maintain a foundation of self-worth that will guide you through the emotional highs and lows. A source of validation. As I shared before, you don’t get a scorecard, or a year-end assessment from your boss when you are a founder. Some founders think revenue is their scorecard, but I would tend to disagree. In my experience, revenue or some monetary measurement of success is a trivial and often empty source of validation of a job well-done. Instead, I suggest setting a mission for your daily business and measuring your personal efforts against that, regardless of the metric outcomes of your business. At ReFrame Wealth, our mission is to change the way wealth management feels. Every single day, I leave the office knowing that I did something, and most days many things, that meet our mission. To me, that is far more enriching, consistent, and in my control than revenue.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

This is tough question to answer with humility. Making the world a better place starts with one person, then one communit,y and expands from there. My success has been both the source and the product of helping others. In my position I have the privilege of helping people feel better about their personal future. I also have the gift of supporting my community in gaining the financial and business knowledge that generates better long-term decision making and greater economic benefits for the collective. In short, my success has given me the opportunity to help others reduce fear and lack-mentality in their lives so that they can thrive in their own abundance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Ahh, I love a good movement. You know, there are a ton of worthy movements already in place that I’d prefer to elevate, rather than driving my own movement. Have you seen those yard signs that say, “In this house we believe….”? Although they’ve unfortunately been made into symbols of political alignment, I think the content of those messages are worth driving, sans politics (which I realize is borderline impossible at the moment). For example, “no human is illegal” really is a movement that needs more teeth, in my opinion. We’ve gotten into such a bad place, globally, of talking about other human beings as if they are things or ideas to be feared. I don’t want to sound trite, but I truly believe that when we can think of others as an extension of ourselves and our family, rather than conceptual dangers to our personal well-being, our individual and collective lives will expand tremendously.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My list is long, but way at the top of my list is Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx. She is one of the most authentic celebrity founders I have ever followed and makes no apologies for her success. She is honest, down-to-earth and undeniably talented. One of the reasons I would love to meet her is that she is so very open and candid with the public that I feel like I already know her. But there are things I want to talk to her about that wouldn’t be splashy or saleable enough to make headlines. Things like how her childhood and upbringing influenced her success, how she thinks about “strategy”, what she would have done different in the last year and the last decade. Sara Blakely is such a powerhouse and I know I’d elevate my game just by osmosis sitting in a room with her!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.