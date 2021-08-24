Melanie Aronson of Panion: “Leadership is an evolving process that requires learning and trial and error”

Leadership is an evolving process that requires learning and trial and error. When I had an idea for a product, I didn’t realize half of what building a company would entail. Especially around becoming a leader and building a team. I learned a lot from my failures along the way and realized I had to actively develop myself and my understanding of the type of leader I consciously wanted to work towards becoming.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melanie Aronson.

Melanie Aronson is the founder of Panion, an community management platform that provides an empathy-driven framework for creating safe and inclusive spaces of connection both online and offline. Melanie has a BA in anthropology from Columbia University and a MFA in social documentary filmmaking from the School of Visual Arts. Before founding Panion, Melanie worked as a photojournalist, film director and cinematographer in NYC and Sweden. She currently lives in Lisbon, Portugal.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’ve always been a social person but also very particular about who I socialize with. I want to feel stimulated and challenged and love meeting people who add something new to my life, otherwise I prefer to hang out alone. Having grown up outside of Boston and having spent a large part of my life in NYC, I always preferred surrounding myself with diverse people who shared my values. After graduate school, I received a Fulbright grant to move to Sweden at the height of the migration influx into Europe in 2014. My Fulbright project was focused on exploring how people from vastly different cultures could integrate and coexist in Swedish society, the most secular and individualistic society in the world also ranked by expats as the number 1 hardest country to make new friends in.

I myself struggled to build my social circle in Sweden and while other foreigners tried using dating apps to make new friends, I wanted to find a safe online space to meet people regardless of their gender, age or sexual orientation who shared my interests.

So I started to build a prototype for a tool I felt would help everyone feel more connected in Sweden. Despite the challenges that come with being a non-technical solo female founder of a software company, my prototype finally gave birth to Panion, a social meeting place for like-minded people with common interests. Over time this slowly evolved into a platform focused more around community building with the same basic mission, to create inclusive online spaces that empower people to find the commonalities among us through shared interests, goals and experiences.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Ralph Waldo Emerson quote:

“Do not go where the path may lead; go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.”

I think naturally I’ve always taken the unbeaten path, from wearing two different colored socks for the majority of my childhood, to living in a number of different countries throughout my adulthood. Seeing this quote as a teenager made me realize this way of life should be celebrated and embraced, not something I should feel ashamed of.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m currently reading the book Kindred, by Octavia Butler. It’s about a woman who unexpectedly time travels back to the antebellum South and how her life becomes intertwined with the lives of her ancestors as they endure slavery on a southern plantation. While the main character has read endless books on slavery herself, experiencing this period of U.S. history firsthand gave her an entirely different understanding of what her family members had endured.

For me, this book teaches you that there’s always so much more to an experience than we can read or see from the outside. It’s important to remember this when empathizing with the people around you, and to remember that all of us have complex stories and complicated histories that shape who we are today.

I believe that if we can share our stories and show interest in understanding the realities of those with different life experiences, we can create a kinder, more inclusive society.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Immediately before the pandemic I was heading a startup called Panion focused on helping people moving to new places build their social circles again by connecting them to like-minded people who shared their interests. Before that I ran a film production company and worked as a freelance documentary cinematographer and filmmaker. I have always loved creative challenges and finding ways to combine my love for design and visual art with my interest in anthropology.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The pandemic made it nearly impossible for my company, Panion, to pursue its initial mission of helping people find more meaningful in-person connections. During the pandemic, we saw through the activity in our app that people were naturally forming groups to support each other virtually, in other words, we began to see the first signs of online communities emerging within our product. This helped us recognize the importance of online relationships just as much as in person ones, especially during moments of crisis.

So we decided to evolve our product into a platform for building supportive online community spaces. We saw that Facebook groups was really one of the only easily accessible options for building online communities and decided to apply the knowledge we gained from our friendship app to building a more empathy-driven, privacy-first, Facebook group alternative. Panion offers a number of tools that facilitate community management and drive engagement and meaningful connection within a community. It also provides a safe space that supports both online and offline interactions using geo-location to customize a members’ experience if desired, but also allowing for collective online experiences with people who share your interests.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going really well and we feel we cannot build fast enough to keep up with the demand. One thing I realized about pivoting a product is that sometimes it’s easier to start over and build from scratch using your first product as inspiration, instead of trying to transition an old product into something new. Building an entirely new product has taken more time than anticipated. As a product targeting Creators and organizations we’ve had to build a web interface in addition to an app, which has required a lot of additional research and design work. However, we are seeing so much interest in what we’ve built, and receiving so much positive feedback about the first iterations of our product that we feel motivated to keep exploring how we can continue to provide the best solution for our customers.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I cannot say there is one particular person that I am grateful towards, rather I am extremely appreciative of my entire team. Our team is like a family of collaborators, we are in this together, and everyone’s drive and curiosity, and belief in our greater mission has gotten us to where we are today and will get us to where I am confident we will go in the near future.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

During the process of pivoting during Covid, the employment landscape drastically changed. Suddenly people started reevaluating their work life balance and we saw quite a few people wanting to work part time or wanting to take some personal time off to recover from the stresses of the pandemic. We also realized that the rise of remote work made it easier for people around the world to get potentially higher paying jobs they might have previously needed to relocate for. So suddenly the people we wanted to work with were a bit less affordable for a small startup like us.

This created some challenges for us when it came to hiring designers, which ultimately led to me trying to do a lot of the design and restructuring of our product myself. As the founder and creative director I of course knew the product inside and out, but I had never formally trained as a UX designer nor had I had hands-on experience designing a piece of software before. However, I started to dive in and realized just how much I loved UX design. Knowing the entire product roadmap and having interviewed over 200 community managers myself, I was suddenly able to feed all that insight into a restructure of our product that provided more scalability and more room for our long term vision.

In many ways I’m thankful for the challenges we faced, as they brought new opportunity for self-discovery. I personally unearthed a skill and a passion that I felt looming for so many years, but hadn’t really given the chance to blossom until now.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Leadership is an evolving process that requires learning and trial and error. When I had an idea for a product, I didn’t realize half of what building a company would entail. Especially around becoming a leader and building a team. I learned a lot from my failures along the way and realized I had to actively develop myself and my understanding of the type of leader I consciously wanted to work towards becoming.

You need to bag the thought process, “I just need to finish X and then everything will feel less stressful”. A startup has a steady flow of shifts and new surprises and thinking that you’ll ever reach the end of the tunnel will only disappoint you, then stress you out further. These days I try to set realistic daily goals for myself and try to remind myself that sometimes priorities shifts and timelines need to be extended. I try to be more kind and understanding of my limitations.

Hiring takes practice and you’ll probably never perfect it because people are complex. Like leadership I’ve been reading and learning from my mistakes. It really helps to get other people on your team involved in the process and to make one list of deal breakers and another of values that are important to you and the company. Even the most seasoned HR managers make bad hires so it’s important to remember that there is no exact science to finding the perfect employee but there are a lot of small lessons you can learn along the way.

Your most valuable resource is your peers (for me that is other entrepreneurs and startup founders) who are going through similar challenges. I’ve joined over 5 accelerators and read endless articles; however I can confidently say that the most valuable information I’ve gained throughout this journey has always been from people overcoming similar challenges around me. You can avoid a lot of potential mistakes by learning from the mistakes of others. You can also save a lot of time sharing resources that have been vetted from someone you trust.

Go with your gut. There will be an abundance of opinions and advice thrown at you from the day you start your company to the day you sell it, close it, or move on. Distinguishing which voices to listen to gets easier over time, especially as you develop your intuition and learn how to get better in tune with that gut feeling that you’ve probably stupidly ignored so many times in your life. Eventually decisions that you once lost sleep over will become no-brainers as your gut develops a second sense and you are able to realize when something just doesn’t feel right. Learn to listen to it, it has saved me more times than not and it will do the same for you.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I limit my news intake to the essentials. I stay away from social media feeds as much as possible. I carve out quiet screen-free moments multiple times per day to do yoga, read a book, meditate or just enjoy a nice meal and conversation with a friend.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire world leaders to amend the arbitrary and discriminatory laws around passports so that everyone’s passports were seen as equal so there could be freedom of movement and so that no one would have restricted opportunities solely because of where they were born.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am on Twitter as @melaniearonson and Facebook and Instagram as @eyeingtheworld. Panion offers a steady flow of tips, tricks and inspiration on community building and you can follow us on Instagram at @panion.app Twitter @panionapp and Facebook @getpanion.

